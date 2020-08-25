Team photo: 2020 Lyndon Little League 10-12 baseball all-stars

The 2020 Lyndon 10-12 all-star baseball team. Front row: Karter Morey, Jackson Dwyer, Adrian Mitchell, Josh Gaskin, Chase Sanville and Davis Palmieri. Back row: coach Kevin Gaskin, Raymond Powers, Parker Fournier, Logan Wheeler, Connor Wood, coach Jake Mitchell, Landry Blake, Beckett Bailey, Issac Lefebvre and manager Davis Guyer. (Courtesy photo)

The 2020 Lyndon Little League 10-12 baseball all-stars.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.