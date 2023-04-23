The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 17-23

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (April 17-23)
More On Each Candidate
Dusty Loura Bumps, Danville Baseball: The senior went 5-for-5 with a double, walk and five RBIs to help the Bears to their first win of the season, a 22-0 rout of Williamstown.
Luke Bostic, St. J Track and Field: The freshman won three individual events in high jump, long jump and triple jump while leading the Hilltoppers to a team victory at the NEK 9th Grade track and field meet at SJA.
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Baseball: The senior cranked a two-run home run in the Vikings’ 14-0 rout of Oxbow, then struck out 12 over five innings while also going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate in a 10-0 shutout of Lake Region.
Ross Kelly, Littleton Baseball: The junior pitched an abbreviated perfect game and also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Crusaders rolled Pittsburg-Canaan 10-0. He also had three RBIs in a 12-2 win over Profile.
Ryan Walker, Woodsville Baseball: The freshman went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs while adding a walk and three steals as the Engineers routed Profile 17-0.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (April 17-23)
More On Each Candidate
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain Softball: The sophomore combined with Kaylee Hamlett to throw a 10-strikeout no-hitter in the Bucks’ 12-0 win against Craftsbury. She then went 5-for-5 with a grand slam, double, five runs, seven RBIs and three steals in Blue Mountain’s 21-4 handling of Thetford.
Maren Nitsche, St. J Lacrosse: The senior pumped in six goals and three assists during the Hilltoppers’ 20-9 victory in Milton.
Kaitlyn Wheeler, White Mountains Softball: The senior went 4-for-5 with six runs and two walks to guide the Spartans to their second win in as many days, a 24-13 victory over Winnisquam.
Eliza Wagstaff, Woodsville Softball: The sophomore launched a home run while scoring four runs and recording three RBIs as the Engineers propelled past Profile 15-4.
Kaia Anderson, St. J Softball: The junior produced a three-hit, five-RBI day as the Hilltoppers toppled Hartford 16-4.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022
Feb. 6-12: White Mountains basketball’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon hockey’s Atte Manner
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
