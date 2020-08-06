LYNDONVILLE — Danielle Robinson, a 5-9 forward from Thetford Academy, has committed to the NVU-Lyndon Hornets women’s basketball program for the Fall 2020 semester. Robinson is a 2018 Thetford graduate and has spent the past two years studying at the Community College of Vermont.
Robinson averaged 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game at Thetford. She also shot 44% from the floor while helping the Panthers to three straight D-III championship games and a state title in 2017. She was a two-time Capital League All-League selection, earning First Team honors as a senior and Second Team honors as a junior. She was selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game and was named to the VBCA Dream Dozen as a junior.
Hornets coach Ben Arsenault is pleased to add Robinson to the Hornet roster. “Danielle is a physical and tenacious big with a relentless work ethic. Her aggressive and assertive nature will fit our program and system wonderfully. She can attack the rim and shoot the basketball which will allow her to become a dynamic offensive player in our system.
“Danielle is a tenacious and relentless rebounder. She fits a distinct need for our program, and has the ability to impact the game in multiple areas, allowing her to transition to college basketball very quickly. Danielle comes from an excellent high school program in which she was a leader on multiple state title runs. We will certainly look to add her experience and enthusiastic nature to our locker room. I couldn’t be happier that Danielle has decided to become a Hornet!”
“Danielle was a pleasure to coach. She brings enthusiasm to the team. Trying to always make herself and the team better,” said Eric Ward, Robinson’s Thetford coach. “She was a very important player for three years for Thetford Academy. She was our sixth man her sophomore and junior years, and Danielle relished coming off the bench during that stretch.”
Robinson is excited to resume her playing career at Lyndon. “The reason I chose this program is because of the relationships that the team has with the coaches and players. I love the uptempo mindset! I am so excited to start my college career with NVU-Lyndon.”
