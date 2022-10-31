Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: 10-Year-Old Bags Moose

Oliver Collins is an avid hunter and a successful one too. On Sunday of the Vermont moose season the 10 -year-old hunter killed a bull moose that weighed 619 pounds and had a 38” spread. He had received a permit in the lottery for WMU E1 and hunted in Norton.
Once the moose was taken they had a local man bring in his horse to drag it out of the woods and that was just as exciting for Oliver.
Oliver lives in Washington with his parents Mike and Ashley. The three spend a lot of time hunting, fishing and hiking. Not one to spend hours playing video games, Oliver prefers to be outside doing anything. Two years ago, he was able to get a bear.
His proud grandparents are Craig and Cindy Darling of Groton. Oliver often spends time with them so he can fish area waters.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action is now accepting grant applications for schools with students from pre-kindergarten through grade twelve to help fund nature-based learning projects. These grants are ideal for educators with an idea for a project that involves students enhancing their schoolyard for wildlife habitat, connecting them with the outdoors, and integrating nature into learning that aligns with curricula.
Students of all grade levels benefit from learning outside. Some examples of projects in the past include the establishment of pollinator gardens, the creation of outdoor learning areas, installing solar-powered bird baths, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat. Other types of projects eligible for support include trail or pond creation, citizen science activities, and bird feeding or watering stations.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s New England Field Office, New Hampshire Project Learning Tree, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Audubon have partnered to support Granite State schools through the New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants.
Grant applications are being accepted now through January 31. Grants of $500 up to $2,000 will be awarded to top applicants. For more information and a grant application, visit www.nhaudubon.org/learn/schoolyard-habitat-exploration-grants.
***
New Hampshire’s 2022 moose hunting season closed with hunters taking a total of 27 moose, 23 bulls and 4 cows, according to Henry Jones, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Project Leader.
Hunters achieved a 63% success rate during the nine-day season. Forty-three people received permits to take part in the hunt, including 41 lottery permit holders, 1 through a permit auctioned by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, and 1 Dream Hunt participant sponsored by the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation. In 2021, the overall moose hunter success rate was 73%, while the average success rate over the past five years has been 72%.
Several large bulls were taken this season, including one that had a 65-inch antler spread and weighed 850 pounds dressed. The moose was taken by permittee Elise McNaughton and sub-permittee Brent Rheinhardt. Elise was also the youngest participating hunter this year.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 4, 1927: “Great Flood of ‘27; Vermont’s worst natural disaster; 9.65 inches of rain in Somerset, 8.66 inches in Northfield as rivers rose to unprecedented heights; 84 Vermonters died.”
Mark reminds us that on November 7, 1968: “The snowiest November on record gets started with 5 inches in Montpelier, 12 inches in Peru, and up to 20 inches in the mountains.”
He also tells us that on November 14, 1972: “Heavy, wet snow pulled down great numbers of trees and power lines, 13.5 inches in Peru, VT; as damaging as the 1938 Hurricane.”
***
Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 6. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back.
Parting Shots
Last Tuesday Linda and I decided to visit the Eastern Townships now that the border is open and we no longer have to use the ArriveCAN app. It was our first visit since the pandemic closed the border.
Like so many others, we have missed visiting places we have long enjoyed. One of those places was our first stop after crossing the border at Highwater. Knowlton, and the Le Relais Restaurant Bistro in the Auberge Knowlton was our destination where we had a delicious lunch. It is the bistro featured in so many Louise Penny novels and Knowlton is the fictional Three Pines.
While in town we walked down the street to visit Broome Lake Books, a very inviting bookstore that also appears in so many of her novels.
We then drove east to Austin and the Abbaye Saint-Benoit-du-Lac where we purchased some of the delicious cheeses the monks make.
From Austin, we drove north along Lake Memphremagog to Magog and then down the east side of the big lake to Georgeville where I had hoped to stop for a drink at the McGowan Inn whose restaurant looks out on the lake. Unfortunately, it is only open Thursday through Sunday this time of year.
We continued south on 247 from Georgeville through Fitch Bay and on to Beebe Plain where we crossed back into Vermont.
Arriving back home in Bradford after a 243-mile trip we enthusiastically recounted the trip, so happy to have again crossed the border after so long a wait. The day was great for touring with the thermometer reading 72 in Knowlton and 73 in Georgeville, amazing weather for October 25.
***
What a nice weekend we had. The sun shone brightly and temps were in the 60s. I taught for the Vermont Fire Academy on Saturday but had Sunday home to get fall chores done.
Linda, Oak and I had a cookout at the pond on Sunday afternoon. It was too nice an afternoon to pass up a chance for the last cookout of the year. Hard to believe that it was October 30.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
