Thornton-Sherman Third, Eighth While Lowering Records At Indoor New Englands

BOSTON — Evan Thornton-Sherman once again went toe-to-toe with the region’s elite distance runners at the New England high school track and field championships over the weekend at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.
The St. Johnsbury senior also lowered his two Vermont state records in the process.
Thornton-Sherman, headed to run at University of Maine in the fall, placed third in the 1 mile (1,500 meters). He led the first half, slid back to fourth, then surged back and crossed in third, .04 seconds back of second place. His time was 4:15.96.
Jacob Connolly was the victor in 4:13.88 and Nikita Omelchenko was runner-up.
In a crazy race with three of the top-five ranked two-milers in the nation, Thornton Sherman placed eighth (9:24) and took nearly three seconds off his state record time he set in Rhode Island. Superstar Gavin Sherry won in 8:52.
Elsewhere for the Hilltoppers, Andrew Thornton-Sherman was strong with a PR in the 55 hurdles and nipped Lake Region’s Cole Alexander in setting a PR in the 600.
Jaden Thomson set PRs in the 55 and 300 and led off the boys to their fastest 4x200 and 4x400 relays of the season with Andrew and Wilder Thomas. Andrew Thornton-Sherman joined them in the 4x400 and Christian Aldrich ran the second leg of the 4x200.
Brooke White set a PR in the shot put and ran on the 4x200 with Hazel Fay, Peyton Qualter and Willa Kantrowitz. White, Fay, Qualter and Katie Ryan ran the 4x400. Ryan, Peggy Fischer, Kantrowitz and Jasmine Engle ran the 4x800.
Athletes from Lyndon also competed. The girls 4x800 team, comprised of Macey Mawhinney, Una Colby, Adrianna Webster and Natalie Webster bested their season record by 31 seconds, finishing in 11:51.
Bryon Noyes also bested his overall personal record in the shot put by over a foot with a throw of 46-11.
