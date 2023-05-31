North Country's Allison Lapierre, center left, is swarmed by teammates Ariana Sanchez, Tyra Scelza and Rileigh Fortin after scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning during No. 8 NCU's 8-7 win over No. 9 St. Johnsbury in the first round of the Vermont Division I softball tournament in Newport on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
North Country's Lillie Tetreault, center, celebrates with teammates following her walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning during No. 8 NCU's 8-7 win over No. 9 St. Johnsbury in the first round of the Vermont Division I softball tournament in Newport on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
North Country's Allison Lapierre, left, celebrates with Tyra Scelza after scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning during No. 8 NCU's 8-7 win over No. 9 St. Johnsbury in the first round of the Vermont Division I softball tournament in Newport on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
North Country's Allison Lapierre, left, is swarmed by teammates after scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning during No. 8 NCU's 8-7 win over No. 9 St. Johnsbury in the first round of the Vermont Division I softball tournament in Newport on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Kaia Anderson, left, celebrates with Cassidy Kittredge during No. 9 St. Johnsbury's 8-7 10-inning loss to No. 8 North Country during the first round of the Vermont Division I softball tournament in Newport on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. Johnsbury baserunner Brooke-Lynne Choiniere collides with North Country shortstop Rileigh Fortin during No. 9 SJA's 8-7 10-inning loss to No. 8 NCU during the first round of the Vermont Division I softball tournament in Newport on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
NEWPORT — It took 10 innings to overcome the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers, but the No. 8 Falcons are moving on.
Lillie Tetreault played the hero, placing a sharp hit ball into right field to plate the winning run as North Country clipped visiting St. Johnsbury 8-7 to advance to the Division I softball quarterfinals.
Allison Lapierre led off the inning with a double before scoring the game-winning run, ending an epic battle between NEK foes that lasted just shy of three hours.
SJA led 3-2 after an inning then added another run in the fourth off an RBI single from Morgan Keach. With two outs and the bases loaded, winning pitcher Jenna Laramie got out of the jam with some help from Natalee Kneeland who made the catch in center on Kaia Anderson’s long flyout.
Laramie and SJA’s Lilian Kittredge shared the circle all night, each lasting all 10 innings for their respective ball clubs. Laramie struck out 11 while allowing 10 hits, six earned runs and four walks. Kittredge rang up 16 and had six hits, five earned runs and three walks.
Laramie trimmed the Falcon deficit to one, earning a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, then Lapierre drove in two more for a 5-4 lead. NCU tacked on another in the sixth after a sacrifice bunt by Kneeland scored Randi Fortin who had reached on a double.
Cassidy Kittredge (4-for-5, RBI), Anderson (two hits, double, RBI) and Lily Garey-Wright all reached in the top of the seventh inning to put the Hilltopper comeback in motion.
Kacie Nelson made it 6-5, driving in a run via ground out, a sac bunt by Adrianna Hever tied it up and then Emma Greenan’s RBI single gave SJA a 7-6 lead.
Not willing to go away, NCU’s Rileigh Fortin (double, RBI) led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk, advanced to second on a sac bunt then kept going into third on a heads-up play with the Hilltoppers not staying close to the bag. An error throw on the play allowed Fortin to score the tying run to force extras.
Kittredge and Laramie both found an extra gear during the later innings. Kittredge struck out four during back-to-back 1-2-3 eighth and ninth innings. Laramie got out of another jam, this time thanks to an Ariana Sanchez grab in left field, had a 2-K, 1-2-3 ninth and kept SJA off the board with a gutsy strikeout with two on and two out in the 10th to set the stage for Tetreault’s walk-off knock.
The Hilltoppers committed eight errors in the game, compared to the Falcons’ two.
St. Johnsbury concludes at 6-10.
North Country (9-7) travels to undefeated and top-ranked BFA-St. Albans (15-0) on Friday. The Falcons lost 8-1 in their season opener to the Comets.
