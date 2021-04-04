Thornton-Sherman Lowers School Record, Wins Twice In South Carolina

St. Johnsbury Academy junior Evan Thornton-Sherman grabbed a pair of wins while lowering a school record at the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.
The meet featured top high school runners from around the country. It was Thornton-Sherman’s second track and field meet in seven days in South Carolina.
Thornton-Sherman on Friday won the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 22.33 seconds, dropping the two-mile school record that he set last weekend at the NSAF USA Meet of Champions, also in Myrtle Beach. It was also a meet record.
On Saturday, the Hilltopper standout won the 1,600 in 4:24.69. Both runs were personal bests.
High school practice in Vermont begins Monday.
