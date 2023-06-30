Thornton-Sherman Hits PR In 5,000, Heads To U20 Nationals Next

Evan Thornton-Sherman after blazing to fourth at the Tracksmith New England Twilight 5000 on Thursday night. (Contributed photo)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Evan Thornton-Sherman blazed to fourth place in the Tracksmith New England Twilight 5000 at MIT’s Henry G. Steinbrenner Stadium on Thursday night.

The rising University of Maine sophomore and former St. J Academy star delivered a personal-best time of 14 minutes, 9 seconds (previous 14:16.54) in the 5,000-meter race.

