Tara Nelson Named Hornets’ Assistant Athletic Director

LYNDONVILLE — Tara Nelson has been named assistant athletic director at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, the school announced Thursday.
Nelson has been Lyndon’s SHAPE coordinator and athletic office assistant since January of 2020. She was also involved in many aspects of the athletic department’s daily operations, including the scheduling and supervision of student workers, coordination of department transportation, scheduling of game officials, purchasing and other various administrative functions.
“I enjoy working with our coaches, administration, student-athletes and our SHAPE community members,” Nelson said.
“I look forward to continuing this work, and helping make our student-athletes’ time here at Lyndon a valuable experience.”
Nelson will retain her existing duties and will also take on additional responsibilities in areas such as compliance, budgeting, recruiting and overall department oversight.
“Her promotion to assistant athletic director reflects the hard work and dedication that she has put forth for the athletic department and our student-athletes,” Hornet AD David Pasiak said.
Prior to NVU-Lyndon, Nelson spent over four years as a veterinary assistant at the Barton Veterinary Hospital in Barton. She had previously worked as a payroll assistant and an administrative assistant for North Country Supervisory Union in Newport, and as a customer service secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont in Montpelier.
Nelson, of West Glover, was also active in local government. She was appointed to an unexpired term on the town select board in Glover in 2008 and was subsequently elected to the position in 2009.
