NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Jesse Switser, of Burke, captured his first career American-Canadian Tour victory this past weekend while racing at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

The 28-year-old started his racing journey in 2007 and on Saturday was crowned winner of the 6th Annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 while beating out some stiff competition in the process.

