The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 4-10

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023-24 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 4-10)
More On Each Candidate
Gus Yerkes, St. Johnsbury Soccer: Yerkes scored three times and added a pair of assists as the Hilltoppers opened their soccer season with a 9-0 rout of Spaulding.
Hayden Boivin, North Country Football: The receiver scored two touchdowns on offense and had an interception on defense as the Falcons thumped Lyndon 42-18 in the annual Barrel Bowl clash.
Carter Bunnell. St. Johnsbury Football: The quarterback compiled 401 total (218 passing, 183 rushing) yards and four TDs (two throwing, two rushing) and had a defensive interception in the end zone in the Hilltoppers’ 40-14 thumping at Colchester.
Coby Youngman, Woodsville Soccer: Youngman delivered four goals and added four assists in the Engineers’ 12-0 handling of Groveton.
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook Soccer: Dowse drove home four goals in a 6-1 win over Lisbon. He then tallied twice in a 5-1 triumph over Groveton.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 4-10)
More On Each Candidate
Makayla Walker, Woodsville Soccer: Walked scored twice as the Engineers raced past Gorham 4-1.
Willa Kantrowitz, St. Johnsbury XC: Kantrowitz ran to third place to pace the Hilltopper girls to second place at the Paul Letarte Invitational at Great Glen.
Madi Savoy, White Mountains Field Hockey: Savoy notched a goal and an assist as the Spartans knocked off rival Littleton 2-0.
Indie Haney, Lake Region Soccer: Haney collected a hat trick as the Rangers jumped on Enosburg 5-0.
Delaney Whiting, Groveton Soccer: Whiting put home a goal with two seconds remaining as the Eagles picked off rival Colebrook 4-3.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2023
Aug. 28-Sept. 3: White Mountains field hockey’s Kaya Nkwen-Tamo and Lyndon football’s Aiden MacKenzie
