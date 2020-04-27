Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: A very BIG rock in Madison

This region grows rocks as any farmer can attest. Every time they plow, more rocks pop up and need to be removed before planting. Luckily they do not have to deal with rocks anywhere near as large as the Madison Boulder.
Northern New England is littered with glacial erratics, clear evidence of the power of the glaciers that once covered the land.
It has been some 15,000 years since the Laurentide Ice Sheet retreated, leaving behind huge boulders seemingly randomly scattered around the region and beyond.
I have spent many an hour leaned against such erratics while hunting in northern Vermont and New Hampshire and frequently one not far behind our home in Bradford.
The Madison Boulder is the largest in North America and visiting it was on my bucket list. Easter was a nice day and, as Covid-19 meant we could not go to church or out to dinner and needed to maintain physical distance from others, it was a good day to go for a drive and have a picnic. That is what Linda, Oak and I did, heading over the Kancamagus to Conway and down to Madison where we saw the most impressive boulder, a very BIG rock.
An easy walk of about a quarter mile along a wide, flat path leads to the boulder which is 23 feet tall, 85 feet long and 37 feet wide. You simply have to see it to believe it. Photographs do not do it justice.
Madison Boulder Natural Area is a 17-acre site that was acquired by the State of N.H. in 1946. In 1970 Madison Boulder was designated a National Natural Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior because the enormous erratic, “is an outstanding illustration of the power of an ice sheet to pluck out very large blocks of fractured bedrock and move them substantial distances.”
To learn more about the Madison Boulder and how to find it, go to: www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/madison-boulder-natural-area.
Bits and Pieces
Congratulations are in order for Waterford sisters Lilian and Cassidy Kittredge. They both bagged nice tom turkeys Sunday during the youth hunting season.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted to have 55 moose hunting permits awarded this year. Moose permit applications are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state.
“Moose density in WMU E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.”
The department will issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits in WMU E for this October, which is expected to result in the harvest of approximately 33 moose.
“This is a conservative first step to addressing winter tick impacts on moose in WMU E,” added Fortin. “Given the poor health of the moose population in that area and a clearly identified cause, we need to take action to address this issue. Without intervention to reduce the moose population, high tick loads will continue to impact the health of moose in that region for many years.”
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is July 8.
***
The Vermont’s walleye fishing season will open this Saturday, May 2.
Revered by many as one of the best tasting fish in freshwater, the walleye is Vermont’s official warm water fish. The state offers excellent spring walleye fishing opportunities in several lakes and rivers across the state. In this area walleye anglers often turn to Salem Lake, Island Pond and the Connecticut River.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 29 , 1874: “12 inches of snow dumped on the village of Strafford, VT, where snow remained visible in the woods through the 27th of May.”
Mark also supplied the April Records and Averages
Warmest: 50.2°F/1921 Coldest: 35.5°F/1943
Wettest: 6.23”/2000 Snowiest: 21.1”/2007
Parting Shots
I spend a lot of my time working in our woods now that most of the things I would normally be doing and places I would be going are off limits. In between virtual board and commission meetings and my writing I find that a chainsaw and my John Deere tractor are saving what sanity I have. However, occasionally, I need to get away from the hill and simply chat with someone. Every week or two that someone is Don Kollisch, an old friend and my former VA doctor.
Tuesday afternoon Don and I chose to get some exercise by climbing Orford’s Sunday Mountain a 1,823 foot peak along the Cross Rivendell Trail. The oft repeated plea by hiking organizations is “stay close and stay low.” The idea being to avoid the need to put search and rescue people, who are now stretched thin, in danger. Sunday Mountain fit the bill for us.
We drove separately to the trailhead and kept the prescribed distance of six feet, while enjoying a very nice sunny afternoon exploring a trail and summit we had never visited.
***
I awoke at daylight to see the ground all white and snow falling. Although not unusual for this time of year, it was depressing.
***
A haircut is at the top of my list of things I want and can’t get. Those who know me will understand as I always keep my hair short and get it cut as soon as it touches my ears. Now it curls over them and I hate it.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
