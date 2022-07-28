Taylor Picked As Haverhill Cooperative Athletic Director

HAVERHILL — Lori Taylor has been named the new athletic director at Woodsville High School.
Taylor has served as the athletic director at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School, a part-time position, for the past six years on top of being the Cardiac Rehab Manager at Cottage Hospital.
Now, she welcomes the challenge of leading the Engineers’ athletic program, which she says is community-driven and includes more than half of all the students at the school.
“Woodsville is an extremely tight-knit community,” Taylor said. “We get tons of support from our staff, business owners and community members; they may not have kids or grandkids who go to school here, but we bring an entourage of fans to every game.”
When the Woodsville position became available, Taylor was encouraged to apply, although she didn’t want to give up working with the middle school program. As a result, the two athletics director jobs were combined into one full-time position, the Haverhill Cooperative Athletic Director, and after the standard interview process, Taylor was hired.
“As a culture and an athletics program as a whole, my goal is to raise the level of continuity between the middle school and the high school,” she said. “We hope to create more opportunities for the younger kids to work with the older kids and for the coaches to mentor each other.”
Taylor says she is “extremely invested” in the community. She lives locally, her children go to the school and she has coached softball at HCMS and Majors softball for Haverhill Little League.
“I strive for timely, consistent communication and with my [coaching] experience, I know almost all the families,” she said.
Taylor’s background as a high school and collegiate athlete complements her coaching history and will allow for a sense of relatability between herself and those involved in the Woodsville athletics program.
She made three straight high school basketball state championship appearances while at Oxbow from 1990-92, winning it all in 1991; that same year her softball team was the state runners-up.
Taylor went on to play softball at University of North Carolina-Greensboro where she was a team captain, All-Conference outfielder and won multiple conference championships. She graduated in 1997 with a BS in Exercise and Sports Science.
The Oxbow grad returned to the Olympians’ sidelines after college and coached the girls JV basketball team from 1998-2007 and assisted the varsity team during that time and until 2010. She has also served as the Connecticut Valley North Little League’s President/Area Representative and Vice President.
“My goal this year is to learn everything I can about the high school level of athletics administration,” Taylor said. “Having played and coached at this level gives me some insight but I’m discovering in these first couple weeks that there is a lot to learn.”
Part of that learning curve includes sports that Woodsville offers such as golf, cross country, skiing and track and field, which Taylor says are new to her.
“I’m eager to watch those teams compete,” she said.
Golf, which will have enough interest to have both JV and varsity team, and cross country, which was brought back to Woodsville last year, are included in the fall sport programs that Taylor has already become acquainted with. She recently met with the coaches and received feedback and suggestions.
“We have some terrific coaches and athletes that have been hugely successful in recent years,” Taylor said. “The bar is high and they continue to raise it.”
