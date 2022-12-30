The Caledonian-Record’s 2022 Sports Year In Review

Another year, another memorable year of sports memories. From buzzer-beaters to state championships and everything in between, 2022 brought joy to athletes and fans around New Hampshire’s North Country and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Here’s a look back at some of the year’s most unforgettable sports moments:

MARK COLLINS EARNS 500TH CAREER COACHING WIN IN GROVETON ROUT

No. 1 St. Johnsbury battles past No. 9 Mt. Mansfield 42-41 in overtime in a Division I quarterfinal at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022. The Hilltoppers advance to face Rutland in Sunday's semifinals at Patrick Gym. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Eljah Flocke, center, is congratulated by head coach Jamie Walker, left, and teammate Michael Maccini after top-seeded Woodsville Engineers capped a perfect 22-0 season with a 58-49 victory over second-seeded Concord Christian in the Division IV title game at Keene State College on Friday, March 11, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Jacob Dube gestures to the crowd after hitting the game-winning 3 that lifted fourth-seeded Blue Mountain to a 26-25 win over No. 3 White River Valley in the Division IV championship at Barre Aud on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Evan Thornton-Sherman reacts at the finish line with BFA-St. Albans' Ethan Mashtare after winning the 1,500 meters in state-record fashion at the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded Lyndon fights past No. 3 Enosburg 5-3 in the Vermont Division II softball championship at Castleton University of Friday, June 10, 2022. The Vikings capped a perfect season with their second straight title. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
From left, St. J's Isaac Lenzini, Ari Leven, Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Nathaniel Bernier sprint to the front of the pack at the 2022 Vermont state high school cross-country running championship at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Hilltoppers repeated as Division I champions. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
