The rivalry returns.
Two years since Lyndon and St. Johnsbury last met in an 11-on-11 gridiron clash, the two Northeast Kingdom programs are set to collide in the 116th edition of The Game on Saturday afternoon at Fairbanks Field.
“The game not being played last year left a void in the lives of our players, students, alumni and fans,” said ninth-year St. J coach Rich Alercio, who owns a 6-1 record in this series. “We welcome its return and all the traditions that accompany it.”
“It’s a great rivalry with a unique intensity,” said Lyndon coach Dan Nolan, who is leading the Vikings in this rivalry for the first time since 2013, the last time LI toppled St. J. “The buildup and the day itself always provide a special experience for the kids.”
The Game was not played in an official capacity last season — the first time since 1927 — as Vermont opted to play a 7-on-7 touch season because of the coronavirus.
The players are itching to flex their muscles in front of what will be the largest crowd of the season.
“The atmosphere, to others it may just be another football game but for both us and LI there really is no feeling like running out on our home field with the entirety of two towns watching,” said Sam Begin, a senior captain for the Hilltoppers.
“Ninety percent of varsity starters for both teams have never played a major role in the big game. It’s a chance for both teams to make a statement and set the tone for years to come.”
Said Lyndon senior captain Trevor Lussier: “I’m excited to play tackle again in front of a crowd. I’m looking forward to the school spirit that the rivalry brings out. I don’t feel like the rivalry totally went away last year, but I’m happy to have a regular rivalry game and all that goes along with it for my senior year.”
St. J has dominated the rivalry of late, winning six straight and outscoring the Vikings 357-34 in that span. The Hilltoppers rolled, 62-7, in 2019 and lead the all-time series 65-44-6.
This year’s clash figures to be more competitive.
Both teams enter with a 3-3 record, are seeking to lock down a No. 4 seed and earn a home game in the playoffs, which begin next week.
Currently fourth in Division II, a Lyndon win would give the Vikings the No. 4 seed. A St. Johnsbury win, coupled with a Middlebury loss and Essex loss, would put St. J (currently fifth) at No. 4 in the D-I tournament.
Lyndon is chasing its first rivalry triumph since a James Shufelt-powered 63-29 Viking win in 2013.
“Belief and physicality,” Nolan said. “It has been a long time since we beat them in a conventional football game and in order for us to get over the hump, we are going to have to first believe that we CAN do it. Once we have established the right mindset, we are going to have to be the more physical team on both sides of the ball in order to control the clock.”
Lyndon started the season 1-2, then buckled down on defense and pulled out key home wins over Rice and Fair Haven. They are coming off a 16-6 loss to U-32 last week in which a handful of mistakes cost the Vikings.
“The keys for our success on Saturday are to not beat ourselves with penalties and turnovers, control both sides of the ball and play together as a team,” Lussier said.
Lyndon will look to establish its ground game led by Luke Dudas, Bryon Noyes, and Colby Simpson, with Ashton Gould and Zach Hale dividing time under center (starting quarterback Cam Berry is not expected to play with an injury).
Defensively the Vikings will look to deny the run, anchored by big lineman Victor Richardy and linebackers Bryon Noyes, Jake Sanville and Lussier. (No stats were available for LI).
“I think our greatest keys are going to be simple,” Nolan said. “Stay disciplined, execute our game plan and limit the big mistakes.”
St. Johnsbury has played its best football at home – on its new artificial turf surface and under the lights. The Hilltoppers are 3-0 at Fairbanks Field, including a win over third-ranked Champlain Valley. But they are 0-3 on the road, with losses to the top two teams in Rutland and Hartford.
St. J was favored last week, but Burlington/South Burlington took advantage of two pooch kicks, built a 14-0 lead before the Hilltoppers touched the ball, and won 35-14. Without starters John Kelley, Ty Diemer and Alejandro Orozco (leading receiver with 516 yards and four TDs), St. J struggled to capitalize in the red zone.
“Depth is not a luxury afforded to many high school programs,” Alercio said. “Those players filling in for injured players will continue to get better.”
St. J still has playmakers, including one of the state’s top lineman in Dawson Wilkins (38 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and quarterback Quinn Murphy (1,639 total yards, 17 TDs).
Jacob Silver is the team’s leading rusher (294 yards, TD) while Begin (312 receiving yards, four TDs), Gavynn Kenney-Young (188 yards) and Karson Clark (165 yards, TD) are threats on the outside.
The keys for the Hilltoppers on Saturday?
“Stop the run, eliminate special teams mistakes and increased redzone efficiency,” Alercio said.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
By Pat Lynch
LYNDON (AWAY vs. St. Johnsbury)
If they WIN…
They finish #4
If they LOSE…
They finish #5 with a…
-Spaulding LOSS
-Fair Haven WIN and either Mt. Abraham LOSS or North Country LOSS
-Mt. Abraham LOSS and North Country LOSS
They finish #6 with a…
-Spaulding WIN and Mt. Abraham WIN and North Country WIN
-Spaulding WIN and Fair Haven LOSS and either Mt. Abraham WIN or North Country WIN
ST. JOHNSBURY (HOME vs. Lyndon)
If they WIN…
They finish #4 with a…
-Middlebury LOSS and Essex LOSS
They finish #5 with a…
-Middlebury WIN and Essex LOSS
-Middlebury LOSS and Essex WIN
-Middlebury WIN and Essex WIN and Colchester WIN and MMU LOSS
They finish #6 with a…
-Middlebury WIN and Essex WIN and either MMU WIN or Colchester LOSS
If they LOSE…
They finish #5 with a…
-Essex LOSS and BFA LOSS
They finish #6 with a…
-Essex WIN and BFA LOSS
-BFA WIN and Essex LOSS and either MMU LOSS or Burr & Burton LOSS
They finish #7 with a…
-BFA WIN and Essex WIN
-BFA WIN and Essex LOSS and MMU WIN and Burr & Burton WIN
