THETFORD — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys cross-country running team captured the Division I state championship at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Tying for first with BFA-St. Albans at 72 points, the Hilltoppers prevailed on a sixth-runner tiebreaker to bring home the program’s first crown since 1958. Nathaniel Bernier (46th, 19:32) was St. J’s sixth runner.
Leading the way was senior Evan Thornton-Sherman, who claimed his first individual title with a dominant 22-second victory over Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley.
The state champs include Carson Eames, Ryan Callaghan, Nathaniel Bernier, Hale Boyden, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Nathan Lenzini and coach Chip Langmaid.
This story will be updated.
2021 XC STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Girls team scores: 1. Burlington 56; 2. Champlain Valley 61; 3. Essex 75; 4. Mount Mansfield 85; 5. South Burlington 142; 6. BFA-St. Albans 159; 7. St. Johnsbury 191; 8. Rutland 209; 10. Mount Anthony 281; 11. Colchester 331; 12. Brattleboro 346.
Boys team scores: 1. St. Johnsbury 72*; 2. BFA-St. Albans 72; 3. Essex 83; 4. Champlain Valley 90; 5. South Burlington 91; 6. Rutland 125; 7. Mount Mansfield 178; 8. Colchester 203; 9. Burlington 229; 10. Mount Anthony 306; 11. Brattleboro 311.
*St. Johnsbury wins on sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Girls top 10: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 19:51.73; 2. Rebecca Cunningham, BHS 19:57.64; 3. Alice Kredell, CVU 20:04.23; 4. Gillian Fairfax, BHS 20:26.03; 5. Sierra Fisher, SB 20:26.57; 6. Tess Drury, MM 20:37.37; 7. Heidi Stewart, Essex 21:09.54; 8. Jasmine Nails, CVU 21:22.45; 9. Emma Page, MM 21:27.68; 10. Scarlet Stimson, Essex 21:28.56.
Boys top 10: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 16:33.98; 2. Matthew Servin, CVU 16:55.83; 3. Jacob Tremblay, BFA 17:02.48; 4. Brady Geisler, Rut 17:03.29; 5. Hale Boyden, SJ 17:11.53; 6. Ethan Mashtare, BFA 17:26.38; 7. Calvin Storms, BFA 17:28.47; 8. Luke Miklus, Essex 17:33.92; 9. Jameson McEnaney, CVU 17:38.45; 10. James Cilwik, NC 17:44.07.
DIVISION II
Girls team scores: 1. Harwood 27; 2. U-32 51; 3. Middlebury 75; 4. Lamoille 125; 5. Burr and Burton 130; 6. Woodstock 201; 7. Lyndon 203; 8. Hartford 222; 9. Spaulding 222; 10. Montpelier 226.
Boys team scores: 1. U-32 17; 2. Middlebury 95; 3. Montpelier 109; 4. Harwood 121; 5. Woodstock 164; 6. Burr and Burton 196; 7. Hartford 215; 8. Lamoille 223; 9. Spaulding 237; 10. Lyndon 241; 11. Mount Abraham 266; 12. Vergennes 299; 13. Missisquoi 369; 14. Springfield 379.
Girls top 10: 1. Ava Thurston, Har 19:29.40; 2. Maggie McGee, Lam 20:41.83; 3. Britta Zetterstrom, Har 20:50.58; 4. Charlie Flint, Har 21:30.48; 5. Ella Landis, Midd 21:37.38; 6. Amy Felice, U 21:41.04; 7. Esther Macke, U 21:43.16; 8. Beth McIntosh, Midd 21:49.99; 9. Julia Thurston, Har 21:54.16; 10. Elisa Clerici, Har 21:46.44.
Boys top 10: 1. Carson Beard, U 16:43.05; 2. Ollie Hansen, U 16:59.88; 3. Austin Beard, U 17:14.44; 4. Avery Smart, Mont 17:33.97; 5. Taggart Schrader, U 17:55.59; 6. Tzevi Schwartz, U 18:10.13; 7. Zed McNaughton, Wood 18:12.79; 8. Sargent Burns, U 18:13.72; 9. Aiden Bogie, Lyn 18:19.28; 10. Wilder Brown, U 18:23.88.
DIVISION III
Girls team scores: 1. Thetford 27; 2. Bellows Falls 46*; 3. Craftsbury 46; 4. Hazen 85; 5. Enosburg 101; 6. BFA-Fairfax 108; 7. Stowe 117; 8. Peoples 136; 9. Rice 137; 10. Mill River 141; 11. Richford 163; 12. Long Trail 194; 13. Lake Region 216.
*Bellows Falls won tiebreaker for runner-up spot
Boys team scores: 1. Craftsbury 12; 2. Stowe 65; 3. Thetford 78; 4. BFA-Fairfax 83; 5. Lake Region 91; 6. Randolph 92; 7. Danville 140; 8. Northfield 141; 9. Richford 147; 10. Oxbow 194; 11. Rice 206; 12. Peoples 213.
Girls top 10: 1. Estella Laird, North Branch 20:08.51; 2. Madelyn Durkee, Thet 20:29.21; 3. Annika Heintz, MR 20:47.15; 4. Stephanie Ager, BF 21:14.08; 5. Anita Miller, White River Valley 21:25.10; 6. R. Horner-Richardson, MVC 21:41.88; 7. Mei Elander, Enos 22:12.32; 8. Annie Hesser, Thet 22:22.16; 9. Aninka Leahy, Craft 22:26.09; 10. Ava Hayden, Thet 22:27.60.
Boys top 10: 1. Cormac Leahy, Crat 17:07.64; 2. Charlie Krebs, Craft 17:48.13; 3. John Viens, Rich 18:08.40; 4. Matthew Califano, Craft 18:22.47; 5. Charlie Kehler, Craft 18:33.01; 6. Leo Circosta, Craft 18:41.28; 7. Alex Califano, Craft 18:49.88; 8. Alan Moody, Craft 18:53.71; 9. Peter Searls, Danville 19:02.52; 10. Joel Roberts, MVC 19:04.06.
