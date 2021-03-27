BARRE — Dynamic backcourt.
Dominant team.
Sophomore guard Sakoya Sweeney and senior guard Tia Martinez teamed up to score 34 points and the top-seeded Lake Region Rangers blitzed third-seeded Vergennes 53-37 to claim the Division III girls basketball title inside a spectator-less Barre Auditorium on Saturday.
Sweeney pumped in 19 points and Martinez tallied 15 and Lake Region used a 22-9 third-quarter burst to cap an undefeated 12-0 season and secure its second straight championship.
Named quad-champions last season after COVID cut the season short a day before the semifinals, it’s the Rangers’ first outright crown since 2009 and third overall.
It also erased the memory of the team’s 2019 defeat in the state final, a 37-31 loss to Fair Haven. Martinez waited a long time to return to the venerable Barre arena.
“We came here sophomore year, me and Robin [Nelson],” Martinez said. “After losing that game, we knew we wanted to come back, and last year unfortunate circumstances happened. We knew this year was our last and we needed to get it done.”
Boy, did they ever.
The Rangers led 25-20 at halftime and had a 27-22 lead in the third quarter’s opening minute.
Then Lake Region hit the gas.
Fueled by a well-oiled transition offense, Lake Region went on a 15-1 burst in just over three minutes, including 12 straight points. The Rangers’ lead swelled to 42-23 with 3:47 to go in the quarter.
Sweeney had five of her nine third-quarter points during that run and the game was never again in doubt.
“We’re a transition team,” Martinez said. “When we can get our transition game going, we just get so excited and amped up and it carries us for the rest of the game.”
The Rangers’ victory ended a skid of four straight championship game losses (2019, 2015, 2011, 2010) since winning it all in 2009. Joe Houston, in his eighth season, has been on the losing end of two — a seven-point loss in 2019 and a four-point defeat in 2015.
He was remarkably calm after claiming his first outright championship as LR’s head coach.
“We’ve been close in these games before and we talk a lot about when you don’t win, it’s about the journey and the process,” Houston said. “And that definitely important because a long time from now the kids will remember as much during the season as the championship game.
“But being able to remember a season with a title, now that’s pretty special.”
Martinez, who won the Division II individual golf crown in helping the Rangers to a three-peat in the fall, is headed to play golf and basketball at D-II American International in the fall.
In her final game Saturday, the team’s leading scorer didn’t get a point in the first quarter, missing her first five shots.
But Sweeney stepped up, driving aggressively and creating offense for the Rangers. She finished the frame with seven of her team’s nine points as LR led 9-5.
“Sakoya was really good tonight,” Martinez said. ” When girls faceguard me, I tell her, ‘Sakoya, you have got to take over, just do your thing, and when they finally get off me, then we can work together.’
“She did a really good job of stepping up and being a leader. She’s done a lot of that this year.”
Martinez then heated up in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back 3s among her eight points as the Rangers upped their lead to 25-20 at halftime.
“I know that when my shot is off, I have to find it, so I just have to keep shooting because you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,” Martinez said. “And so when I finally hit, I knew something good was going to happen.”
The championship put an exclamation point on an impressive Lake Region run during the COVID-shortened 2021 season.
The Rangers won 11 of their 12 games by double digits — the lone single-digit win was a 44-37 triumph over Division I Rice, which advanced to its respective title game. Lake Region also won its first two playoff games by an average of 30 points.
And the Rangers did it after graduating five key seniors off last year’s team that won 19 games and was the top seed in the D-III tournament.
“This year’s team was just driven,” Houston said. It started with the returning girls: Tia, Robin, Sakoya, Emily [Rogers] and Danyelle [Pion]. They set the tone. We brought a ton of girls up from JV and junior high and there was no, ‘well, we’re young, we’re going to play like a young team. It was we’re going to play at a championship level at the end of the season no matter what.’
“The kids worked so hard to get here. It was all them.”
It was the final game for Nelson (five points), Martinez and Rogers.
“They are great kids, so much fun,” Houston said of his seniors. “Such hard-working kids and they always have a smile on their face. They are role models and great leaders. They do it the right way.”
NOTE: The victory capped an incredible day for Orleans County and the Northeast Kingdom as the North Country girls won the D-II championship, 49-38 over Fair Haven for the Falcons’ first basketball title. … Lake Region assistant coach Nicole Roy’s mom, Sarah, is the first-year head coach of the D-II champion North Country girls. … Lake Region won its first title in 1974, also going unbeaten that year.
VU (11-2): Kelly 0-1-1, Jewell 2-0-4, Poirier 4-2-10, Gosliga 9-4-22. Totals: 15-FG 7-13-FT 37.
LR (12-0): Sakoya Sweeney 8-2-19, Robin Nelson 2-0-5, Danyelle Pion 1-0-2. Erica Thaler 2-0-4, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Alyssa Butler 1-2-4, Tia Martinez 4-4-15. Totals: 20-FG 8-13-FT 53.
VU 5 15 9 8 — 37
LR 9 16 22 6 — 53
3-Point FG: L 5 (Sweeney, Nelson, Martinez 3). Team Fouls: V 15, L 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.