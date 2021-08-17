WEST DANVILLE — Fourteen intrepid swimmers from five families set out for the second annual Swim Across Joe’s Pond On the morning of Aug. 15, as a part of Swim Across America’s 2021 fundraising events. Similar to last year, the group was raising money for cancer research. This year’s swim was particularly challenging with strong and gusty winds, and chilly temperatures.
Three of the families own camps on Joe’s Pond: Andrea and Wave Aimi; Jack Bertrand; Brooke, Nick, Alex and Max Robinson. Two of the families were visiting from New York. The group included swimmers as young as 10.
Four members of the group swam a 3-mile loop around the third pond — Ian Milward, Nick Robinson, Max Robinson and Mick Russell. The other participants swam across the pond (around 2/3 of a mile). Most of this group also took part in a similar event in Westchester, N.Y., three weeks earlier. In that event, several hundred swimmers swam different distances in the Long Island Sound. The longest distance was 10k and the shortest was 2k.
Overall the team that these swimmers belong to — “‘Sink or Swim” — has raised almost $20k for cancer research. This charity is particularly important to this group since all of them have been touched by cancer through friends and families.
The team has been doing these events for six years, but has included swimming in Joe’s Pond for the past two years.
