LYNDONVILLE — Naiha Rivera Lopez, a defensive specialist from MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball program for the fall 2021 semester.
Rivera Lopez, a 5-foot libero, has been a standout all-around student at MacArthur. A three-year member of the Cardinal volleyball program, she was recognized with the Cardinal Heart Award and was named an Academic All-District selection in her senior season. Rivera Lopez is also a member of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars and the National Technical Honor Society. She will graduate Magna Cum Laude this spring.
NVU-Lyndon volleyball coach Alex Postpischil feels that Rivera Lopez will play a key role in developing his program. “I’m excited to have Naiha join the Hornets family. Her ball control and passing will help bring a new level of volleyball to Stannard Gym.”
Rivera Lopez’s coach at MacArthur, Erin Sims, spoke highly of what she meant to the Cardinal program. “Naiha has been one of my favorite athletes to coach. Her resilience on and off the court is inspiring. Naiha has been a steadfast leader for MacArthur Volleyball as she has set an example of what hard work and dedication can do, she pushes everyone in the program to be the best version of themselves every day.”
Rivera Lopez, who will study Business Administration with a Management concentration at Lyndon, is the first member of Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.