Sunday’s Scores And Top Performers

SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
Littleton 3, Sunapee 2 (Crusaders win in PKs)
TOP PERFORMERS
Freshman Kaitlyn Ilacqua converted the decisive PK, senior Emily Mainous made the championship-clinching save and Olivia Corrigan and Carrie Meunier tallied second-half goals as Littleton rallied to knock off defending champion Sunapee claim its first girls soccer title since 2012.
