Hazen's Tessa Luther, right, hugs teammate Caitlyn Davison late in the fourth quarter during the second-seeded Wildcats 60-32 loss to No. 3 Thetford in a Division III girls basketball semifinal at the Barre Auditorium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Hazen's Caitlyn Davison reacts during the second-seeded Wildcats 60-32 loss to No. 3 Thetford in a Division III girls basketball semifinal at the Barre Auditorium on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
The third-seeded Panthers blitzed No. 2 Hazen right from the get-go, snapping the Wildcats’ 20-game win streak ending their season during a 60-32 rout in the Division III girls basketball semifinals at the Barre Auditorium.
Thetford burst out to a 9-0 start, forcing a Hazen timeout just two-and-a-half minutes in. A pair of Alexis Christensen three-pointers and a third by Ella Gillespie helped the Cats play even the rest of the quarter and sneak out of the first eight minutes with just a 20-11 deficit.
However, the story of the game was the Panthers’ trapping defense, which led to 15 first-half turnovers and 34 in the game. TA also found a way to slow down HU standout Caitlyn Davison, who scored a season-low 11 points after coming into the game averaging 21.5. The 32 points on the side of the Hazen scoreboard was also a season-low.
Hazen continued to battle in the second quarter. Davison hit a three to bring it to within four, 20-16, to perhaps show life of a Wildcat comeback. But again, turnovers were the killer, Thetford forcing several to make it 28-16 and then 32-18 at the break.
Haley Michaud scored the first point of the second half off a foul shot, then Thetford scored the next eight, before growing the lead to 44-21 entering the fourth quarter. Hazen was outscored 28-14 in the second half.
Charlize Brown had a game-high 22 points for Thetford. Addison Cadwell finished with 16 and Madison Mousley had 10.
Christensen wound up with nine points, all threes, for Hazen.
HU was seeking its first title game appearance since 1999. It was the first final four showing for the Wildcats since 2018, which the Panthers also spoiled. Thetford is back in the finals after six straight appearances from 2014-2019 — winning three times — and was also crowned quad-champions in 2020 due to COVID cancellations.
Thetford will face No. 1 Windsor on Saturday at 4:30 in the Division III championship.
TA (18-5): Bogie 2-0-5, Cadwell 6-4-16, Brown 10-1-22, Mousley 3-4-10, West 2-2-6, Lewis 0-1-1. Totals: 23-FG 12-20-FT 60.
HU (20-2): Isabelle Gouin 1-1-3, Alexis Christensen 3-0-9, Caitlyn Davison 2-6-11, Julia des Groseilliers 1-0-2, Sadie Skorstad 0-1-1, Ella Gillespie 1-0-3, Haley Michaud 1-1-3. Totals: 9-FG 9-15-FT 32.
TA 20 12 12 16 — 60
HU 11 7 3 11 — 32
3-Point FG: T 2 (Bogie, Brown); H 5 (Christensen 3, Davison, Gillespie). Team Fouls: T 17, H 17.
