Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: A Losing Battle Despite My Valiant Efforts
Buy Now

A gray squirrel taunts me.

I am at war with several gray squirrels and they are winning. I have even been forced to use a not-so-high-powered weapon.

A small tubular bird feeder hangs outside my second-story office window as it has for years. I love to watch the birds as they fly back and forth feasting on black oil sunflower seeds that I fill the feeder with. Often there will be two or three on the perches while others fly in to take their turn. The sharing is evident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.