NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Jesse Switser, of Burke, captured his first career American-Canadian Tour victory this past weekend while racing at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.
The 28-year-old started his racing journey in 2007 and on Saturday was crowned winner of the 6th Annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 while beating out some stiff competition in the process.
In the final 60 laps, Switser, the 2022 track championship runner-up powered his St. J Auto Chevy Camaro to the front of the pack, fighting off top ACT names like Brian Hoar, Derek Gluchacki, Gabe Brown and D.J. Shaw.
“During the race it was just pure focus,” Switser said. “I didn’t think about anything else besides staying out of trouble and making sure we worked ourselves to the front to give us a chance. My guys came up with a race plan and it paid off. We had to overcome a few different things that hurt us through the day but they made all the right calls and adjustments to our strategy that put us in contention.”
After battling through all three rounds of qualifying — only getting in through his win in the B-Feature — Switser claimed the checkered flag and took home the $10,000 first-place prize along with it.
“It was incredible to finally win an ACT tour event,” Switser said. “I have had quite a few wins over the years but to finally add an ACT tour win is a really cool feeling. If you look at the ACT tour winners list, there are a lot of big names on it. My family and the guys we have supporting us are second to none. We don’t have a lot of help in the shop but we have a lot of heart and we don’t ever get outworked.
“After the race I honestly felt like it wasn’t even real, I was exhausted, but victory lane — the handshakes, fist bumps, hugs and cheers — felt like it lasted for hours, which it probably did.”
Switser grew up and still lives in Burke along with his wife and three children. He also attended Lyndon Institute.
He got his start at Riverside Speedway in Northumberland, N.H., racing there from 2007-2011. The first two years, he raced four cylinders and won the street stock championship in 2009 — his first year of going against adult competition. The following year, Switser made the transition to late models, which he has raced since — taking a few years off in between.
By 2017, he was racing again for a few different people and in 2020 he and his wife purchased their own late model and started racing for themselves again.
“We had a couple good runs but knew we still needed to improve our program so we sold our car to purchase a new Dale Shaw race car from a friend,” Switser said. “That also basically gave us some new faces to our team and gave us some more help.”
Switser has raced mostly at White Mountain Motorsports the last five years, with a few appearances at Thunder Road in Barre, Vt., Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine, and Riverside Speedway. Last year, he and his team competed at White Mountain full-time, capturing nine trophies in 13 races and finishing second in the Milton CAT 250.
This year, the decision was made to only race part-time.
“It has paid off though,” Switser said.
He has claimed three podium finishes in four races across three different tracks thus far. After getting a taste of his first ACT victory, Switser has no plans of slowing down.
“My future goals are really to just keep having fun, working hard and making everyone that supports me or sponsors me happy,” Switser said. “I feel if I do that, I will be successful and hopefully add more wins to my stats.”
Competition at White Mountain Motorsports Park will take a week off before returning on Saturday, Aug. 19 for the Central Asphalt Paving Flying Tiger Triple Crown Championship Event.
