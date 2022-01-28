Cam Tenney-Burt surpasses the 1,000-point milestone in a 69-41 win at Colebrook on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Pictured with Tenney-Burt are Amy Tenney and Chad Burt. He entered the game needing 13 points and got the basket with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Jack Boudreault got a loose ball on the baseline and passed it to Tenney-Burt, who scored down low. (Jake Mardin photo, courtesy of The News and Sentinel)
Cam Tenney-Burt surpasses the 1,000-point milestone in a 69-41 win at Colebrook on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Pictured with Tenney-Burt are Amy Tenney and Chad Burt. He entered the game needing 13 points and got the basket with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Jack Boudreault got a loose ball on the baseline and passed it to Tenney-Burt, who scored down low. (Jake Mardin photo, courtesy of The News and Sentinel)
COLEBROOK — It didn’t come right away, but after 11 points in the first quarter, Woodsville senior Cam Tenney-Burt made a free throw with 5:46 left in the third quarter, giving him 999 career varsity points in the Engineers’ game at Colebrook on Friday night.
He crested the milestone hump with 2:19 left in the third, putting in a short shot off a pass from Jack Boudreault for the big basket, giving him 1,001 points.
The game was stopped for a couple of minutes while photos were taken with family members. It was all part of the Engineers’ 69-41 win, giving them an 8-0 record. Tenney-Burt finished his night with a game-high 20 points.
Defending Division IV champion Woodsville is the lone unbeaten boys team in all divisions in New Hampshire this winter.
Tenney-Burt becomes the sixth Engineer all-time, all boys, to reach the milestone and first since Jaret Bemis (1,111 points in 2016.
Averaging 17.7 points per game this season, Tenney-Burt also reached 100 career points on the soccer pitch in the fall.
The other four Woodsville players to reach quadruple digits include Ryan Ackerman (1,198 in 1999); Chad Paronto (1,133 in 1993); Jamie Walker (1,126 in 1988) and Ken Kinder (1,060 in 1986).
CA led 12-10 after the first quarter, but it was all Engineers after that, outscoring the Mohawks 59-29 over the last three quarters.
They pressed Colebrook’s ballhandlers effectively. “Between their pressure causing us turnovers and us doing them to ourselves…defensively we did pretty well in the first quarter,” Mohawks coach Buddy Trask said. “The boys just got tired in the second half.”
Colebrook will look to halt its three-game slide Monday at home at 6:30 in Whitefield with White Mountains. Also Monday, Woodsville visits Groveton.
