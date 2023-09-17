The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 11-17

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023-24 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11-17)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 11-17
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 11-17.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury Golf: Eaton shared medalist honors with a 3-over 39 to lead the Hilltoppers to a second-place finish at Orleans CC.
Robert Breault, White Mountains Golf: Breault scored 20 points (Stableford scoring) to lead the Spartans to victory in a four-team golf match. He then fired a 22, sharing medalist honors at Androscoggin Valley Country Club.
Luc Oliver, Lake Region Soccer: Oliver powered home a hat trick as the Rangers escaped Missisquoi with a 4-3 win.
Wes Strong, St. Johnsbury Soccer: Strong had a pair of assists as the Hilltoppers zipped past visiting North Country 4-1.
Ben Taylor, Woodsville Soccer: Taylor racked up four assists in an Engineer rout of Lisbon and then collected two goals and three assists in a thumping of Lin-Wood.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11-17)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 11-17
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 11-17.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Sarah Tanner, Lyndon Field Hockey: Tanner pumped in a hat trick as the Vikings outlasted Milton 4-3. She also scored in LI’s 3-2 overtime win over rival St. J.
Suus Aalders, North Country Field Hockey: Aalders delivered both of the Falcons’ goals in a 2-1 win over Stowe.
Addison Hadlock, Littleton Soccer: Hadlock knocked in a pair of goals and added an assist in the unbeaten Crusaders’ 5-0 win over White Mountains.
Brooklyn Hinton, Lake Region Soccer: Hinton scored twice as the Rangers blanked Peoples 4-0 to go to 4-0 on the season.
Katie Houston, Woodsville Soccer: Houston supplied the game-winner with 11 minutes to go as the undefeated Engineers staved off Lin-Wood 3-2. She also had a goal and an assist in a victory over Lisbon.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2023
Sept. 4-10: Groveton soccer’s Delaney Whiting and North Country football’s Hayden Boivin
Aug. 28-Sept. 3: White Mountains field hockey’s Kaya Nkwen-Tamo and Lyndon football’s Aiden MacKenzie
