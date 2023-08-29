Talented And Together, Hilltoppers Clash With Hurricanes In Thursday Football Opener

ST. JOHNSBURY — Leadership, athleticism and cohesiveness.
St. Johnsbury Academy is banking on these strengths as it embarks on the 2023 football season, which begins with the state’s first regular-season game on Thursday night — a clash under the lights at Fairbanks Field with fellow perennial contender Hartford.
Gone to graduation are Quinn Murphy (who accounted for 42 of the team’s 45 TDs a year ago), star lineman Dawson Wilkins and standouts Alex Orozco, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Simon North and Caleb Pontti. The Hilltoppers, however, have retooled — seven senior starters on defense, six on offense and six returning starters.
St. J, bitten by the injury bug last fall (six starters injured throughout the season), is looking to improve on a 5-4 record and quarterfinal exit in the Division I playoffs.
What the Hilltoppers lack in size, they hope for their athleticism to shine across the gridiron.
“We’re athletic, cohesive, but we’re not big up front,” said SJA coach Rich Alercio, back for his 11th season here in the NEK. “It’s probably the smallest line we’ve had, but probably the fastest, quickest and most athletic.”
Murphy and Wilkins were the lone two team captains last season. SJA has a wealth of leaders in this campaign.
“The leadership has been great,” Alercio said, noting this year’s captains will be named this week before the opener. “It’s a great senior group with more leadership than in the past. A lot of the senior starters all have accepted leadership roles.”
St. J will also have a new quarterback under center in junior Carter Bunnell, who won the QB1 job with his athleticism, throwing accuracy and great speed in the open field.
“He’s athletic as any quarterback we’ve had here,” Alercio said.
SJA has just over 40 players on the roster, the lowest total in Alercio’s tenure.
St. J and Hartford take the field for an early 6 o’clock start. Also playing in Vermont on Thursday night (because of a shortage of officials) are Missisquoi at Milton (6:30 p.m.) and Colchester at U-32 (7 p.m.).
BUNNELL’S TIME
Alercio has produced a plethora of star quarterbacks in the past decade. All five of his past quarterbacks were Shrine Game participants, including Murphy, Trey Alercio, Jake Cady, Collin Urie and Colton Hudson. The latter four all reached a Division I championship game.
Bunnell is hoping to follow suit. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior is coming off a breakout sophomore season as a two-way starter (wide receiver and defensive back). He had a strong showing at QB leading up to the start of camp.
“He throws the ball well, a very accurate passer,” Alercio said. “He has outstanding speed, quickness and athleticism and has a good understanding of the offense.
“We expect him to do the same thing every quarterback we’ve had has done here.”
Bunnell will have some strong offensive weapons in which to attack defenses. Joe Silver and Jordan Roberts (who missed last season with injury) have stood out at wide receiver and tight end while Anthoni Guinard is in a leading role in the backfield (Guniard had an early season-ending injury a year ago). Coulson Angell (currently out injured) is as “dynamic an athlete as we have,” Alercio said.
A strong sophomore class has plenty of athletic upside, Alercio said.
UP FRONT
St. J has one returnee on the offensive line in Spencer Hayes (left tackle). The other four on the athletic offensive line are left guard Connor McElroy, center Edwin Stephenson, right guard Alex Harden and right tackle Thomas Vance.
St. J is adjusting their offense based on the O-line’s strengths.
“We will pull more, throw more screens,” Alercio said.
HURRICANES COMING
St. J surprised the state with a 49-14 romp over Hartford in last fall’s season opener — the Hilltoppers breaking away early and forcing HHS to play from behind and out of its comfort zone. The Hurricanes will be coming for revenge Thursday night in a matchup of two top-six teams in the Burlington Free Press’ preseason poll (Hartford No. 3).
The Canes return a veteran ball club powered by quarterback Brayden Trombly, Brody Tyburski and Ezra Mock.
“They are very good, one of the better teams in the state,” Alercio said. “If we can put them in long-yardage situations and make them play from behind like last year that will really help us.”
The season opener is part of a gauntlet start for the Hilltoppers, who will hit the road for three consecutive weeks starting in Week 2 with matchups at Colchester, Burr and Burton and defending champion CVU before hosting Burlington/South Burlington on Sept. 29.
“We can be very competitive in every game we play,” Alercio said. “If we can eliminate mistakes we will have a very successful season.”
