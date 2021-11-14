THETFORD — The Vermont Division I state champions turned in a strong showing at the 2021 New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
In a loaded boys field, senior star Evan Thornton-Sherman ran to sixth place while helping the St. J Academy boys equal their best-ever finish at the 86th running of the regional event at Thetford Academy.
Thornton-Sherman, who won the Vt. D-I state title two weeks ago, took sixth place in 16 minutes, 26 seconds behind a premier five-pack of runners from Connecticut, including winner Gavin Sherry of Conard (15:54). Sherry was the lone runner to break 16 minutes, one of only five boys to ever do so on the grueling 5K Thetford course.
“Evan had a great race,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said. “Gavin Sherry has been nationally ranked Number 1 or 2 all season.”
The Hilltopper boys squad, which claimed its first team title in 63 years two weeks ago in Thetford, ran to 13th place, the program’s best regional finish since 2011.
Helping pace St. J were Hale Boyden (75th, 17:50); Andrew Thornton-Sherman (127th, 18:25, second-fastest freshman in field); Nathan Lenzini (173rd, 18:55); and Carson Eames (192nd, 19:02).
Nathaniel Bernier (211th, 19:26) and Ryan Callaghan (238th, 19:59) also ran the Hilltoppers in a field of 263 runners.
St. J was the second-fastest Vermont team on a day that belonged to U-32 out of East Montpelier. The Raider boys, the six-time reigning Division II champion in Vermont, became the first Vt. boys team to capture the New England title since Essex in 1987.
With 139 points, they beat out runner-up La Salle (162) and Ridgefield.
Carson Beard and Austin Beard finished 18th and 19th while Ollie Hansen (28th), Cyrus Hansen (72nd) and Sargent Burns (97th) paced the Raiders to the rare crown.
James Cilwik of North Country ran to 68th place in 17:45.
Harwood star Ava Thurston placed third in 19:30 in the girls event, behind winner Ruth White of Orono, Maine (18:44). Other Vermonters in the top 20 were Champlain Valley’s Alice Kredell (10th), BFA-St. Albans’ Loghan Hughes (15th) and Burlington’s Rebecca Cunningham (19th).
Champlain Valley, which won back-to-back New England crowns in 2018 and ‘19, finished fourth and Harwood took fifth. New Milford of Connecticut was the team champ with 140.
