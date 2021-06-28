Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: A Hike To The Source Of The Connecticut

New England’s longest river, the Connecticut, starts a short hike south of the U.S./Canada border in Pittsburg. The source is spring fed Fourth Lake which is some 410 miles from its outlet in Long Island Sound.
Gary Darling and I hiked to Fourth Lake two weeks ago. Back in May he told me he had never been to the source of the Connecticut but would like to. I told him I would take him, and less than a month later we made it.
Gary and I have been friends since I taught the 1975 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate’s senior English class. We share a love of the region’s history and bluegrass music among other things about which we chatted during our two hour sojourn on the trail
The day was nice, sunny and warm but not too hot and the biting insects were kept mostly at bay. The trail from the U.S. border station was busier than I had ever found it in my many trips to the Fourth over the past 40 plus years. We met eleven, including a young child, either going or coming.
I had told Gary to bring his mandolin for the usual photo op straddling the outlet. He was a member of the now defunct Bailey Hazen Boys, one of whose songs was about log drives on the Connecticut. It seemed fitting to play a tune at the source.
Nestled just below the ridgeline that separates New Hampshire from Quebec, Fourth Lake, at 2.5 acres, is not much larger than a good sized beaver pond. It was the lowest I have ever seen it. The water level is controlled by a beaver dam which was breached and there appeared to be no recent beaver activity.
Until Champion International Corporation donated the 78.1 acre watershed of Fourth Connecticut Lake to The Nature Conservancy in 1990, the trail was little used and one had to pay close attention to the brass border markers to find the turn down to the little pond.
In the ensuing years, The Nature Conservancy has done a lot of trail work including building one that circles the Fourth in 1995. There is no longer a need to bushwhack and even the most inexperienced need not fear getting lost.
The Fourth Connecticut Lake Preserve symbolizes the importance of the Connecticut River watershed while protecting important boreal habitat. The preserve is surrounded on the U.S. side by an additional 4,900 acres protected by a conservation easement held by The Nature Conservancy and owned by the state of New Hampshire. It is part of the Connecticut Lakes Headwaters Natural Area.
The Conservancy’s management goals are: “to preserve the natural character of the land and to provide for passive recreation, nature study and education.”
The forest in the preserve is ideal habitat for boreal birds like the northern three-toed woodpecker and spruce grouse, as well as woodland wildflowers like wood sorrel, bunchberry, creeping snowberry, and lady’s slipper.
The Fourth is considered a northern acidic mountain tarn, a small pond created by glacial action during the last ice age. Though shallow with a maximum depth of 5 feet when beavers are active, the pond does not completely freeze in winter and supports a small year-round fish population, river otter, and often beaver.
I like to point out that the elevation of the river at Fourth Lake, its source, is 2,600 feet. As it heads south it drops to 1,380 feet at Lake Francis, still in Pittsburg. It takes another 380 miles to reach the sea and drop a similar distance. What that means is that the river between Vermont and New Hampshire is mostly gentle with few rapids and those are of short duration.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department still has a few openings in the July 11-16 Fish and Wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators.
Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University.
Tuition is $650 for the course. Books, food, and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available. Increased personal safety and sanitation measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all participants and staff.
A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/249. If you have questions, you can email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov
I can attest that the course is unique and that educators will learn so much about the natural world surrounding us that they can use in their classrooms.
***
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are still available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents for a while longer.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 23-24 youth and novice weekend hunt.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 28-31 and December 4-12 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
***
Wild turkeys are found throughout most of Vermont, but their reproductive success is monitored annually by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with help from “citizen scientists.” The department had an annual online survey for reporting turkey broods in August, but this year the survey will start July 1 and continue to the end of August.
If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, and report your observations including where and when you observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults.
***
The local apples we love and many other foods grown locally only are possible if the plants, shrubs and trees are pollinated. A problem is looming as many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in peril, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department would like to share a few simple suggestions to greatly benefit our essential pollinator species.
“The majority of our flowering plants need pollinators in order to produce seeds,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department zoologist Mark Ferguson. “Vermont is home to hundreds of species of pollinators from bees to butterflies to beetles and other bugs that play a vital role in pollinating our flowers, trees and food crops. These insects are responsible for pollinating 60 to 80 percent of Vermont’s wild plants and play a critical role in the propagation of fruits and vegetables in gardens, wild berry patches, commercial berry farms, and apple orchards.”
But many pollinator species in Vermont are in trouble. Habitat loss, invasive species, single-crop farming, disease, and pesticides are a few of the threats affecting populations of these insects across our state. Vermont’s native bees, including over 300 unique species and three that are threatened or endangered, are among our pollinators being impacted the most.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is working closely with the Vermont Center for Ecological Studies to better understand the number and diversity of our native bee species and is inviting any members of the public interested in contributing to this data collection to send their bee observations to iNaturalist, https://www.inaturalist.org/.
To learn more about Vermont’s pollinators and additional ways to help, please visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/191 or contact Mark.Ferguson@vermont.gov.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking boaters and anglers to give loons a wide berth and enjoy them from a safe distance this summer.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 24, 1988: “In between record heat in mid-June and early July, temperatures fell into the 30s, including 33 in South Lincoln, VT with a light frost.”
On June 28, 1998: “Heavy rains had swollen the Mad River beyond its banks. Rainfall of 4 inches or more in the mountains surrounding the Mad River caused the worst flooding there since the Great Flood of 1927.”
Mark also supplied the June records and averages.
Warmest: 69.6°F/2005 Coldest: 59.2°F/1958
Wettest: 9.65”/1973 Driest: 0.66”/1936
Parting Shots
Hiking really took off during the pandemic as people simply wanted to get outside and away from crowds. I have written several times in the past year about crowding on popular trails and overloaded parking lots.
My summer issue of the Long Trail News brought news, surprising, to me at least, that a record 555 hikers completed the 272 mile Long trail last year. They joined a long list of End-to-Enders maintained by the Green Mountain Club.
***
Great news! The AMC high huts will fully open Thursday, July 1. Spending a night in one of the hut’s bunk rooms and sharing dinner and breakfast with fellow hikers while getting to know them is a memorable experience.
***
The past week has been generally enjoyable although warmer than I like. It reached 90 last Monday when we and firefighters from several surrounding towns spent five hours fighting a forest fire on very steep terrain. I hate to admit it but it quickly became evident that at 75, I am no longer able to do what I once did.
I had the usual board meetings, now in person, and that was good to be face to face rather than looking at my computer screen.
Friday A friend and I rode our motorcycles 169 miles going from Bradford to Waterbury and then up and over Smugglers Notch before heading east on Rt. 15 to South Walden, then down to Cabot where we enjoyed a cold beer on the porch of Harrys Hardware. It was then on to Danville, Peacham, Groton, East Topsham, East Corinth and back to Bradford. It was a nice day for a ride though the beautiful Vermont countryside.
Sunday, Don Kollisch, our dogs Belle, Oak and I explored the Corinth Town Forest. Although it was hot and humid, it was good to get some exercise and wander the trails through the hardwoods.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.