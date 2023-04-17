The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 10-16

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023 high school sports season.
More On Each Candidate
Blake Fillion, Littleton Baseball: The Littleton junior went 4-for-4 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs in the Crusaders’ 12-0 win over visiting Groveton. He then went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs in a 23-2 rout of Moultonborough. He capped his week by smashing his first varsity home run in an 18-0 rout of Lin-Wood.
Hayden Angell, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The junior pumped in six goals to help the Hilltoppers to an 11-3 season-opening victory over BFA-Fairfax.
Lyle Rooney, Hazen Baseball: The senior right-hander produced seven Ks and two walks and didn’t allow a hit over five innings in the Wildcats’ 6-2 season-opening win against Montpelier.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball: The senior right-hander struck out nine over four innings of no-hit ball while going 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs and two steals as the Bucks blasted rival Woodsville 16-2.
Karter Deming, White Mountains Baseball: The senior southpaw threw five innings of no-hit ball on the mound while going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate as the Spartans shut out Newfound 10-0.
More On Each Candidate
Sophia Shippee, St. J Lacrosse: The senior led the Hilltoppers with five goals and two assists in a 26-2 lacrosse thumping of Lamoille. The midfielder then tallied four goals as St. Johnsbury bested Harwood 13-7.
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook Softball: The freshman did damage in both the circle and the batter’s box, producing 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work while also going 4-for-5 with five RBIs during the Mohawks 19-8 handling of Lin-Wood.
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Softball: The senior went 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and six stolen bases and hit a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth to lift Blue Mountain over Richford 10-9.
Sabine Brueck, North Country Track and Field: The sophomore led the way with a trio of victories in 400 (1:02.71 seconds), high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (31-8) to lead the Falcons to a season-opening team victory at BFA-St. Albans.
Mackenzie Griswold, Woodsville Softball: The junior allowed three hits over five innings while striking out eight with no walks and also went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Engineers took care of Gorham 12-0.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Feb. 6-12: White Mountains basketball’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon hockey’s Atte Manner
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
