Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: A Losing Battle Despite My Valiant Efforts

I am at war with several gray squirrels and they are winning. I have even been forced to use a not-so-high-powered weapon.
A small tubular bird feeder hangs outside my second-story office window as it has for years. I love to watch the birds as they fly back and forth feasting on black oil sunflower seeds that I fill the feeder with. Often there will be two or three on the perches while others fly in to take their turn. The sharing is evident.
This year I have had to deal with occasional visits from the blue bandits as I call the blue jays. When at the feeder, their size dominates and the little birds fly in looking for a perch on which to land but detour within a foot of the feeder.
An even bigger problem this fall is the big, fat gray squirrels who are very aggressive and totally unafraid of me. In fact, they taunt me.
To reach the feeder, the squirrels jump about five or six feet from the big magnolia tree that is by the side of the house. When they jump and hit the feeder it slams into the house making a very loud noise we can even hear downstairs. I have tried banging on the window and yelling at them but they ignore me. I have even slid the window open enough to touch their tails. That does cause them to jump back to the tree where they turn and give me the evil eye. I suspect they curse me as I do them but I don’t understand squirrel talk.
I now keep a loaded squirt gun at the ready. As soon as a gray squirrel lands on the feeder, I slide the window open about an inch and give it a couple of shots. The squirrels retreat back to the tree but soon make another jump to the feeder and the battle resumes.
As I write this, I am dealing with two big grays who alternate jumping to the feeder despite my defensive actions. The war continues.
Tragedy Provides A Lesson
Emily Sotelo, the young woman who died hiking Mt. Lafayette, should serve as a learning experience to those who are not experienced winter hikers. The mountains can and do kill all year but are especially unforgiving in the winter.
Sotelo was dropped off at a trailhead by her mother early in the morning on December 19 for a solo hike of Franconia Ridge with plans to hike Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket, low-cut hiking sneakers and exercise pants. Officials said she was also wearing long johns.
The weather above tree line was brutal. Searchers were forced to crawl across the ridge on their hands and knees because the wind kept blowing them over.
Four days of difficult searching involved Fish and Game conservation officers, six volunteer search and rescue teams, Nation Guard helicopters and the Civil Air Patrol. The ground searchers risked their own lives and endured much discomfort and stress to try and find the missing woman as they always do.
Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday searchers located the body of Emily Sotelo on the northeast side of Mt. Lafayette in Franconia.
Fly Fishing The Hex Hatch by Leighton Wass
Winter is the time of year many anglers dream of fly fishing and should you be one who longs for a hex hatch, Fly Fishing The Hex Hatch by Leighton Wass is the book you definitely should read this winter.
Wass has been fishing and writing since he was a teenager in Southwest Harbor, Maine. The retired high school science teacher has continued both in the ensuing nearly six decades. His adult life has been spent in Vermont where he moved in 1960 to attend Norwich University and upon graduation began his 33-year teaching career in central Vermont.
Whether you are a novice angler or one with decades of experience you will learn much about the hex hatch as it occurs in northern New England.
The enthusiasm Wass has combined with his humor make the book most enjoyable to read and it is definitely educational.
I seldom find a book with so many photos, each one carefully chosen to illustrate the text. Before I even started to read the book, I paged through admiring the photos and dreaming of fishing.
My brother Rick, who fly fishes an average of 100 days a year, described the book I loaned him as, “obviously a labor of love and very good.” I suspect others will say the same.
The book may be purchased from the author for $24 plus $4 postage by writing to: Leighton Wass, 1255 Adamant RD, Adamant, VT 05640. He will sign the books if requested.
It is also available online from Amazon and Barnes & Noble and some local outlets.
Bits and Pieces
Hunters still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting to enjoy in Vermont after the regular deer season ended Sunday.
Archery deer hunting continues November 28 through December 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting will occur December 3 to 11.
An archery deer license and a hunting license are required to hunt during the archery season. An antlerless deer, or a legal buck, if you did not take one earlier, are allowed during this season.
A muzzleloader deer license and a hunting license are required to hunt during the muzzleloader season. A legal buck may be taken if you did not take one earlier, and an antlerless deer may be taken in a designated Wildlife Management Unit if you have a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit and you have not already reached your annual limit. A few of these permits may still be available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its deer hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually during those seasons.
***
Thanksgiving means turkey to most but it is the remarkable reintroduction of the wild turkey to Vermont and New Hampshire that is worth noting at this time of year.
Wild turkeys exist throughout Vermont today, but that was not always the case. Wild turkeys disappeared from Vermont in the mid-to-late 1800s due to habitat destruction when land was cleared for farming, and only 25 percent of the state was covered by forest.
The wild turkeys we see in Vermont today originated from just 31 wild turkeys stocked in Southwestern Vermont by the then Vermont Fish and Game Department in 1969 and 1970. Vermont’s forest habitat was once again capable of supporting turkeys. State wildlife biologists moved groups of these birds northward, and today Vermont’s population of turkeys is estimated at close to 50,000.
This is just one of many wildlife restoration success stories we can be thankful for in 2022. Funding for Vermont’s wild turkey restoration was derived from the sale of hunting licenses and a federal tax on hunting equipment.
***
WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s holiday shopping experience is set for Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.
Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers will be asking for this season including the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise including an all-new winter beanie in black or blaze orange in addition to the extremely popular Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt. Again this year, art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase original, one-of-a-kind paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer. Anglers and collectors alike will appreciate Schafermeyer’s bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish.
Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Learn about live birds of prey, and meet them in the feather, with Maria Colby, featured on the North Woods Law: New Hampshire television show and her interactive Wing of the Dawn programming. Retired Lieutenant turned children’s book author Wayne Saunders will be signing copies of his new book The Cowboy in the Woods. Friends from the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the Conservation Officers Relief Association (CORA) will be here to share their work and missions.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Let’s Go Fishing Program is currently seeking new volunteer instructors to take part in ice fishing programs around the state. All levels of fishing experience are welcomed. The next training will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at NH Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH. All materials and lunch will be provided.
To sign up for a certification training session, email Lisa Collins at lisa.collins@wildlife.nh.gov or print and return a Let’s Go Fishing Program volunteer application form, which can be found at www.fishnh.com/fishing/documents/lgf-application.pdf. To request a form by mail or email, contact 603-271-3212 or aquatic-ed@wildlife.nh.gov.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 29, 1875: “Arctic gales dropped temperatures in Newport, VT from 32 at 7 AM to –8 below zero at 9 PM that evening. Burlington’s high was minus 1, the coldest November weather on record.”
Mark also supplied the November Records and Averages.
Warmest: 42.6°F in 1948 Coldest: 27.2°F in 1904
Wettest: 9.34 inches in 1927 Snowiest: 26.4 inches in 1921
Parting Shots
Linda, Oak and I had Thanksgiving at camp as we have for several years. I go up around noon to start the fire and the process of warming up the camp, then visit again around 3 to stoke the fire before we arrive at 4:30.
When we did arrive, the camp was like a sauna with the thermometer on the wall reading 90. I opened some windows to make it bearable and unpacked the fixings for our quiet celebration.
This year we had ham, potato, parsnips, crescent rolls and a variety of meats, cheeses and crackers we washed down with wine in the glow of the candles once I doused the gas lights.
This was the first time in a while we have not had wild turkey breast for the main course. I was unable to hunt the spring season as it was deemed unwise to fire my 12 gauge just days after my open heart surgery. I had intended to hunt the fall season but was too darn busy.
The camp brings back memories of family and friends, many of whom have been long gone. We talk about them and the good times at camp when my dad and uncles shared it with us. Even mom enjoyed visiting although she never spent a night.
Friday we had an equally enjoyable time in Littleton where we joined members of Linda’s family at the home of her niece and husband for a delicious meal with too many choices for someone like me who wants to eat it all.
***
It is time to take down all those campaign signs that are now eyesores along our roads. It doesn’t matter if your candidates won or lost, the time to take down the signs is long past.
I had five signs up at the end of our road. Four of those I supported won and one lost but all the sign were put away the day after the election. I suspect I may get to use some of them again such as the one for Phil Scott I have used four times. We need to be frugal you know.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
