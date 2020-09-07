The views to the west of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Lakes Region of New Hampshire are without parallel. I am incapable of adequately describing what one sees from Lucknow Mansion now known as the Castle In The Clouds.
For more than 50 years I have thought about visiting the historic site in Moultonborough, N.H., but never managed to take the time to drive over from Vermont. Hundreds of times I drove by the sign on Rt. 25 pointing the way to the Castle In The Clouds as I was traveling back and forth to South Portland to pick up a load of gasoline or heading to the southern Maine coast for recreation.
Covid-19 and the stay close to home effort changed that and Friday Linda and I visited and toured the Lucknow Mansion. The day was clear and the sun bright making for ideal conditions on the top of the mountain.
A short walk from the parking lot takes one to the visitor center where ticket holders can board a trolly that takes them up to the mansion.
Bath, Maine native Tom Plant made millions in the shoe industry in Massachusetts and retired at age 53, married a young woman half his age and built his dream mansion named Lucknow in 1913-1914.
The country estate which Plant created included 6,300 acres and featured the 16-room mansion, a stable and six car garage, two gate houses, a greenhouse, a golf course and tennis court, a man-made lake, a boathouse on Lake Winnipesaukee, and miles of carriage and bridle trails.
Plant’s money and vision allowed him to have what was then state of the art amenities including a house wide phone intercom allowing servants to be called any time from anywhere, a central vacuum and ammonia-brine refrigerators. He even developed a hydropower plant on a nearby stream that provided the estate with electricity seven years before the town received electricity.
We took a guided tour of the mansion and marveled at what Plant had created. We could only imagine being guests in the early part of the 20th century.
In the 20s Plant lost most of his wealth and lived at the mansion through the generosity of a friend who purchased it. In 1941, following his death, his widow moved back to Illinois to be with family, having only a few personal belongings to take with her.
Today the mansion and land around it is separated from the original property and has been owned and operated by the Castle Preservation Society since 2006. Lucknow is now open to the public for guests to enjoy.
Rooms are set up as the Plants had them with furnishing they owned and vintage apparel adorning the house in closets.
Adjacent are over 5200 acres and 28 miles of hiking trails managed by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust and open to the the public. The day we were there, it was evident the former estate lands were very popular as the parking lots were full and picnickers were enjoying the day relaxing and simply happy to be outside at the close of summer.
For more information go to: https://www.castleintheclouds.org. If you have never been to Castle In The Clouds, I urge you to visit this fall. You will wonder why you had not done so before just as Linda and I did.
Hunting Seasons Are Open, Hike Smart, Hike Safe
Bear hunting is open in both Vermont and New Hampshire as is the season for gray squirrel. That means hunters are in the woods. So are hikers and others who want to enjoy autumn.
New Hampshire Fish and Game has some good tips that apply in either state to keep everyone safe and allow for enjoyment of your chosen activity.
Hikers should stick to established hiking trails as hunters generally avoid heavily used hiking paths because activity in the woods usually frightens game species.
Most hunters want to be far from any activity so as not to have game spooked by people or pets wandering the woods.
Hunters and the game they pursue tend to be most active at dawn and dusk. Hiking in mid day significantly lessons the chance of encountering hunters.
Wear hunter orange. When in the woods during hunting seasons wear a blaze orange hat or vest. Dogs need orange as well. All our dogs have had hunter orange vests we put on them when in the fall woods, even on our own property.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is offering a series of free educational walks at its wildlife management areas (WMAs) from August through October that will be led by biologists with decades of experience conserving Vermont’s fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.
Pre-registration for up to 15 participants is required on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, with a link on the front page.
The Podunk WMA Tour will be Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Strafford.
Join biologists Tim Appleton and John Austin at the Podunk WMA in Strafford, for a guided tour and discussion about what makes WMAs so unique for fish, wildlife and the people who enjoy them. The discussion will include animal tracks, trees, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, historical resources, management activities, and other curiosities discovered along the way. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and to bring binoculars if they have them. Participants should also be able to walk one to two miles at a relaxed pace over a relatively flat trail with some steady inclines.
***
Join Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County Forester, and Andrea Shortsleeve, Wildlife Biologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, on Tuesday, September 15 for a virtual presentation on Vermont’s wildlife, wildlife ecology and forest management focusing on the Andrews Community Forest, a public, conserved property owned by the Town of Richmond.
Andrea will discuss how the Andrews Community Forest fits into the larger forested landscape and how wildlife uses these conserved forest blocks to move through the state. She will cover habitats, unique features found on the property and how the proper management of those features can benefit wildlife, from bumblebees and salamanders to black bear and wild turkeys.
Ethan will discuss the forest management project at the Andrews Community Forest starting this summer and early fall. This project has the goals of increasing the health, diversity and resilience of forests on the property and demonstrating responsible, ecological forest management. Ethan is particularly interested in how we can manage forests for greater complexity and how active management can help Vermont’s relatively young forests be more like old forest.
To register go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYoceyprjMtGNZrfJtom34axNE0UjTEbSMb, or via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2705314946358749/.
***
N.H. archery seasons for turkey and white-tailed deer get underway September 15. The statewide resident Canada goose hunt runs September 1-25.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 3, 1993: “Small tornado tracked through Westfield and East Charleston, moving one house off its foundation.”
Mark also tells us that on September 10, 1908: “Very smoky air throughout New England from the 10th to the 18th, caused by forest fires in Canada. Very dry in Vermont, only 0.35 inches of rain in Northfield.”
Parting Shots
I am both disappointed and excited. Yes, I know I am strange. I am disappointed that the traditional summer is gone all too soon and my days cooling off in the pond are about to end. I am excited that fall, one of my favorite times of the year is upon us.
For a couple of weeks now I have been finding brightly colored leaves on the ground as I wander our woods. I have had a beautiful red one on my desk to remind me of what will soon dazzle locals and visitors alike.
Looking up, I see the occasional lone branch on a maple that has red or yellow leaves. No doubt the tree is stressed. After all, we have suffered drought conditions.
I understand why trees close to roads or those impacted by compaction or other disturbances turn color early. But in my case the trees are far from any road or obvious source of stress.
I often wonder why just one branch? Is the branch dying or not getting nourishment? The rest of the tree is green, seemingly still holding on to summer.
Anyway, soon I will be in the woods hunting with the opening of the fall seasons, partridge, September 26, archery deer, October 1 and turkey, October 3. In the meantime, I will continue to cut wood, scout for game and hopefully get in some fishing, all the while enjoying the cooler temperatures and the distinct smell of fall.
***
Linda and I want to thank all of you who sent cards or emailed us with congratulations on our 50th anniversary.
