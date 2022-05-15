Thornton-Sherman Lowers 1,500 State Record At Sweltering Burlington Invitational

BURLINGTON — It was hot on Saturday in Vermont — temperatures soaring near 90 degrees.
Evan Thornton-Sherman also burned rubber at Burlington High School’s D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex.
The St. J Academy star continued his magnificent senior season, lowering his own state record in the 1,500 meters and winning the 3,000 later in the afternoon for the distance double at the 49th annual Burlington Invitational.
“Evan was once again on another level,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said.
Thornton-Sherman was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete on a day when Vermont’s top track and field athletes went toe-to-toe at the premier regular-season meet.
Essex won the combined team event with 207 points while St Johnsbury (167) was runner-up among the 25 squads. The meet had an unusual format — with coed team scoring and points for the top eight places.
A handful of Northeast Kingdom athletes also produced strong days, including individual wins from Lyndon’s Logan Currier, North Country’s Sabine Brueck, St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Gerardo Fernandez, along with a big-time shot put heave from Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes.
But the day once again belonged to Thornton-Sherman, the Waterford native headed to run at the University of Maine next season.
He smashed his own record in the 1,500, crossing the line in a sizzling time of 3 minutes, 52.77 seconds and lowering the mark he set 10 days ago at North Country Union (3:54.16).
Thornton-Sherman elevated the field as well. Runner-up Ethan Mashtare of BFA-St. Albans finished in 3:55.58, North Country’s James Cilwik ran 3:56.22 and Champlain Valley’s Kai Hillier (3:59.96) all broke the 4-minute barrier in a blistering-fast final.
“Evan has raised the level of distance running in Vt.,” Langmaid said. “Not only is he breaking records by a large margin, but he has also pulled others to new heights. There have never been four runners breaking 4 minutes in the 1,500 before. His willingness to be hyper-aggressive and take chances by going out very fast has taken the whole competition along with him.
“Especially on our first really hot day. He has shown no fear.”
Hours later, Thornton-Sherman delivered a meet record in the 3,000 meters (8:38.82).
Fernandez, meanwhile, won the 400 in a thrilling come-from-behind effort. He crossed the line in 51.65 to edge Sawyer Beck of Peoples (51.75) and Cole Alexander of Lake Region.
The Hilltopper boys won all three relays. The team of Jaden Thomson, Jaden Beardsley, Carbur Rousseau and Andrew Bugbee captured the 4x100; Fernandez, Ozzy Alsaid, Rousseau and Jaden Thomson won the 4x400; and Kai Liljequist, Patrick Keenan, Carson Eames and Nathaniel Bernier seized the 4x800 for the sweep.
Thomson was third in the 100 meters while Thomson and Bugbee took second and third in the 200 meters, as the SJA duo piled up points. Andrew Thornton-Sherman overcame sickness to take second in the 300 hurdles.
St. J’s Lizzy Jones, the defending D-I pole vault champion, won her main event with a height of 8 feet, 6.25 inches. Recently returning to competition after an early-season ankle injury, Jones was also third in shot put and fifth in discus to pace the Hilltoppers.
Lyndon athletes stood tall.
Noyes finished second in shot put and discus behind Burlington standout Winslow Sightler. Noyes’ shot put heave went 49-7, the best throw by an LI track athlete in 38 years (Bryan Fenn, Class of 1984).
Logan Currier tied for first in pole vault with a leap of 11-5.75 and Streeter Middleton finished third in javelin.
North Country was also strong.
Falcon freshman Sabine Brueck flashed her talent with a win in long jump (16-8.75) while taking second in the 300 hurdles, third in high jump and helping NC to fifth in the 4x400.
Classmate Josi Fortin jumped to third in triple jump with a school-record leap of 32-11.25.
On the boys side, Cilwik also was runner-up in the 800 meters. Combined with his 1,500 mark, Cilwki lowered both of his school records. Cooper Brueck, meanwhile, finished second in high jump and led the Falcons to third in the 4x400.
——
49th Burlington Invitational
Saturday, May 14
At D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex
Full results at 802timing.com
Team Scores (combined)
1. Essex 207; 2. St Johnsbury 167; 3. Champlain Valley 154; 4. Mt. Mansfield 130; 5. Burlington 75.33; 6. North Country 74.33; 7. South Burlington 72; 8. BFA-St. Albans 62; 9. Colchester 52; 9. Peoples 52; Also: 12. Lyndon 42; 22. Lake Region 15.5.
Individual Results (Top 3)
Boys
100 meters: Gregory Seraus, CV 10.87; Kimario Lee, SB 11.35; Jaden Thomson, SJ 11.40.
200: Seraus 10.84; Thomson 11.34, Andrew Bugbee, SJ 23.34.
400: Gerardo Fernandez, SJ 51.65; Sawyer Beck, Peoples, 51.75; 3. Cole Alexander, LR 52.66.
800: Ethan Mashtare, BFA 1:55.79; James Cilwik, NC 1:57.11; Matthew Servin, CV 1:58.16.
1,500: Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 3:52.77*; Ethan Mashtare, BFA 3:55.58; James Cilwik, NC 3:56.22.
3,000: Thornton-Sherman 8:38.82**; Luke Miklus, Essex 8:59.56; Avery Smart, Montpelier 9:09.48.
110 hurdles: Gus Serinese, CV 16.25; Noah Burnham, Lamoille 16.26; Gavin Bannister, Mt. Abe 16.72.
300 hurdles: Benjamin Ladue, CV 42.46; Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ 42.68; Max Lesny, Essex 43.29.
4x100: St. J (Thomson, Jaden Beardsley, Carbur Rousseau, Bugbee) 45.15; South Burlington 45.51; BFA-St. Albans 46.12.
4x400: St. J (Thomson, Fernandez, Ozzy Alsaid, Rousseau) 3:38.16; Essex 3:44.42; North Country (Liam Beatty, Cooper Brueck, Nicholas Hunt, Cilwik) 3:44.50.
4x800: St. J (Patrick Keenan, Carson Eames, Nathaniel Bernier, Kai Liljequist) 8:33.52; Craftsbury 8:39.54; Essex 9:12.74.
Shot put: Winslow Sightler, BHS 54-4; Bryon Noyes, LI 49-7; Carson Holloway, MM 45-5.
Discus: Sightler 144-4; Noyes 138-9; Owen Stark, Essex 124-9.
Javelin: Holloway 142-7; Griffin Newberry, CV 136-5; Miles Mitchell, Peoples 134-0.
High jump: Drew Buley, CV 5-9.75; Cooper Brueck, NC 5-7.75; Tobias Kamann, SJ 5-7.75.
Pole vault: Logan Currier, LI 11-5.75; Lucius Karki, Essex 11-5.75; Ben Crary, MM 10-11.75.
Long jump: Slade Postemski, Rutland 21-3.50; Noah McKibben, Crafts, 20-5.75; Joeseph Darling, Mt. Abe 20-1.50.
Triple jump: Darling 38-7; John Jackson, SB 38-6.75; Brayden Shelton, Rutland 28-3.25.
Notes: *= Vt. state record; ** = Meet record; Seraus broke the meet record in the 100-meter prelims with a 10.84.
Girls
100 meters: Jada Diamond, MM 12.82; Vivienne Babbott, CV 12.86; Ruth Brueckner, MV 12.96.
200: Brueckner 26.23; Babbott 26.91; Jasmine Nails, CV 27.17.
400: Sarah Hall, Essex 59.98; Nails 1:00.48; Katie Prive, Peoples 1:00.61.
800: Brueckner 2:17.20; Heidi Stewart, Essex 2:17.25; Loghan Hughes, BFA 2:25.51.
1,500: Hughes 4:43.43; Stewart 4:49.78; Hattie Barker, MM 4:50.87.
3,000: Alice Kredell, CV 10:50.84; Gillian Fairfax, BHS 11:03.85; Rebecca Cunningham, BHS 11:14.17.
100 hurdles: Garrow 15.24; Autumn Carstensen, Rice 16.10; Annika Simard, Essex 16.97.
300 hurdles: Carstensen 48.61; Sabine Brueck, NC 48.87; Diamond 50.63.
4x100: Essex 50.68; Mt. Mansfield 50.95; Champlain Valley 52.51.
4x400: Essex 4:17.37; Mt. Mansfield 4:23.45; Burlington 4:24.94.
4x800: Burlington 10:07.95; Essex 10:27.90; St. J (Peggy Fischer, Wisteria Franklin, Hazel Fay, Katie Ryan) 10:37.47.
Shot put: Cara Richardson, U-32 33-8.75; Laura Hoak, Rice 33-0.25; Lizzy Jones, SJ 31-5.25.
Discus: Hoak 102-1; Samantha Alexander, MM 99-8; Ella Villeneuve, MM 97-4.
Javelin: Harper Danforth, CV 105-2; Sophia Hayes, Oxbow 98-1; Streeter Middleton, LI 97-9.
High jump: Ryleigh Garrow, Colch 5-0.50; Nora Clear, SB 5-0.50; Brueck 5-0.50.
Pole vault: Jones 8-6.25; Kayla Guerino, Essex Jones 8-6.25; Sloane Gullian, BHS 8-0.50
Long jump: Brueck 16-8.75; Jillian Barry, White River 16-3.75; Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 16-3.75.
Triple jump: Anna Kinney, Essex 33-8; Garrow 33-6; Josi Fortin, NC 32-11.25.
