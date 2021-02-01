The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 25-31

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday, Jan. 25, and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonian-record.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 25-31)
More On Each Candidate
Avery Hazelton, White Mountains Basketball: The 6-foot-9 junior forward is having his way early in the 2021 season. He poured in 29 points in the Spartans’ 68-49 thumping of Colebrook, then added 14 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in WM’s 62-39 rout of rival Groveton.
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook Basketball: The freshman guard hit four 3s and finished with 25 points as Colebrook ran past Profile 88-40.
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville Basketball: The junior swingman fired in six 3s and tallied a game-high 27 points as Woodsville went to 3-0 with a rout of Lin-Wood.
Julian Kenison, Groveton Basketball: The senior guard collected 16 points, six rebounds and six steals as Groveton took down Lisbon 53-25.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week Ballots (Jan. 25-31)
More On Each Candidate
Kelsey Graham, White Mountains Basketball: The senior forward hit the go-ahead shot, a mid-range jumper with 4 seconds to play, helping White Mountains sink rival Groveton 35-34.
Emerson Bell, Profile Alpine Skiing: The Record’s reigning Girls Alpine Skier of the Year had a big week in the White Mountains. Bell won a slalom and was second in GS as the unbeaten Profile girls claimed a six-team meet at Bretton Woods. Later in the week, the Patriot sophomore captured a two-run night slalom victory, by 2 seconds, to lead Profile to a team win at The David Dovholuk Memorial Kanc Classic in Lincoln.
Samantha Howe, Colebrook Basketball: Third in scoring average in Division IV, the athletic senior forward continues to stuff the stat sheet for the unbeaten Mohawks. Howe tossed in 25 points with 13 boards and four steals in Colebrook’s rout of White Mountains and tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 20-point win over Gorham.
Aine Fannon, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing: Aine Fannon took third place to lead the St. J Academy girls past Montpelier 21-23 in a freestyle meet at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The senior finished the two-lap, five-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 48 seconds.
Sage Smith, Colebrook Basketball: It was another dominant week for Division IV’s leading scorer. The senior guard collected 20 points and four steals in a 55-35 rout of Gorham and delivered 25 points, five assists and five steals in the unbeaten Mohawks’ 62-40 romp over D-III White Mountains.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
