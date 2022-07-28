Taylor Picked As Haverhill Cooperative Athletic Director

Lori Taylor, left, has been named Haverhill Cooperative athletic director and will represent Woodsville High School and Haverhill Cooperative Middle School. (Contributed Photo)

HAVERHILL — Lori Taylor has been named the new athletic director at Woodsville High School.

Taylor has served as the athletic director at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School, a part-time position, for the past six years on top of being the Cardiac Rehab Manager at Cottage Hospital.

