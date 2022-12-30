The Caledonian-Record’s 2022 Sports Year In Review

Another year, another memorable year of sports memories. From buzzer-beaters to state championships and everything in between, 2022 brought joy to athletes and fans around New Hampshire’s North Country and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Here’s a look back at some of the year’s most unforgettable sports moments:
MARK COLLINS EARNS 500TH CAREER COACHING WIN IN GROVETON ROUT
JAN. 4
Groveton boys basketball coach Mark Collins recorded his 500th career victory, as his Eagles rolled past Division IV foe Gorham 48-25.
A former three-sport standout at Groveton, Collins has led the Eagles to seven state titles in 34 seasons — the first coming in 1998 and the last coming in 2017 — and 12 final four appearances over the past three-plus decades. His teams have two undefeated seasons, including a 73-game win streak from 1997-2001. He was inducted into the 2019 New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
——
DUNKLEE BACK FOR THIRD OLYMPICS AS U.S. SETS BIATHLON TEAM
JAN. 11
Susan Dunklee is headed to her third Olympics.
The Barton native, Craftsbury resident and St. Johnsbury Academy alumna is among the eight members of the U.S. biathlon team headed to China later this month for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
The 35-year-old Dunklee is the most successful U.S. female biathlete in history. Her best individual finish in two Olympics is 11th — in a mass start at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, Dunklee recorded three top-20 finishes. The former Dartmouth skier is also the only U.S. female biathlete to win an individual world championships medal. She accomplished the feat twice in 2017 and 2020. Her father, Stan Dunklee, competed in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics as a cross-country skier.
——
GATORADE LAUDS ST. J RUNNER EVAN THORNTON-SHERMAN
JAN. 31
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Evan Thornton-Sherman was named the 2021-22 Vermont Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, Gatorade revealed on Monday.
Thornton-Sherman, headed to run track and field and cross country for University of Maine in the fall, is the second Hilltopper boys cross country runner to earn the Gatorade honor (Kyle Powers, 2007-08). A Waterford native, Thornton-Sherman claimed his first Vermont D-I individual state cross-country crown while leading the Hilltoppers to an improbable team title at Thetford Academy – the program’s first championship in 63 years.
——
SOPHIE BELL SWEEPS TITLES AGAIN, PATRIOTS CAPTURE FIFTH STRAIGHT ALPINE CROWN
FEB. 17
While the Winter Games were happening on the other side of the world, Sophie Bell had a golden moment of her own.
The Profile junior delivered the day’s four fastest runs en route to the slalom and giant slalom crowns and guided the talented Patriots to the New Hampshire Division IV girls alpine ski title on Thursday at Crotched Mountain. Makenna Price got on the podium in slalom, five of the Patriots’ six skiers seized top-10 finishes in both events and Profile earned a 39-point win over runner-up Derryfield to capture its fifth straight championship and 24th overall.
——
PROFILE BOYS TAKE BACK DIVISION IV ALPINE SKIING THRONE
FEB. 15
After watching Lin-Wood end the Patriots’ four-year win streak last winter, the Profile boys turned in a dominant performance on its home hill, clearing runner-up Sunapee by 70 points at the New Hampshire Division IV state alpine skiing championships.
Profile went 1-2-3-4 and grabbed five of the top six spots in slalom, and had four of the top six finishers in giant slalom to finish with a whopping 785 points at Cannon Mountain’s Mittersill race venue. It’s the program’s 21st state title. The Boissennault twins, freshman Troy and Dino, led the charge. Dino Boissennault was the victor in giant slalom while Troy Boissennault triumphed in slalom.
——
EX-HILLTOPPER STAR COWAN CROWNED AMERICA EAST PENTATHLON CHAMPION
FEB. 25
Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Katherine Cowan claimed the women’s pentathlon at the America East Indoor Track and Field Championships at Boston University.
The University of Maine senior captain won the high jump (5 feet, 5.25 inches), shot put (35 feet, 6.75 inches), and long jump (17 feet, 3.25 inches) on her way to scoring a career-high 3,491 points. She was also third in the 60-meter hurdles and sixth in the 800 meters and finished 121 points ahead of the runner-up, University of Vermont junior Lauren Triarsi.
——
LYNDON’S IGA STEPNIAK CAPTURES STATE SLALOM TITLE AT BURKE
FEB. 28
Lyndon Institute junior Iga Stepniak won the Vermont high school girls slalom championship at Burke.
Stepniak claimed the crown in a two-run time of 1:42.61, beating out Blythe Fitch-O’Leary of Rice (1:43.61).
——
HAUSER ALLEY-OOP SENDS NO. 1 HILLTOPPERS TO FINAL FOUR
MAR. 4
In the biggest moment, the biggest man stepped up.
Fritz Hauser banked in a lob pass off an inbounds play in the closing seconds of overtime to lift top-seeded St. Johnsbury to an epic 42-41 victory over No. 9 Mt. Mansfield in a Division I quarterfinal. The basket helped the Hilltoppers return to University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium for the fourth time in five seasons where St. J took on No. 4 Rutland.
——
WILLEY, FALCON BOYS CLAIM STATE SNOWBOARDING GS TITLES
MAR. 8
North Country took third place in boys and girls competition at the Vermont high school state snowboarding championships at Jay Peak.
The boys team won the giant slalom, with Dylan Willey, fourth overall, winning the state GS title for the third straight year.
——
FLOCKE, WOODSVILLE CATAPULT PAST CONCORD CHRISTIAN, CAP PERFECT SEASON AS BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS
MAR. 11
With Woodsville up a point in the fourth quarter, senior Elijah Flocke scored the game’s next 12 points, helping the top-seeded Engineers surge to a 58-49 victory over second-seeded Concord Christian in the Division IV title game at Keene State College’s Spaulding Gym.
Flocke, a 6-foot forward/guard finished with 18 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 18 points and Cam Davidson added 11 points as the poised and experienced Engineers calmly salted the game away to cap an unbeaten 22-0 championship season.
——
FORMER HILLTOPPER LIA ROTTI LEAPS TO NCAA D-III NATIONAL TITLE
MAR. 12
In a historic day for the Tufts University women’s track and field program, Jumbo junior Lia Rotti and classmate Jaidyn Appel both won individual national championships at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.
In a pair of record-breaking performances, Rotti, a former star at St. Johnsbury Academy (2019), won the national championship in the triple jump with a massive PR and school record distance of 40 feet, 8.25 inches.
——
DUBE’S BUZZER-BEATING 3 LIFTS BUCKS TO FIRST TITLE SINCE 2001
MAR. 13
Senior Jacob Dube’s three-pointer beats the buzzer to give Blue Mountain Union a 26-25 victory over White River Valley in the Division IV boys basketball championship game at the Barre Auditorium.
Dube was mobbed by his teammates after his trey won the lowest-scoring Division IV title game of all time.
——
RIVARD, HAZEN STUN NO. 1 WINOOSKI FOR D-III THRONE
MAR. 13
Hazen Union center Tyler Rivard posted a monster stat line with 21 points and 22 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Wildcats past top-seeded Winooski 37-34 in the Division III championship at Barre Auditorium.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior used strength and smarts to control the paint on both ends of the floor, hold off the long and athletic Spartans, and deliver the Wildcats their eighth title and first since 2016.
——
LITTLETON CHEERLEADERS SOAR TO ANOTHER STATE TITLE
MAR. 10
Littleton seized the Division III title at the 2022 New Hampshire high school state spirit championships at Pinkerton Academy.
The Crusaders finished their winning routine with a point total of 80.8, nearly four points better than runner-up Mascenic (76.7). It was Littleton’s second title in three years and 10th crown in 18 seasons under head coach Danielle Cook. LHS won six straight from 2009-14.
——
EX-ST. J STAR SADIE STETSON IN BIG DANCE WITH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY
MAR. 13
Sadie Stetson, a junior guard at American University and former St. Johnsbury superstar, and her Eagles teammates punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament after winning their Patriot League conference tournament.
Seeded second, American University toppled No. 4 Bucknell 65-43 in the championship game to land the Eagles the automatic NCAA bid — their third trip to the marquee event in seven seasons and first since the 2017-18 campaign.
——
AFTER 45 YEARS AND 606 WINS, TRASK RETIRES FROM COACHING BASKETBALL
MAR. 30
Longtime Colebrook boys basketball coach Buddy Trask retired after 45 seasons and 606 career victories — a decision he said came at the end of the regular season.
The 67-year-old Hall of Fame coach put together a dazzling career. After guiding the Stratford High School boys for four seasons, Trask took over the Colebrook program at the start of the 1980-81 season. He leaves with a career record of 606-368 and three state championships with the Mohawks (1997, 2002, 2008), taking the tiny northern New Hampshire high school to 12 final fours and six state finals.
——
DANVILLE SOFTBALL COACH PAUL REMICK WINS 400TH GAME
APRIL 28
He gained win No. 400 in a familiar, if unwelcome, way – by freezing.
His softball team generated plenty of heat, however, as the Danville Bears topped Richford 12-9 for the 400th win of coach Paul Remick’s career. The ballclub won the Division IV championship last year and Remick’s sixth overall in 12 finals.
——
THORNTON-SHERMAN LOWERS 1,500 STATE RECORD AT SWELTERING BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL
MAY 14
Evan Thornton-Sherman continued his magnificent senior season, lowering his own state record in the 1,500 meters and winning the 3,000 later in the afternoon for the distance double at the 49th annual Burlington Invitational.
Thornton-Sherman was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete on a day when Vermont’s top track and field athletes went toe-to-toe at the premier regular-season meet.
——
ST. J DOUBLES DUO SEIZES STATE TITLE
MAY 28
St. J Academy juniors Javier Berenguer and Agustin Gil breezed into the finals with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Stowe’s JP Marhefka and Max Biedermann, and won the state title in straight sets Saturday over Burlington’s Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton, 6-4, 6-2.
——
HILLTOPPER BOYS REPEAT AS D-I TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONS
JUNE 4
Behind superstar senior Evan Thornton-Sherman and a bevy of young talented runners, the Hilltoppers produced a bountiful haul of points on the track to overcome feisty runner-up Champlain Valley at the 2022 Vermont Division I state championship at Burlington High School’s D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex.
Shut out from points in the throws and scoring just 25 combined in three jumping events, St. Johnsbury scored 88 points on the track — at least two athletes scoring in seven events — to topple the Redhawks 114.5-106 and capture its second consecutive state crown.
——
ADVANTAGE ST. J: HILLTOPPERS SERVE UP PERFECT SEASON, FIRST TITLE
JUNE 8
No. 2 St. Johnsbury rose to the occasion in a battle of Division I’s two unbeatens, overpowering top-ranked Burlington 5-2 to preserve its perfect season and claim the school’s first tennis championship.
Both teams entered Wednesday’s match at Leddy Park in Burlington with identical 16-0 records and both teams had dominated their previous playoff opponents.
——
ROYER BAFFLES HORNETS, UNDEFEATED VIKINGS GO BACK-TO-BACK
JUNE 10
With two on, two out, and two strikes in the top of the seventh, Lyndon’s Jaydin Royer turned to her changeup, sending it past a baffled Lilly Robtoy and sending the Vikings to their second straight Division II softball championship.
Royer had 13 strikeouts in LI’s 5-3 win over No. 3 Enosburg at Castleton University in a rematch of last year’s finale. For the majority of the strikeouts, Royer used her fastball to get ahead in the count, then delivered a devastating off-speed pitch that left the Hornets without answers.
——
DOMINANT WOODSVILLE REPEATS AS D-IV CHAMPIONS
JUNE 11
No. 1 Woodsville remained perfect in the Division IV championship after a 12-3 romp over No. 3 Portsmouth Christian at Plymouth State University’s Chase Field.
Seniors Maddie Roy (5-for-5, four runs), Mackenzie Kingsbury (four RBI) and Anna McIntyre (four hits, two runs) led the way for the Engineers (21-0), who went undefeated and won back-to-back crowns for the first time in program history.
——
ST. J FOURSOME DELIVERS ALL-AMERICAN PERFORMANCE AT NATIONALS
JUNE 17
The Vermont state-record-holding distance medley relay (DMR) team of Evan Thornton-Sherman, Gerardo Fernandez, Hale Boyden and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic fourth-place performance at the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
The Hilltopper quartet ran a blistering time of 10:09.57 in the championship division to secure a top-six finish and become the first St. J Academy track and field athletes to earn All-American status.
——
ST. J STAR RUNNER EVAN THORNTON-SHERMAN POCKETS ANOTHER GATORADE POY HONOR
JUNE 29
Evan Thornton-Sherman, he 18-year-old Waterford native, was named the 2022 Gatorade Vermont boys track and field player of the year.
Thornton-Sherman, headed to run track and field and cross country for University of Maine in the fall, is the fourth Hilltopper boy and first since Ken Bunnell (2007-08) to receive the award.
——
NVU-LYNDON’S FALKENBURG NAMED NAC MAN OF THE YEAR
JULY 7
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, NY) has been named the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year for 2021-22. The award encompasses all facets of the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete experience. The Man and Woman of the Year awards are the highest honors bestowed by the conference.
Falkenburg is the third Lyndon student-athlete to be honored as Man of the Year, and the first since 2012-2013. Cross country runners Craig Johnson (North Kingstown, RI) and Josh Gant (Nashua, NH) were back-to-back honorees in 2011-12 and 2012-13 respectively.
——
EAST BURKE SIBLING SKYRUNNERS HEADED TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
JULY 18
Naia Tower-Pierce, 19, and Finn Tower-Pierce, 17, a pair of East Burke siblings, raced at the 2022 Youth World Skyrunning Championships in Arinsal, Andorra.
The two locals were among five Americans, including Josh Taylor, Sophia Mayers and Benat Froemming, set to compete against fellow top skyrunners from around the globe.
——
AFTER 107 WINS AND THREE SOFTBALL TITLES, LYNDON’S CARR STEPS DOWN
JULY 20
Chris Carr took Lyndon Institute softball for quite a ride.
But it’s the end of the road for the beloved Viking leader.
The seventh-year coach revealed that he is stepping down because of health issues — pain in both shoulders and knees. The announcement came a month after Carr guided Lyndon to an undefeated season and its second consecutive Division II state championship.
——
MILLER CLAIMS ANOTHER NATIONAL DOWNHILL CROWN
JULY 24
Riley Miller is again a national champion.
The 17-year-old Green Mountain star continues to feel right at home in the Rockies, as the Kirby native claimed the downhill title in the 17-18-year-old category at the 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park.
——
THREE CORNERS ADVANCES TO 13-15 NE REGIONAL BASEBALL FINAL
JULY 26
Three Corners picked off host Keene (N.H) 7-6 in nine innings in the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old New England Regional tournament semifinals.
Jacob Putnam delivered the go-ahead double in the top of the ninth while Cage Thompson pitched the last four innings for TC, including the last two scoreless.
——
GREEN MOUNTAIN WILD CROWNED 16-18 BABE RUTH STATE CHAMPS
JULY 31
The Green Mountain Wild, compiled of players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen, won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield, 8-5, at Norwich University.
The Wild jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead, giving starting pitcher Lyle Rooney a hefty cushion to work with. Ricky Fennimore relieved Rooney in the fifth and was tasked with preserving the now 5-4 lead. Fennimore gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but by then the Wild had already tacked on three more insurance runs en route to the 8-5 final score.
——
BERLIN POST #36 NAMED AMERICAN LEGION JUNIOR STATE CHAMPS
AUG. 2
Berlin Post #36 captured the 2022 New Hampshire American Legion Junior State Championship at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Berlin fell to Exeter 5-3, for its first defeat of the tournament on Aug. 2. Needing to be beaten twice, the two teams played each other again immediately afterward and for the third consecutive time. Berlin, used to battling from behind, instead won in convincing fashion, 13-2. The Post #36 team is made up of players from Berlin, Gorham, White Mountains Regional, Kennett and Colebrook.
——
ST. J ALUM MINORS CARRIES FLAG, RUNS IN 1,500 AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES
AUG. 4
Former St. Johnsbury Academy star Dage Minors recently competed for Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
He was also awarded the prestigious honor of being a Bermuda flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 4. The 26-year-old was selected along with Emma Keane, Bermuda’s first female squash player, as Team Bermuda flag bearers.
——
BURKE MOUNTAIN HOSTS ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP
AUG. 14
For the first time ever, the Enduro World Series was held on the east coast, and Burke was chosen as the inaugural host. Racers from 35 different countries ventured into the Northeast Kingdom to compete and see just what the small Vermont course had to offer.
For some, it was a fun opportunity to race on a track close to home in front of family, friends and fans. For others, it was just another stop on a global tour as both amateur and professional riders took their turns down the mountain. Those competing on the EWS circuit had raced in Scotland, Australia, Slovenia, Italy and Canada.
——
VERMONT’S FIRST FEMALE FOOTBALL COACH, JULIA KEARNEY JOINS HILLTOPPER SIDELINE
AUG. 16
Julia Kearney is in a league of her own.
The 25-year-old Northern Vermont University-Lyndon alumna became one of St. J Academy’s newest assistant football coaches, in charge of running backs and cornerbacks under veteran Hilltopper leader Rich Alercio.
She also became Vermont’s first female high school football coach.
——
WOODSVILLE BOYS SEIZE FIRST GOLF CROWN
OCT. 11
The Woodsville golf team took home the New Hampshire Division IV golf state championship, beating out Mascenic by four strokes to claim the program’s first-ever state title.
Jackson Horne’s 18-hole score of 77 led all Engineers at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club. Horne had four birdies and shot 5 over on the day. Josiah Hakala of Mascenic finished 3 under and leads the individual event. Mike Hogan and Monty Foster, both with 80, and Camden Clawson (86) also scored for Woodsville.
——
VIKINGS REIGN IN THE RAIN: LYNDON TOPS NORTH COUNTRY IN BARREL BOWL 15
OCT. 13
On the strength of five different touchdown scorers — via the offensive, defensive and special team units — Lyndon kept pouring it on and didn’t let up en route to a wet and windy 33-20 Barrel Bowl victory over Division II rival North Country at Veterans Field in Newport.
RJ Kittredge, Jake Sanville, Cam Berry, Ethan Lussier and Colby Simpson all found the end zone; and the Vikings found themselves hoisting the coveted barrel for the 10th time in the rivalry game’s history. The gridiron slug fests between LI and NC have been happening for over a century.
——
MURPHY PRODUCES 8 TDS, HILLTOPPERS SHINE ON SENIOR NIGHT
OCT. 14
Senior quarterback Quinn Murphy produced eight total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing and one defensive — as St. Johnsbury dismantled visiting Rutland 56-28 on senior night at foggy Fairbanks Field.
Classmate Alejandro Orozco hauled in four touchdown passes while senior lineman Dawson Wilkins spearheaded a stout, disruptive defense for the Academy, which led 35-14 at halftime, 56-20 in the third quarter, then finished the game with a running clock and their highest-scoring output of the season.
——
MURPHY, HILLTOPPERS MAKE IT 8 STRAIGHT WINS OVER RIVAL VIKINGS
OCT. 22
With time for one more snap before the half, St. Johnsbury senior quarterback Quinn Murphy turned a broken play into a Superman-esque diving touchdown — turning all momentum in the Hilltoppers’ favor and sending the Division I visitors well on their way to a 48-14 victory and an eighth straight victory over rival Lyndon in the 117th playing of The Game at Robert K. Lewis Field.
Lyndon’s RJ Kittredge rose up to bat down the Murphy pass attempt and, for a split second, looked to preserve the Vikings’ deficit at just 14-6. But in a play that will go down as one of the rivalry’s most memorable, the ball dropped back into the hands of Murphy, who caught it, broke to the outside and dove head-first into the front right corner of the end zone for one his four touchdowns on the day.
——
POWER PACK: TEAM-FIRST HILLTOPPERS REPEAT AS DIVISION I XC CHAMPIONS
OCT. 29
After ending a 63-year title drought last fall, the Academy repeated as Division I champions on a perfect late fall Saturday morning at Thetford Academy, edging runner-up Champlain Valley by four points at the 2022 Vermont high school state cross-country running championships.
Led by Andrew Thornton-Sherman’s third-place finish, St. J put three runners in the top nine, five scoring runners in the top 13 and all seven Hilltoppers crossed the line in the top 17. Remarkably, they all finished within 69 seconds of each other.
——
RAIDERS END RANGERS’ MAGICAL RUN IN SEMIFINALS
NOV. 1
No. 10 Lake Region’s magical postseason run came to an end and No. 3 Stowe came one step closer in its search for a Division III three-peat.
The Rangers hung tough with the two-time defending champions, battling to the final whistle in a 2-1 defeat in the Division III girls soccer semifinals. It was LR’s first-ever trip to the final four after knocking off No. 7 Randolph and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax in the first two rounds.
