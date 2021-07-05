EUGENE, Oregon — Evan Thornton-Sherman capped a record-breaking junior season with a race against the nation’s top high school distance runners.
The rising St. Johnsbury Academy senior took 24th place in the 2-mile championship Saturday night at the 30th annual National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s Outdoor Nationals, an elite high school meet at University of Oregon’s iconic Hayward Field.
Thornton-Sherman, running in the first of three heats, finished in 9 minutes, 31.47 seconds. Joshua Truchon of Wisconsin won by over 6 seconds in a blistering 8:54.14. There were 35 participants.
“A great way to end the season, running in the national championships,” said Hilltopper coach Chip Langmaid, who made the trek to Oregon.
Thornton-Sherman set the Vermont Division I state record in the 3,000 meters this spring. He also won the 1,500 and 3,000 at the Vermont D-I state championship in early June, leading the Hilltoppers to a team title.
The U.S. Olympic track and field trials and the NCAA D-I Championships were also held at Hayward Field earlier this summer.
