Thornton-Sherman Dazzles At New England Track

St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman flies over a hurdle during the Vermont Division I high school track and field state championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
BANGOR, Maine — Andrew Thornton-Sherman and his Vermont competitors represented the Green Mountain state well at the New England track and field championships this past weekend at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine.
The St. Johnsbury sophomore raced to a second-place finish in the 800 meters, something relatively unheard of against the region’s top athletes.
“The highest running finish in the New England championships in at least 30 years,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said.
Elijah Doerfler (2012) and Garrett Calkins (2005) were St. Johnsbury’s most recent event winners, both in javelin. You’d have to go way back to 1976 to find the last Hilltopper to win a running event, with Chris Watkins doing so in the 100-meter dash.
Thornton-Sherman’s time of 1:53.24 trailed only fellow Vermonter and familiar competitor Kelton Poirier of Essex (1:52.92). Joining them on the podium was Champlain Valley’s Matthew Servin (1:54.40) in fourth.
No strangers to one another, Poirier and Thornton-Sherman also finished 1-2 at the Essex Invitational on May 27. Both speedsters crushed the previous Vermont record of 1:54.01, with Poirier winning in 1:52.38 and Thornton-Sherman finishing in 1:52.55 to reset his own SJA mark.
It was just the third time in the New England meet’s 76 years of existence that three or more 802-ers earned podium finishes in the same event.
The SJA 4x800 team of Nathaniel Bernier, Carson Eames, Ryan Callaghan and Charlie Krebs secured 10th and was the highest-finishing Vermont team.
Jaden Beardsley placed 11th in the 100 and was the top Vermont finisher. He also ran to 21st in the 200 and was part of both the 15th-place squad in the 4x100 alongside Wilder Thomas, Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad and Andrew Bugbee and the 4x400 team with Thornton-Sherman, Krebs and Bugbee which earned 13th.
Bugbee set a new PR in the 400 and was the top Vermonter in 12th.
Eames snared 14th in the 3,200 while Bernier was 26th in the 800 and Diego Perez grabbed 26th in javelin and 28th in shot put.
Woodsville’s Garrett Emery earned 12th in triple jump (42-4.75).
The Hilltopper girls 4x800 squad of Willa Kantrowitz, Rylee Strohm, Ava Purdy and Wisteria Franklin snagged 19th and the 4x400 team of Brooke White, Kantrowitz, Strohm and Franklin was 23rd.
White placed 21st in the 400 and 26th in triple jump.
The following Hilltoppers qualified for New Balance Nationals which will take place from June 15-18 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia: Krebs, Bugbee, Bernier, Eames (DMR); Bugbee, Beardsley, Alex Orozco Kuri, Gerardo Fernandez (4x200); Fernandez, Bernier, Krebs, Thornton-Sherman (4x800); Bugbee, Beardsley, Fernandez and Thornton-Sherman (SMR); Thornton-Sherman (800); Fernandez, Bugbee, Beardsley, Thornton-Sherman (4x400).
