Thornton-Sherman Awards Gatorade POY Grant To Vermont Running Club
Buy Now

Evan Thornton-Sherman leads the 1,500 meters at the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

After being named the Gatorade Vermont Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, former St. Johnsbury standout Evan Thornton-Sherman was tasked with selecting an organization of his choosing to be the recipient of a $1,000 grant, to be awarded by Gatorade.

The recently graduated Hilltopper settled on the Central Vermont Runners Club affiliated with the Road Runners Club of America. The RRCA focuses on the development and success of community-based running organizations and encourages all people to participate in the sport and in the pursuit of enjoyment, health, well-being and competition. Their core values include integrity, excellence, collaboration and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.