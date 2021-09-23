Thornton-Sherman Wins Inaugural Any Which Way 5K

WOODSVILLE — Andrew Thornton-Sherman won the inaugural Any Which Way 5K on Sunday.
The 14-year-old Waterford native clocked a time of 18 minutes, 24.22 seconds, averaging 5:55 per mile.
He crossed the finish line 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Liam Genereaux (18:53.83).
The top women’s finisher was 36-year-old Jillian Bliss of Monroe in a time of 24 minutes, 57.34 seconds.
Close behind was women’s runner-up Holly McCormack, 49, of Lisbon (25:25.69). McCormack is also the CEO of Cottage Hospital, which organized and hosted the race.
Over 50 took part in the first-year event, which began and ended at Woodsville Elementary School.
For complete results visit www.totalimagerunning.com/results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.