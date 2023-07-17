Another year, another memorable year of sports memories. From buzzer-beaters to state championships and everything in between, 2022-23 brought joy to athletes and fans around New Hampshire’s North Country and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Here’s a look back at some of the year’s most unforgettable sports moments from June 2023 to July 2022:
HILLTOPPER RELAY TEAM BLAZES TO SECOND IN NATION
JUNE 17
St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic, All-American second-place finish in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
The electric squad ran a time of 3:25.63 in the championship division, bettering a pair of All-American fourth-place finishes from last summer’s outdoor nationals and this past March’s indoor nationals. It was St. J’s highest-ever finish at the national level.
——
DENNIS DEALS MASTERPIECE, BUCKS FINISH DOMINANT RUN TO D-IV TITLE
JUNE 10
Blue Mountain senior Evan Dennis delivered a masterpiece in his final high school outing, allowing just one seventh-inning hit while striking out 18 batters as the top-seeded Bucks shut out No. 6 Arlington 9-0 in the Division IV baseball championship in Burlington.
After two years of heartbreak — losing to White River Valley 16-2 in 2021 and 5-4 last spring — the Bucks returned to glory, capping a memorable 18-1 season with their first state title since 2015 and 10th overall. Blue Mountain finished off a dazzling postseason; not allowing a run while outscoring its foes 33-0 in three playoff wins.
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BASHES DEFENDING CHAMPS FOR D-IV SOFTBALL CROWN
JUNE 10
Big knocks, small ball — you name it. By the time the rain let up, the Bucks had already poured it on.
Blue Mountain (15-3) had everything working and left little doubt as to who Division IV’s top team was with a 17-6 shellacking of top-ranked and defending champion West Rutland (15-4).
The 11-run margin of victory was the largest in a D-IV championship in 25 years.
——
KARTER WITH A K: DEMING DOMINATES AS SPARTANS STUN HUSKIES FOR D-III CROWN
JUNE 10
Senior Karter Deming pitched the game of his life as No. 3 White Mountains Regional stunned top-seeded, two-time defending champions Monadnock, 2-0, at Delta Dental Field to win the New Hampshire Division III baseball title.
Deming was masterful, tossing a two-hit shutout with an eye-popping 16 strikeouts, to end the Huskies’ 43-game win streak.
Ian St. Cyr drove in both Spartans’ runs, with Noah Covell scoring each time.
In the quarterfinals, down to their final out and trailing by two, the Spartans stormed back for an improbable 9-8 victory over sixth-seeded Conant.
Facing an 8-6 deficit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, No. 8 and 9 hitters Ethan Heng and Danny Stinson belted back-to-back home runs to tie the game.
Brayden Shallow then hit a single and stole second base to keep the rally going before Rob Breault smoked a shot to left center to score Shallow for the spectacular walk-off win.
——
NO MERCY: SJA’S REIGN POURS ON AS HILLTOPPERS ROLL TO D-I THREE-PEAT
JUNE 3
The St. J Academy boys continued their supremacy, securing their third of back-to-back-to-back Vermont Division I state track and field championships after another dominant outing at Burlington High School.
SJA tallied 135 points, a statement-making 55-point margin of victory ahead of runner-up South Burlington’s 80. Essex scored 78, Mount Mansfield tallied 59 and host Burlington 50.
For four Hilltoppers, Saturday’s rout capped off a rare triple crown feat — being crowned state champs in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track. For the rest of the team, it was the final culmination of a historic season in what seemed destined right from the beginning.
With the crown already won, SJA’s dynamite quartet of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley and Gerardo Fernandez stepped up to compete in the 4x400 for the meet’s finale. Already owning the school record after setting it the month prior, the Hilltoppers raced to a time of 3:22.12 to set the new Vermont record.
The historic exclamation point was the seventh track event win of the day for SJA with the champs picking up wins in the 100, 200, 400, 300 hurdles and each of the three relays.
——
CRUSADERS CAPTURE D-III GIRLS TENNIS TITLE WITH DOMINANT DISPLAY
JUNE 1
The top-ranked Crusaders showed poise and were dominant throughout, capping a perfect 17-0 season with another wide-open win to claim the New Hampshire Division III girls tennis title, an 8-1 result over No. 3 Prospect Mountain at Memorial Field in Concord.
It was Littleton’s fourth straight trip to the championship game and second time winning it all in the past three attempts.
——
MURPHY, NCU HONORED AS VERMONT CHAPTER OF NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 2022 SEASON WITH ANNUAL AWARDS
MAY 7
The Vermont chapter of the National Football Foundation honored the best of the 2022 football season at its 28th annual Vermont Chapter Awards Dinner held at Glenbrook Gymnasium on the Castleton University campus.
St. Johnsbury senior football standout Quinn Murphy was amongst those inducted into the 2022 high school class. Murphy is the sixth Hilltopper in as many seasons to be inducted into the Vermont Chapter of the NFF Hall of Fame as a scholar-athlete.
The Vermont Football Officials Association also gave its season-long team sportsmanship award, The Stan Amadon Trophy, was awarded to North Country Union for the North recipient.
——
PAUL REMICK FIELD BECOMES REALITY
MAY 6
A large contingent of Danville softball royalty was on hand for the dedication of Paul Remick Field in honor of the longtime softball coach.
The coach, family members, Indians past and Bears present gathered around the sign designating the new name of the field. One of the winningest softball coaches in the state, he wrapped up his 38th year at the helm last season. Saturday’s fete in his honor came almost a year to the day of his 400th victory on April 29, 2022.
——
CAREY STEPS DOWN AS NVU-LYNDON MEN’S SOCCER COACH
MAY 3
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s soccer coach Rob Carey has stepped down after eight years leading the Hornet program.
Carey, a 2008 Lyndon State College graduate and a member of the Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame, also served as an assistant coach for eight years prior to being elevated to the head coaching position in 2015.
——
MARCH 9
KINGDOM BLADES OPTIMISTIC AFTER HISTORIC RUN ENDS IN FINALS
Disappointed? Try determined.
The No. 3 Kingdom Blades were full of optimism following a 4-1 loss to No. 1 Woodstock in the Division II championship at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday.
Following a historic season culminating in a first finals appearance, the Blades (18-5) will return most of its roster of 19 players from seven different schools.
Senior forward Isabel Konijnenberg scored a hat trick to lead Woodstock (20-4) to back-to-back D-II crowns. The Blades, put together a memorable season despite the loss, winning 14 straight en route to the finals including a 6-1 semifinal win over second-seeded Burr & Burton.
——
BETHLEHEM’S WARREN WINS TUCKERMAN INFERNO RACE
MARCH 18
Ed Warren, 37, of Bethlehem, placed first in the 21-men solo elite class at the 2023 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon at Mount Washington.
Warren finished in a time of 3:01:14, besting second-place finisher and defending champion Kris Freeman of Concord (3:06:47.3) and former champion Josh Flanagan (3:25:21.9).
——
SJA BASKETBALL RECOGNIZED WITH 2023 MONA GARONE AWARD
MARCH 18
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams were honored as the 2023 recipients of the Mona Garone award during the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s day-long celebration of basketball at Champlain Valley Union high school.
The award, named after legendary Oxbow coach Mona Garone, recognizes school communities that demonstrated the highest levels of positive sportsmanship.
At the end of the basketball season, officials are permitted to nominate schools for the honor. The officials are asked to base their nominations on the entire “school community” — meaning players, coaches, fans and administration.
——
KIETHAN EARNS WRESTLER OF YEAR HONOR
MARCH 21
St. Johnsbury senior Hannah Keithan received the outstanding female wrestler of the year award from Green Mountain Grapplers, an organization that promotes wrestling for the state of Vermont.
Wrestling boys, Keithan reached the semifinals and finished fourth at the Vermont state high school wrestling championships in the 106-pound weight class.
——
ST. J RELAY TEAM EARNS ALL-AMERICAN STATUS WITH FIFTH-PLACE FINISH AT NATIONALS
MARCH 10
The St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman blazed to fifth in the sprint medley relay championship event at the New Balance Nationals indoor track and field meet in Boston — the program’s second All-American finish in the past year.
Bugbee (200 meters), Beardsley (200), Fernandez (400) and Thornton-Sherman (800) finished in a Vermont record time of 3:31.03 to beat out traditional powers Hall High School in Connecticut, Union Catholic (N.J.) and Cary Academy of North Carolina. The top six teams in the national event earn All-American status.
——
LITTLETON CLAIMS SECOND STRAIGHT WINTER SPIRIT STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
MARCH 9
Littleton was crowned back-to-back Division III winter spirit state champions at Pinkerton Academy. It was Littleton’s third title in four years and 11th crown since 2002 under head coach Danielle Cook. LHS won six straight from 2009-14.
The Crusaders (90.5) narrowly topped Mascenic (89.3) for the second straight season to claim the title. Trinity placed third with a score of 72.7.
——
NORTH COUNTRY’S BRUECK NAMED GATORADE VERMONT GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MARCH 8
The electric North Country sophomore guard was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year, the first Falcon girls hooper to earn the prestigious honor.
The award came on the heels of a celebratory Saturday at the Barre Aud where Brueck’s top-seeded North Country team rallied past No. 3 Spaulding 47-42 in the Division II state final to cap a perfect 24-0 season. In the game she finished with 16 points and helped will the Falcons back from a seven-point halftime deficit.
The tough, quick 5-foot-8 guard who could score at the rim and from outside averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.4 assists per game.
——
MORENCY WINS THREE GOLD MEDALS AT SONH WINTER GAMES
MARCH 7
Kerry Morency, from Team Challenger of Littleton, received three gold medals in cross-country skiing while competing in the Special Olympics of New Hampshire Winter Games at Waterville Valley.
——
SUNDAY SERVICE: WOODSVILLE TOPS HOLY FAMILY, WINS THIRD STRAIGHT TITLE
MARCH 5
Woodsville might get stopped at the pearly gates.
No matter, after a third finals win over a Catholic school in three years, the Engineers are in hoops heaven.
Jack Boudreault scored 11 of his career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Woodsville beat No. 6 Holy Family 57-49 in the Division IV state championship at Colby Sawyer College.
Cam Davidson added 19 points and a game-high nine rebounds as WHS (19-3) became the first three-peat champs in the division since Lisbon (2005-07).
——
COLEBROOK CROWNED: MOHAWKS KNOCK OFF RIVAL EAGLES FOR SECOND TITLE IN FOUR YEARS
MARCH 4
Seniors Ariana Lord (12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Sierra Riff (eight points, 11 rebounds) and freshman Haley Rossitto (10 points, five steals) led the way as No. 2 Colebrook beat No. 1 Groveton 47-44 in an all-North Country Division IV final at Colby-Sawyer College.
Trailing by one point midway through the fourth quarter, the Mohawks (19-3) relied on their championship experience, with five seniors playing in their third championship game in four years.
——
PERFECTION: FALCONS CLAIM D-II TITLE, CAP UNDEFEATED 24-0 SEASON
MARCH 4
Down early and having to battle back, No. 1 North Country gutted out a 47-42 victory over No. 3 Spaulding to cap off an undefeated 24-0 season and claim its second Division II championship in three years.
Cora Nadeau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals while teammate Sabine Brueck turned in 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
——
WIL-POWER! WILKINS’ BIG SHOTS PROPEL ST. JOHNSBURY TO STATE FINAL
FEB. 27
If there’s a will, there’s a Wilkins.
Hayden Wilkins buried the game-tying jumper late in regulation, then nailed a heart-stopping, game-winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in overtime to lift third-seeded St. Johnsbury to an epic 50-47 triumph over No. 2 Rutland in the Division I semifinals at Patrick Gymnasium.
Rutland’s Karsyn Bellomo got a look for the tying 3, but it bounced off the rim and the Academy celebrated its first trip back to the state final since winning back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019.
SJA would go on to lose 43-29 to top-ranked Champlain Valley in the D-I final.
——
SIX-CESS! PRICE SWEEPS AS PROFILE GIRLS DYNASTY ROLLS ON
FEB. 14
For the sixth straight winter, the Profile Patriots were named New Hampshire Division IV girls alpine ski champions for the sixth-straight season and the 25th time in program history.
Makenna Price took the top spot in giant slalom with a combined time of 1:13:89 and led five Profile skiers in the top 10. Ella Stephenson (1:16.27), Elaina Demaggio (1:16.29) and Ani Griffiths (1:16:68) finished a hair apart from one another and picked up fourth-sixth place finishes. Ella McPhaul was ninth at 1:17:18.
Price also paved the way in slalom, picking up another individual title with a time of 1:20.43. Demaggio (1:23.28) was third and Stephenson (1:28.20) eighth.
——
CROWNED, AGAIN: HILLTOPPER BOYS TAKE INDOOR TITLE, EXTEND RECENT DOMINANCE
FEB. 4
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys indoor track and field team added another piece of hardware to the ongoing collection after being crowned Vermont Division I state champions on Saturday, February 4 at the University of Vermont.
SJA, which is both the two-time reigning outdoor track and field and cross-country state champions, picked up its first indoor title since raising back-to-back banners in 2017 and 2018.
SJA earned the title by tallying 147 points, knocking off three-time defending champion Essex (122.5 points) in the process.
——
BRYNN TRIUMPHANT AT IISA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN FRANCE
JAN. 24
Charlotte Brynn, 57, of Newport, brought home three gold medals and set two world records in her age group at the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ice Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France.
In the 500-meter freestyle, she finished with a time of 7:48:04, breaking the previous world record of 9:15.74. In the 250-meter freestyle, she finished in 3:38:99, setting another world record in her age group.
She also claimed a gold medal for her age group in the 1,000-meter freestyle, finishing in 16 minutes and 50 seconds — all in 37-degree waters.
——
SJA’S THORNTON-SHERMAN CLOCKS RECORD TIME IN 800
JAN. 22
Andrew Thornton-Sherman ran the fastest-ever indoor 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete, winning the track and field event at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University.
The St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore clocked a time of one minute, 55.93 seconds, earning a qualifying time for nationals in a field loaded with Vermont’s best high school mid-distance runners.
——
SJA’S LANGMAID NAMED VERMONT BOYS XC COACH OF THE YEAR
JAN. 6
St. Johnsbury cross country coach Chip Langmaid was selected by the US Track and Field Coaches Association as the Vermont Boys Coach of the Year, the Academy announced on Jan. 6.
In his 31st season leading the Hilltoppers’ XC program, Langmaid guided SJA to its second straight Division I boys championship. The Academy has won back-to-back crowns after ending a 63-year title drought in 2021.
It was a historic XC season for Langmaid and the Hilltoppers. They also cracked the top 10 at New Englands for the first time, qualified for the national championships, won their third straight NVAC Mountain crown, delivered a historic win at the Woods Trail Run and finished unbeaten in Vermont.
——
ROLFE TAKES FIRST AT MASTERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
NOV. 23
Kirby’s Danica Rolfe took home first place at the IF3 Masters World Championships in Aruba.
Rolfe, 46, competed in the Female 45-49 division, tallying 560 points to beat out Sweden’s Ulrika Akerlund (540) and fellow American Velvet Minnick (520).
——
RAIDERS END RANGERS’ MAGICAL RUN IN SEMIFINALS
NOV. 1
No. 10 Lake Region’s magical postseason run came to an end and No. 3 Stowe came one step closer in its search for a Division III three-peat.
The Rangers hung tough with the two-time defending champions, battling to the final whistle in a 2-1 defeat in the Division III girls soccer semifinals. It was LR’s first-ever trip to the final four after knocking off No. 7 Randolph and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax in the first two rounds.
——
POWER PACK: TEAM-FIRST HILLTOPPERS REPEAT AS DIVISION I XC CHAMPIONS
OCT. 29
After ending a 63-year title drought last fall, the Academy repeated as Division I champions on a perfect late fall Saturday morning at Thetford Academy, edging runner-up Champlain Valley by four points at the 2022 Vermont high school state cross-country running championships.
Led by Andrew Thornton-Sherman’s third-place finish, St. J put three runners in the top nine, five scoring runners in the top 13 and all seven Hilltoppers crossed the line in the top 17. Remarkably, they all finished within 69 seconds of each other.
——
MURPHY, HILLTOPPERS MAKE IT 8 STRAIGHT WINS OVER RIVAL VIKINGS
OCT. 22
With time for one more snap before the half, St. Johnsbury senior quarterback Quinn Murphy turned a broken play into a Superman-esque diving touchdown — turning all momentum in the Hilltoppers’ favor and sending the Division I visitors well on their way to a 48-14 victory and an eighth straight victory over rival Lyndon in the 117th playing of The Game at Robert K. Lewis Field.
Lyndon’s RJ Kittredge rose up to bat down the Murphy pass attempt and, for a split second, looked to preserve the Vikings’ deficit at just 14-6. But in a play that will go down as one of the rivalry’s most memorable, the ball dropped back into the hands of Murphy, who caught it, broke to the outside and dove head-first into the front right corner of the end zone for one his four touchdowns on the day.
——
MURPHY PRODUCES 8 TDS, HILLTOPPERS SHINE ON SENIOR NIGHT
OCT. 14
Senior quarterback Quinn Murphy produced eight total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing and one defensive — as St. Johnsbury dismantled visiting Rutland 56-28 on senior night at foggy Fairbanks Field.
Classmate Alejandro Orozco hauled in four touchdown passes while senior lineman Dawson Wilkins spearheaded a stout, disruptive defense for the Academy, which led 35-14 at halftime, 56-20 in the third quarter, then finished the game with a running clock and their highest-scoring output of the season.
——
VIKINGS REIGN IN THE RAIN: LYNDON TOPS NORTH COUNTRY IN BARREL BOWL 15
OCT. 13
On the strength of five different touchdown scorers — via the offensive, defensive and special team units — Lyndon kept pouring it on and didn’t let up en route to a wet and windy 33-20 Barrel Bowl victory over Division II rival North Country at Veterans Field in Newport.
RJ Kittredge, Jake Sanville, Cam Berry, Ethan Lussier and Colby Simpson all found the end zone; and the Vikings found themselves hoisting the coveted barrel for the 10th time in the rivalry game’s history. The gridiron slug fests between LI and NC have been happening for over a century.
——
WOODSVILLE BOYS SEIZE FIRST GOLF CROWN
OCT. 11
The Woodsville golf team took home the New Hampshire Division IV golf state championship, beating out Mascenic by four strokes to claim the program’s first-ever state title.
Jackson Horne’s 18-hole score of 77 led all Engineers at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club. Horne had four birdies and shot 5 over on the day. Josiah Hakala of Mascenic finished 3 under and leads the individual event. Mike Hogan and Monty Foster, both with 80, and Camden Clawson (86) also scored for Woodsville.
——
VERMONT’S FIRST FEMALE FOOTBALL COACH, JULIA KEARNEY JOINS HILLTOPPER SIDELINE
AUG. 16
Julia Kearney is in a league of her own.
The 25-year-old Northern Vermont University-Lyndon alumna became one of St. J Academy’s newest assistant football coaches, in charge of running backs and cornerbacks under veteran Hilltopper leader Rich Alercio.
She also became Vermont’s first female high school football coach.
——
BURKE MOUNTAIN HOSTS ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP
AUG. 14
For the first time ever, the Enduro World Series was held on the east coast, and Burke was chosen as the inaugural host. Racers from 35 different countries ventured into the Northeast Kingdom to compete and see just what the small Vermont course had to offer.
For some, it was a fun opportunity to race on a track close to home in front of family, friends and fans. For others, it was just another stop on a global tour as both amateur and professional riders took their turns down the mountain. Those competing on the EWS circuit had raced in Scotland, Australia, Slovenia, Italy and Canada.
——
ST. J ALUM MINORS CARRIES FLAG, RUNS IN 1,500 AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES
AUG. 4
Former St. Johnsbury Academy star Dage Minors recently competed for Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
He was also awarded the prestigious honor of being a Bermuda flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 4. The 26-year-old was selected along with Emma Keane, Bermuda’s first female squash player, as Team Bermuda flag bearers.
——
BERLIN POST #36 NAMED AMERICAN LEGION JUNIOR STATE CHAMPS
AUG. 2
Berlin Post #36 captured the 2022 New Hampshire American Legion Junior State Championship at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Berlin fell to Exeter 5-3, for its first defeat of the tournament on Aug. 2. Needing to be beaten twice, the two teams played each other again immediately afterward and for the third consecutive time. Berlin, used to battling from behind, instead won in convincing fashion, 13-2. The Post #36 team is made up of players from Berlin, Gorham, White Mountains Regional, Kennett and Colebrook.
——
GREEN MOUNTAIN WILD CROWNED 16-18 BABE RUTH STATE CHAMPS
JULY 31
The Green Mountain Wild, compiled of players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen, won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield, 8-5, at Norwich University.
The Wild jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead, giving starting pitcher Lyle Rooney a hefty cushion to work with. Ricky Fennimore relieved Rooney in the fifth and was tasked with preserving the now 5-4 lead. Fennimore gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but by then the Wild had already tacked on three more insurance runs en route to the 8-5 final score.
——
THREE CORNERS ADVANCES TO 13-15 NE REGIONAL BASEBALL FINAL
JULY 26
Three Corners picked off host Keene (N.H) 7-6 in nine innings in the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old New England Regional tournament semifinals.
Jacob Putnam delivered the go-ahead double in the top of the ninth while Cage Thompson pitched the last four innings for TC, including the last two scoreless.
——
MILLER CLAIMS ANOTHER NATIONAL DOWNHILL CROWN
JULY 24
Riley Miller is again a national champion.
The 17-year-old Green Mountain star continues to feel right at home in the Rockies, as the Kirby native claimed the downhill title in the 17-18-year-old category at the 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park.
——
AFTER 107 WINS AND THREE SOFTBALL TITLES, LYNDON’S CARR STEPS DOWN
JULY 20
Chris Carr took Lyndon Institute softball for quite a ride.
But it’s the end of the road for the beloved Viking leader.
The seventh-year coach revealed that he is stepping down because of health issues — pain in both shoulders and knees. The announcement came a month after Carr guided Lyndon to an undefeated season and its second consecutive Division II state championship.
——
EAST BURKE SIBLING SKYRUNNERS HEADED TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
JULY 18
Naia Tower-Pierce, 19, and Finn Tower-Pierce, 17, a pair of East Burke siblings, raced at the 2022 Youth World Skyrunning Championships in Arinsal, Andorra.
The two locals were among five Americans, including Josh Taylor, Sophia Mayers and Benat Froemming, set to compete against fellow top skyrunners from around the globe.
