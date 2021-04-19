Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: A Mini-Vacation In Portland, Maine

The Westin Portland Harborview is my favorite hotel in Portland, Maine. It is historic and elegant, just right for a special occasion. As Friday, April 9 was Linda’s birthday, I chose Portland and the Westin as the base for a two-day mini-vacation in celebration.
Opened in 1927 as the Eastland, it was the largest hotel in New England at the time. Over the years, it went through many changes in ownership and branding. It closed in 2011, was gutted and completely rebuilt at a cost of some $50 million, and opened in December of 2013 as the Westin Portland Harborview.
The original name of Eastland still adorns the top of the iconic Portland landmark as a reminder of its past.
It is located high on the peninsula at the Corner of Congress and High Streets in the arts district. You can check it out at, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pwmwi-the-westin-portland-harborview/.
Mid-morning Friday we headed to Portland via Route 25 and arrived in time for lunch at Gilbert’s Chowder House on Commercial Street. Although it was cool we chose to sit outside as we wanted to smell the saltwater and see the boats come and go. It has been a long winter acerbated by covid.
Following lunch, we boarded the Casco Bay Lines Ferry to Peaks Island, www.cascobaylines.com. The afternoon was sunny and we were comfortable sitting on the aft deck out of the breeze. The round trip is a real sightseeing bargain as it costs just $7.70 for adults and for those of us 65 and over, just $3.85.
Once back on land, we drove up the hill to the Westin and checked in. Our room was beyond anything I had expected despite having stayed there before.
We found ourselves on the 12th floor, northeast corner. Floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides provided unimpeded views of Casco Bay and boats coming and going and up the coast to Yarmouth and beyond.
The Top of the East rooftop bar & lounge on the 15th floor was our next stop where we sipped a drink. I got to show Linda the views that were the number one reason I wanted to stay at the Westin for her birthday.
The Portland Museum of Art, www.portlandmuseum.org, located just across Congress Street was next on the agenda. Linda had never been there so I wanted to at least give her a look at the various exhibits any one of which should receive at least an hour to fully appreciate.
Unfortunately, covid caused many of the art venues to close, even Cross Jewelers was shuttered. At least walking along Congress allowed me to show Linda some of the places I have talked about in the past and hope she will be able to see later this year.
Evening was approaching as we headed back to the hotel and Top of the East to eat, drink and enjoy the best views to be had of the sunset from Portland. The floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides made the spectacle marvelous, although short lived as always. I had Linda sit facing the west windows and as the sun set her face and yellow blouse took on a rich glow that made me happy we could celebrate her birthday in such a nice place.
Regular readers know how much I like to eat and often chose my destinations by what they have to offer food-wise. I would drive a considerable distance to again get the lobster sliders Linda and I enjoyed. The lobster was over an inch thick and the four big sliders came with a side salad.
Linda and I normally awaken at five so I intentionally left the blinds up in our room. Soon after six, a brilliant sunrise flooded the room. The reds, yellows and oranges made the islands to the east glow as the new day dawned.
I made coffee and we watched the news on tv as well as the various vessels coming and going from the harbor as the city came alive.
Sitting at the desk facing east, it was hard to write with all the distractions. Such are the obstacles I often have to overcome to get my work done.
We ate breakfast in the hotel and then took a walk around the area to get some fresh air and a little exercise before checking out.
I drove the length of Congress Street to the Eastern Promenade, a place we have spent time on in past visits. It was a nice day so a lot of people were there enjoying the sun and the panoramic views of the harbor and the islands. There are a lot of paths for walkers and joggers and countless benches on which to relax. If I lived in the city, I would spend a lot of time there.
Obligations meant we had to get back to Bradford so we opted to take Route 302 through North Conway and Crawford Notch. We had only been in Portland a bit less than 24 hours but it was a wonderful and relaxing time.
Teen Conservation Weekends Are A Great Opportunity
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering two Teen Conservation Weekends to be held at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton this August.
“We are pleased to announce a fun and exciting opportunity for teens ages 15 to17,” said Hannah Phelps, Camp Coordinator. “The new Teen Conservation Weekends will allow us to provide teens with an exciting weekend of quality environmental education. Campers will arrive Saturday morning and immediately begin participating in Hunter Education programing, before backpacking out to a remote pond for an evening of camping and fishing.”
“Teen Conservation Weekends are the perfect way for teens to unplug and engage with peers outdoors before heading back to the classroom,” Phelps added.
Each weekend is limited to 25 participants. Girls can attend on August 14 and 15, and boys will be there August 21 and 22. Arrival time is 8 a.m. on Saturday morning with departure time 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
All participants are required to complete their Hunter and Bowhunter certificates ahead of time to allow for more hands-on fun throughout the weekend. Teens will also be expected to only bring gear they can carry themselves while backpacking.
The cost for the weekend is $100, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available on a limited basis.
To register for the weekend, email a completed application found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend..
Any questions can be directed to Hannah Phelps at 802-249-3199 or Hannah.phelps@vermont.gov.
Bits and Pieces
It is time to apply for the moose hunt lottery for New Hampshire’s fall season. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents. A total of 40 permits have been proposed for this year.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can complete your application online or print out a mail-in application. Applicants without internet access can call 603-271-2461 to request an application by mail.
Lottery applicants are encouraged to apply online and early, so there is less chance of submitting an incomplete application. Moose hunt lottery applications for 2021 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Time on Friday, May 28.
***
New Hampshire’s managed trout ponds open to fishing this Saturday. These waters include designated trout ponds, fly-fishing-only ponds, and ponds managed under the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wild Trout Program. The ponds managed under wild trout regulations are open only through Labor Day, while the waterbodies managed for other trout species close on October 15. The waters are managed specifically for trout and offer anglers the chance to experience exciting fishing in some of the Granite State’s most scenic surroundings.
***
New Hampshire’s youth turkey hunt is Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25.
Hunters will also be able to register their birds online again and must do so within 24 hours of harvest.
***
The Vermont walleye fishing season opens on Saturday, May 1.
Excellent spring walleye fishing can be found in several Vermont lakes and rivers, including Lake Champlain and its tributaries, the Missisquoi, Lamoille and Winooski rivers and Otter Creek. In this area, Salem Lake and Island Pond also have walleye populations that are on the rebound thanks to stocking by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The Connecticut River also provides good walleye fishing in many sections opposite Grafton, Orange and Caledonia Counties.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says a disease affecting rabbits and hares previously found in western states may be moving eastward. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus known to be extremely lethal to wild and domestic rabbits, including cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hares.
RHDV2 was first found in New Mexico in 2010, but it has spread rapidly to other western states and a case involving a domestic rabbit was reported in Florida late last year.
Infection with the virus usually results in the quick death of a rabbit, often in only a few days. The virus is transmitted through direct contact between wild rabbits, domestic rabbits, or between wild and domestic rabbits. It is also easily spread indirectly through contact with dead infected rabbits, infected food and water supplies, personal clothing, and domestic rabbit cages.
***
Keeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time small-scale poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken as much as we do.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Forrest Hammond urges people to keep their chickens contained inside electric net fencing and to make sure any wire fencing is secure. Use of one-quarter-inch hardware cloth, especially along the bottom of an enclosure will block most small predators. Weasels can get through a one-inch opening. The electric netting, however, is good extra protection even outside the wire netting – especially against black bears which are strong enough to break into most unprotected chicken coops. Several types of electric net fencing are available. The netting is portable and can easily be used with moveable chicken pens.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 24, 1852: “After 33 inches of snow during the month in Hanover, NH, a mild, thawing rain sent the rivers into high flood, including the ‘greatest flood ever known’ up to that time in Wells River, VT.
Mark reminds us that more recently on April 26, 2011: “Rapid snowmelt and moderate rains led to severe flooding on the Lamoille River from Johnson to Jeffersonville, VT.”
Parting Shots
Friday and Saturday brought much needed snow and rain as well as complaints from those who had enjoyed the warm sunny days in the two weeks prior.
Many parts of the region are already experiencing drought conditions and if things don’t improve considerably, August and September may mean dry wells and poor crops.
***
My old friend and former colleague, Merle Haskins sent me the following after reading my column last week in which I ended with a quote from John Muir. I love it so I am sharing it with you.
“Hiking—I don’t like either the word or the thing.
People ought to saunter in the mountains…not hike!
Do you know the origin of that word ‘saunter’?
It’s a beautiful word. Away back in the idle Ages people used to go on pilgrimages to the Holy Land, and when people in the villages through which they passed asked where they were going, they would reply. ‘A la sainte terre,’ ‘To the Holy Land.’
And so they became known as sainte-terre-ers or saunterers.
No these mountains are our Holy Land, and we ought to saunter through them reverently, not ‘hike’ through them.”
— John Muir
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
