Thornton-Sherman Breaks Montpelier Mile Record

MONTPELIER — The best runner in the state just keeps on breaking records.
A week after being named Gatorade Vermont boys track and field player of the year, St. J alum Evan Thornton-Sherman won the Montpelier Mile race during Montpelier’s Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 3.
Not only did he come out on top against 250 other runners, the Waterford native also set the new race record with a time of 4:18.7. The previous record was set by Cullin Burdett in 2019 (4:21.9).
Thornton-Sherman beat out younger brother Andrew, who just missed out on podium honors with a fourth-place finish. The 15-year-old ran the mile in 4:52.8.
Recent U-32 grad Andrew Crompton (4:33.3) placed second and Montpelier senior Avery Smart (4:49.8) third.
Erin Magill, a Moretown native and Harwood alum, was the top female finisher and placed 12th overall (5:16.3). Craftsbury’s Audrey Mangan (5:37.4, 16th) and Somerville’s Iniso Harc (5:49.4, 24th) were the second and third fastest female runners, respectively.
A trio of Thornton-Shermans, all of Waterford, placed in the top 30; Myles (5:39.2, 17th), Joel (5:42.3, 20th) and John (6:18.2, 30th). Daniel Sherman, Waterford, placed 76th with a 7:23.4 time and 71-year-old Thomas Hogeboom, of Hardwick, (7:31.8) finished 83rd. Hogeboom was the only runner over the age of 65 to place in the top half of the race (251 total participants).
Evan Thornton-Sherman will be taking his talents outside of the green mountains this fall. He has committed to running both track and field and cross country for the University of Maine.
Thornton-Sherman leaves the Hilltoppers with six individual track and field state records, back-to-back D-I track and field championships, and the school’s first cross country championship in 63 years — he was also named Gatorade XC runner of the year. On top of that, the soon-to-be Black Bear earned All-American status as part of St. J’s distance medley relay that finished fourth at the 2022 New Balance National Outdoors.
The Montpelier Mile is a staple of the capital’s July Fourth celebration, taking place downtown while thousands watch and cheer. The race kicks off the day’s festivities, which are soon followed by a parade and fireworks viewed from the Statehouse lawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.