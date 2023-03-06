Thornton-Sherman Fourth In 600 At NE Regionals

Andrew Thornton-Sherman, second from left, recorded the second fastest Vermont time ever in the 600 meters to place fourth overall in a school record time 1:22.44 at the New England regional indoor track and field meet on Saturday at Reggie Lewis Center. (Contributed photo)
BOSTON — Andrew Thornton-Sherman recorded the second fastest Vermont time ever in the 600 meters to place fourth overall in a school record time 1:22.44 at the New England regional indoor track and field meet on Saturday at Reggie Lewis Center.
The St. J Academy sophomore also set a personal record in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.22 to finish 21st and first from Vermont.
Jaden Beardsley placed 26th in the 55 dash as the top Vermont finisher. Andrew Bugbee placed 27th in the 300 in a personal best 37.31 to place 27th.
Ryan Callaghan ran to 27th in the 600.
The 4x200 relay of Bugbee, Beardsley, Callaghan and Wilder Thomas placed 19th; the 4x400 team of Bugbee, Beardsley, Thomas and Thornton-Sherman placed 17th, and the 4x800 relay squad of Nathaniel Bernier, Callaghan, Thomas and Carson Eames placed 20th. All the relays were top Vermont finishers.
On the girls’ side, Willa Kantrowitz placed 22nd in the 600 with a personal best and Wisteria Franklin took 26th in the 1,000, also in a personal best.
The 4x400 relay of Kantrowitz, Peyton Qualter, Franklin and Addisyn Greenwood placed 22nd as well.
Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Thornton-Sherman will run the Championship Sprint Medley Relay (200-200-400-800) on Friday in the NB Nationals at The Track at New Balance in Boston.
Thornton-Sherman will run the 800-meter Championship on Saturday and the 4x800 relay of Fernandez, Bernier, Eames and Thornton-Sherman will compete on Sunday in the Championship race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.