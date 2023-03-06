Thornton-Sherman Fourth In 600 At NE Regionals

Andrew Thornton-Sherman, second from left, recorded the second fastest Vermont time ever in the 600 meters to place fourth overall in a school record time 1:22.44 at the New England regional indoor track and field meet on Saturday at Reggie Lewis Center. (Contributed photo)

BOSTON — Andrew Thornton-Sherman recorded the second fastest Vermont time ever in the 600 meters to place fourth overall in a school record time 1:22.44 at the New England regional indoor track and field meet on Saturday at Reggie Lewis Center.

The St. J Academy sophomore also set a personal record in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.22 to finish 21st and first from Vermont.

