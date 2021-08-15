Ah, yes, back on the gridiron.
Monday marked the first official day of high school football practice in Vermont.
But the day carried extra emotion for many athletes in the Green Mountains. It was a much-anticipated return to tackle football after Vermont played a 7-on-7 touch season in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“I am most looking forward to just being with my team and getting back together with the guys, and having to be tough and keeping that mentality,” said Lyndon senior Trevor Lussier. “Last year, 7-on-7 had the team aspect, but it was like playing backyard Thanksgiving football.”
Lyndon and St. J both went through the paces on a picturesque 78-degree Monday afternoon. To acclimate to the heat, teams are not allowed to put on pads until Wednesday. But both squads worked Monday in helmets, shorts and T-shirts.
“Right now they only have helmets on, which is what they had all last year,” quipped St. J ninth-year head coach Rich Alercio. “It will feel better when they have shoulder pads on. But no, it’s good to be back and get doing stuff again.
“The nicest thing is getting everybody back together and physically engaging with each other.”
The energy at both camps was palpable. The players went through drills and worked on technique, formations and alignments absorbing the opening pages of the playbooks. Players were eager and excited.
“As a lineman we really didn’t do much last season,” said St. J junior lineman Dawson Wilkins. “We’re ready to go; excited to get out here and see the team’s chemistry and see what happens.”
Lyndon coach Dan Nolan is jazzed to return to tackle football. The Vikings coach from 2008-13 (went 27-29 with a trip the D-II title game in 2013), Nolan returned to LI before the 2020 season. But COVID forced him to coach a 7-on-7 touch season last fall.
Nolan in 2017, took the Oxbow head coaching job, but the Olympians had an abbreviated season, not fielding a team because of a lack of numbers. Nolan hasn’t coached a tackle football game since 2014 when he was an assistant in Texas.
“For me personally, it’s a long time coming and I couldn’t be more excited and fired up,” he said. “But after those emotions, it’s a grind, and we will be ready.”
Last month, nine of Nolan’s Viking players participated in the Northern Vermont All-Star Football camp, getting their first taste of pads and tackling for the first time since 2019.
“That was the moment it hit home for me,” Nolan said. “Another coach and I went to watch and it was just so wonderful to see tackle football in Vermont and to hear the sounds of the exuberant kids. It’s one thing to be in the weight room, but for them to get in full pads and have the joy of tackle football, and to see that smile on their faces, that’s the real story.”
With the first day in the books, the race to opening weekend (Sept. 3-4) begins.
“We’ve got a team that we’re really excited to coach,” Nolan said. “They have a great attitude. They are tough, disciplined and selfless, and are looking to create a championship culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.