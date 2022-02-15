Taylor Coppenrath, Stan Dunklee Among Inductees As Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022

National champions, legendary coaches, All-Americans, an Olympian, a Stanley Cup puck stopper and an award-winning member of the media are among the eight newest inductees of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. The VSHOF Board of Directors announced on Tuesday its ninth group of inductees, its class of 2022.
The inductees are longtime high school coach and basketball star Jayne Barber of Bellows Falls; All-American men’s basketball player Taylor Coppenrath of West Barnet; two-time Olympian and multi-time national champ Nordic skier Stan Dunklee of Brattleboro; record-setting basketball coach Cathy Inglese of the University of Vermont; legendary three-sport high school coach Bill O’Neil of Essex; national champion cross country and track star Erin Sullivan Lane of Jericho; and All-American and Stanley Cup Champion hockey goalie Tim Thomas of UVM. Award-winning sportswriter and sports editor Ted Ryan of Shelburne is this year’s David Hakins Inductee for excellence in promotion of sports and athletics throughout the state. Ryan, like the late Hakins, was a founding member of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
The class will be formally inducted at the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration Presented by Myers Waste at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington on April 30, 2022. Honored that night also will be the 10 inductees from the Class of 2020-21, whose original induction was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Ticket information for the 2022 induction and dinner will be available soon on the VSHOF website at www.vermontsportshall.com. Proceeds from the event go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. The past dinners and other fundraisers have raised over $21,000 to support PCAV’s work state-wide. Myers Container Service Corp, the ‘Red Can Family’ is the presenting sponsor for the annual event.
This year’s class, representing five of the state’s 14 counties, brings the membership in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame to 106 since its first class was inducted in 2012. The Class of 2022 was selected by three groups: the 15-member VSHOF board of directors, a statewide sports advisory panel and the previous inductees.
Besides honoring those making significant contributions to the state’s sports legacy, the Hall is designed to help promote and provide inspiration in sports and recreation to the youth of Vermont.
To view previous classes and for more information on the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, log on to its official website, www.vermontsportshall.com. For more information on the VSHOF’s designated charity, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, log on to www.pcav.org
Introducing the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Inductees:
(complete bios available online at http://www.vermontsportshall.com/2022class.html )
Jayne Barber, Bellows Falls, basketball-athlete/coach: A legendary student-athlete and coach, she was the first girl’s basketball player at Bellows Falls to score 1,000 career points, tallying a school-record 1,114, a mark that stood for close to 30 years. After graduating from Springfield College in 1980, she returned in 1981 to lead her alma mater to five state championships in 28 years at the Terriers coach, winning 369 games. Four of the state titles came in Division II, and in 2003, her school became the smallest to win the Division I crown, going unbeaten at 23-0.
Taylor Coppenrath, West Barnet, basketball: The Vermont state high school player of the year at St. Johnsbury Academy in 1999, he went on to a standout career at the University of Vermont where he helped the Catamounts to its first four 20-win seasons and its first three trips to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. He was a three-time America East Player of the Year, a three-time Associated Press All-American and finished his career second at UVM in scoring with 2,442 points. He went on to play professionally in Europe for close to a decade.
Stan Dunklee, Brattleboro, Nordic skiing: Considered - along with VSHOF inductee Bill Koch - one of America’s top Nordic skiers of the late 1970s. A Vermont high school champion, NCAA champion and an eight-time U.S. national champ, Dunklee competed for the U.S. in two Olympic games. He raced in the 1976 and 1980 Winter Olympics, finishing 36th in the 50K at Innsbruck in 1976, and skied in four events at the 1980 Lake Placid games. At UVM he won the 1976 NCAA 15-K title and at Brattleboro High, he was unbeaten in Nordic skiing and cross country running.
Cathy Inglese, University of Vermont, basketball-coach: In seven seasons as the head coach at UVM, she was the architect of the remarkable turnaround and growth of the Catamounts women’s basketball program. The team’s success spurred a state-wide boom in female basketball in Vermont. Inglese was the UVM head coach from 1986 to 1993 leading the program to its first two conference titles, in 1992 and 1993, and its first two trips to the NCAA women’s basketball tourney. Both of those seasons her Catamounts went unbeaten in the regular season, the winningest team in the nation each year. She continued to have success at Boston College in the Big East, and also was the head coach at Rhode Island over her 28 seasons as a Division I head coach.
Bill O’Neil, Essex, multi-sport coach: In more than four decades on the sidelines and behind the bench at Essex High, he led three Hornets programs to a combined 24 state championships and a combined record of 1,293-592-85, arguably the winningest high school coach in Vermont sports history. In his 44 seasons as the school’s boy’s hockey coach, O’Neil’s teams captured 14 state championships, in girl’s soccer his teams had six titles over 37 seasons, and as the coach of the softball team, he won four state crowns. O’Neil, who now resides in Georgia, Vt., was the national high school boy’s hockey coach of the year in 2006, and became only the second Vermonter tabbed to join the National High School (NFHS) Hall of Fame in 2018.
Erin Sullivan (Lane), Jericho, distance running/track and field: She piled up Vermont, New England and national championships in distance running as a high schooler on her way to earning NCAA All-America honors at Stanford. Running for Mt. Mansfield Union High in 1997 and 1998, she was the state cross country champ, the New England champ, won the Northeast Regionals and the National Foot Locker Cross Country title both years. On the track, Sullivan captured several state titles and won the national scholastic outdoor 3000-meters title twice. She was a two-time All-American in cross country at Stanford in 1999 and 2000, and an All-American and Pac-10 champ in outdoor track for the Cardinal.
Tim Thomas, University of Vermont, ice hockey: A Stanley Cup and Olympic medal winner, he was the goaltender for the University of Vermont men’s hockey team, the backbone of a Catamounts team that reached unprecedented heights. Thomas backstopped UVM to the 1996 ECAC regular-season title and a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four that year. He was a two-time first team All-American; two-time ECAC first-team All-Star; and the 1996 Ken Dryden Award as the ECAC goalie of the year. Reaching the NHL to stay in 2005, he helped Boston win the Stanley Cup in 2011, its first in 39 years, and received the coveted Conn Smythe Award as the Stanley Cup Playoff MVP. A four-time NHL All-Star, he also won two Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s top goalie and earned a silver medal for the U.S. in the 2010 Olympics.
Ted Ryan, Shelburne, David Hakins Inductee: An award-winning sportswriter and sports editor at the Rutland Herald and Burlington Free Press who covered all types of sports for 55 years, from Little League to the Stanley Cup playoffs, before filing his last story in 2019. The VSHOF board is honoring Ryan as its 2022 David Hakins Inductee. It’s named after the late Hakins, who like Ryan was a founding member of the VSHOF in 2011, and is for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the Green Mountain State. Ryan is a five-time Vermont Sportswriter of the Year named by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, and has been honored by the VPA, the ECAC sports information directors and Hockey East.
