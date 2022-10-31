Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: 10-Year-Old Bags Moose

10-Year-Old Oliver Collins and the moose he bagged in Norton.

Oliver Collins is an avid hunter and a successful one too. On Sunday of the Vermont moose season the 10 -year-old hunter killed a bull moose that weighed 619 pounds and had a 38” spread. He had received a permit in the lottery for WMU E1 and hunted in Norton.

Once the moose was taken they had a local man bring in his horse to drag it out of the woods and that was just as exciting for Oliver.

