Sunday’s Scores And Top Performers

Littleton goaltender Emily Mainous makes a PK save during the Division IV championship at Sunapee on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Littleton 3, Sunapee 2 (Crusaders win in PKs)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Freshman Kaitlyn Ilacqua converted the decisive PK, senior Emily Mainous made the championship-clinching save and Olivia Corrigan and Carrie Meunier tallied second-half goals as Littleton rallied to knock off defending champion Sunapee claim its first girls soccer title since 2012.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.