NEW LONDON — Woodsville might get stopped at the pearly gates.
No matter, after a third finals win over a Catholic school in three years, the Engineers are in hoops heaven.
Jack Boudreault scored 11 of his career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Woodsville beat No. 6 Holy Family 57-49 in the Division IV state championship at Colby Sawyer College on Sunday.
Cam Davidson added 19 points and a game-high nine rebounds as WHS (19-3) became the first three-peat champs in the division since Lisbon (2005-07).
“It feels pretty great,” said Boudreault, a junior. “My freshman year I came off the bench. I got some minutes but didn’t do a great deal. Last year I started but I was definitely that fifth, sixth guy to score. So to have a big involvement feels good.”
Facing a religious academy on the Lord’s day, the Engineers’ faith in themselves was rewarded.
In a back-and-forth game that featured 11 lead changes, Woodsville pulled ahead for good 51-49 on a Boudreault bucket with two minutes remaining in regulation.
Asked about Boudreault’s fourth-quarter heroics, Davidson shook his head and smiled.
“Wow,” he said, describing Boudreault’s fantastic finish. “He just kept turning up and didn’t stop. I was like ‘All right Jack, you’re feeling it, we’ll feed you the ball. Just go to work.’”
It demonstrated Boudreault’s growth as a player, Davidson said, “The second half of the season he’s really improved tremendously. I’m just really proud of him”
Meanwhile, the Woodsville defense put the clamps on Holy Family senior Yves Mugiraneza, holding the standout guard scoreless in the first half and allowing him nine points for the game.
The Griffins (16-6) were led by double-digit scorers Sean Peterson (14 points) and Gabe Lacasse and Jack Vicinanzo (11 each).
With three new starters this season, Woodsville stayed composed throughout a highly competitive game where neither team led by more than six.
WHS head coach Jamie Walker credited his starting five — freshman Ryan Walker (11 points, five assists, 6-for-6 from the line), sophomore Landon Kingsbury (four points, eight rebounds), juniors Connor Houston and Boudreault, and senior Davidson — for playing with poise.
The Engineers’ calm demeanor could be seen at the free-throw line where WHS went 17 for 22 for the game, 7 for 9 in the fourth, and 4 for 4 in the final 68 seconds with Davidson and Boudreault making two apiece.
Said Walker, “We had new guys in new roles this year and they all played like they’ve been there before,”
NOTES: Woodsville improved its finals record to 9-5, winning titles in 1953 (Class S), 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, and 1977 (Class M) and D-IV (2021, 2022, 2023). … Woodsville is the lowest seed to win the D-IV title since 2013 (Lisbon, sixth seed). … A fire alarm required the gym to be cleared and delayed the start of the second half.
WHS (19-3): Walker 2-6-11, Boudreault 9-4-23, Kingsbury 1-1-4, Davidson 6-6-19. Totals: 18-17-57.
HF (16-6): Mugiraneza 4-0-9, Sullivan 2-0-4, Lacasse 5-1-11, Peterson 5-2-14, Vicinanzo 3-2-11. Totals: 19-6-49.
WHS 9 16 17 15 — 57
HF 12 7 20 10 — 49
3-Pointers: W 4 (Walker, Boudreault, Kingsbury, Davidson), H 5 (Peterson 2, Vicinanzo 2, Mugiraneza). Team Fouls: W (10), H (17). Fouled Out: H, Peterson
