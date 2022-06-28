Woodsville native Brendan Walker will be continuing his baseball career at Division I Stetson University in DeLand, Florida this upcoming year.
The 18-year-old played two seasons for the New Hampshire Division IV Engineers, before losing his junior season in 2020 due to COVID cancellations.
That summer, he pitched for the Upper Valley Anglers in a N.H. league that was formed after the American Legion season had also been canceled. He then transferred to Kimball Union Academy, a prep school in Meriden, N.H.
Because of his lost season at Woodsville, Walker was able to reclassify as a junior and play two more seasons of high school ball at KUA.
“I chose Stetson because the weather is great year-round and the academics are better than the other schools I looked at,” Walker said. “My goal for my first year is to get stronger, put on some more weight and hopefully see a good amount of innings.
Walker was a pitcher at Woodsville High School, but he took his game to the next level following the transfer to KUA, specifically by hitting the gym every day to put on weight and strengthen his body.
Once he added more muscle, he credits working with KUA’s pitching coach Chad Sturgeon to be what helped him most make the leap to a D-I caliber player.
“Until then, I was a pretty average high school pitcher,” Walker said. “My mechanics were poor and I was losing a lot of force in my legs. With Coach Sturgeon’s pitching experience, he helped my mechanics to get more out of my lower half.”
The result was an added 13 mph to his fastball.
Walker touched 90 on the gun for the first time last year. The right-hander now pitches low 90s, topping out at 95 during a game this summer.
Focusing on his velocity was key, as was his dedication to developing effective off-speed pitches.
“College-level hitters can time up a fastball. I’m going to need to use my changeup and my curveball, which have both gotten a lot better.”
Still, he is always looking to improve. The once skinny, small-town kid knows that nothing is a given. Now 6 feet and 175 pounds, Walker is still determined to elevate his game every day in order to continue to climb in his baseball career.
“I want to learn more about pitch sequencing and when to throw each pitch; how to attack hitters and how to balance running, lifting and throwing,” he said.
In preparation for his first season at Stetson, Walker is playing in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England for the Brockton Rox. They play their home games at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Mass.
His coaches reached out to several teams in the Futures League, which features players from D-I, D-II and D-III schools. Walker chose Brockton because of their reputation for keeping pitchers healthy.
“The best part is learning from the college guys every day, not just on the field but also in the weight room; watching their routines and picking pieces that I think would benefit me.”
The team has been staying in the dorm rooms at Stonehill College, giving Walker a small taste of college life before he takes off for Stetson in a couple of months.
He has performed well thus far for the Rox and has turned into one of their most reliable pitchers, tied for second on the team in games pitched and wins. Four out of his seven appearances have been starts, as he currently sports a 2-2 record with 21 1/3 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts and a 4.21 ERA. He picked up a save in his debut in a near-perfect three-inning outing and has had good control since, surrendering just 10 walks.
Walker’s best performance to date was in an 8-1 victory over the Nashua Silver Knights. He threw five innings, giving up only one hit, no runs and striking out six.
Before that, he tossed a scoreless inning against the top-ranked Vermont Lake Monsters, also in the Futures League, at Centennial Field on May 30. The Rox will return to Burlington on Aug. 6 for a 6:05 o’clock game.
“The competition is much better than what I’ve seen in the past, and that’s the main reason I came here to play,” he said. “I wanted to face college hitters and learn from the mistakes I make against them so I can be ready in the fall. I’m adjusting by not just throwing, but executing in certain counts to get more ground balls instead of just trying to strike everybody out.”
Playing for the Rox includes many similarities to playing at the highest level. The team plays six games a week and plays in front of fans all throughout New England.
“The worst part is definitely the grind and the travel, but a lot of kids ask for autographs and playing in some of the old minor league stadiums is really cool.”
Brockton plays its home games just 40 minutes south of Fenway Park, with attendance usually around 1,500 for weekend games — more than doubled from last season. A large part of that is due to a trio of sons of Boston Red Sox legends on the Rox’s roster, including Manny Ramirez Jr., Pedro Martinez Jr., and D’Angelo Ortiz.
Walker recently had the opportunity to meet former big-leaguers Gary Sheffield and Keith Foulke, whose sons also play on the team. Four of the fathers, Ramirez, Martinez, David Ortiz, and Foulke were on the 2004 Boston team that ended the 86-year curse, while Sheffield was on the Yankees team they defeated to reach the World Series.
“It’s fun playing with those guys,” Walker said. “They don’t talk much about their experience watching their dads play in the MLB, they are focused on developing their own game.”
The big-league connections don’t end there for Walker.
Stetson has produced several Major League pitchers, including former CY Young winners Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber. Most recently, alums Logan Gilbert (first-round draft pick) and Patrick Mazeika made their MLB debuts in 2021.
Walker will look to make an immediate impact on a Hatters team that finished last season with a 26-29 overall record, while going 10-20 in the ASUN Conference.
