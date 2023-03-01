BARRE — Bring on the defending champs.
No. 2 Blue Mountain gets another crack at top-seeded West Rutland — the team that eliminated the Bucks in last season’s final four — after handling No. 3 Leland & Gray 65-43 in a Division IV girls basketball semifinal at the Barre Auditorium on Wednesday.
BMU is back in the D-IV title game for the first time since consecutive runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019; the last trip ending with a loss to West Rutland.
Now, after a convincing semifinal victory, the Bucks get another shot at the Golden Horde, which has reached the final four every year since 2012. Blue Mountain was playing in its fifth semifinal in the past six seasons.
“It’s great to be back in the championship game,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We worked hard this year and played a great game. Super proud of our girls.”
Blue Mountain came out aggressive early, using a full-court press to force several Leland & Gray turnovers that led to points on the other end. Felicity Sulham scored back-to-back buckets then Kyra Nelson picked off a pass and hit ahead to Jordan Alley for a quick 10-4 lead which grew to 17-11 by the end of the first.
“We were pretty sure going in that we could bother them with our press,” Farquharson said. “The girls did a great job pushing the ball on turnovers and scoring off them. It was nice to jump out to a lead, it really helped the girls settle in and shake any nerves.”
Alley delivered 21 points and seven rebounds, Sulham netted a season-high 18 points and Nelson had 13 points and six rebounds.
While the Bucks continued to keep the Rebels uncomfortable with the press, Blue Mountain had no trouble picking apart Leland & Gray’s full-court efforts; point guard Lauren Joy being the main contributor to that. Joy (10 points, eight assists) kept the offense composed and clicking all night, including breaking the press single-handedly before hitting ahead to a wide-open Alley making it 34-17 late in the second quarter.
Up 34-21 at the break, BMU kept the pressure on. Nelson had eight points in the third and Joy connected from deep to give the Bucks a 20-point cushion entering the fourth.
Leland & Gray got it to within 14 but a Sulham tip-in and then four foul shots kept BMU in control.
Blue Mountain will play No. 1 West Rutland (22-0) on Saturday at noon at the Barre Aud. The Bucks last cut down the nets in 2002.
LG (17-6): Morse 5-0-11, Emerson 3-1-7, Parker 3-5-12, Towle 4-1-9, Greenwood 2-0-4. Totals:17-FG 7-19-FT 43.
BMU (19-3): Lauren Joy 4-1-10, Kyra Nelson 6-1-13, Jordan Alley 7-7-21, Felicity Sulham 7-4-18, Keegan Tillotson 1-1-3. Totals: 25-FG 14-25-FT 65.
LG 11 8 14 10 — 43
BMU 17 17 19 12 — 65
3-Point FG: L 2 (Morse, Parker); B 1 (Joy). Team Fouls: L 22, B 15. Fouled Out: L, Sanderson.
