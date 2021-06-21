Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: An Enjoyable Dinner Cruise On The Northern Star

Linda and I spent an enjoyable Saturday evening cruising Lake Memphremagog aboard the Northern Star. We had purchased tickets for the Jimmy Buffet-themed cruise and what fun it was.
The evening was warm but the windows were all open allowing for a nice breeze as we listened to Jimmy Buffett songs while sipping adult beverages, all the time seeing a different part of the southern end of the big lake.
We cruised up the east side of the lake, around the islands and along the Canada/U.S. border, then down the west side to return to the dock during the two-hour cruise.
The buffet meal was good with choices that included Baja salad, Jambalaya, cheeseburger sliders, Baja black bean sliders, green chile mac and cheese, cornbread muffins and key lime pie.
We have been anxiously waiting two years for the Northern Star to begin taking passengers on the big lake that is such a huge part of Newport’s past, present and its future.
The Northern Star started its career as the Bonny Blue cruising out of Chesapeake, Virginia from 2002-2007 when it was moved north to Burlington and became the Moonlight Lady between 2007-2012. It then was transported to Newport where it was renamed the Northern Star.
It ceased to operate in 2017 due to economic reasons and was docked. In the fall of 2019, it was acquired by a group of dedicated community leaders who formed a Vermont non-profit 501(c)(3) Corporation
called Memphremagog Community Maritime.
Vermont native Rick Desrochers was hired as Executive Director and has worked tirelessly to get the vessel in top shape, arrange all the partnerships and make sure every guest has a memorable cruise.
Now completely refurbished, it is cruising the beautiful Lake Memphremagog offering scenic cruises, theme cruises and private charters.
The Northern star is 65 feet long and is USCG inspected for 49 passengers. There are restrooms on board that are handicapped-accessible. The main deck is climate-controlled. The pub room is located on the lower deck. We chose a table on the upper deck that is semi-enclosed. Either deck provides excellent views of the region surrounding the international lake.
Guests are encouraged to visit the large Pilot House to visit with the Captain as I did.
I need to point out that all the staff on board were most accommodating and very attentive to the passenger’s needs. One could not ask for a better crew.
Friday nights feature special hors-d’oeuvres. All cruises serve cuisine from 12 local restaurants. One of the things I appreciate about the operation is the partnerships with local businesses and educational facilities.
The vessel also serves as a floating classroom that delivers educational programs and activities in hydrology, agri- education and tourism, and historical studies. Memphremagog Community Maritime has partnered with local schools, organizations, and community support services in an effort to provide opportunities to a wide range of individuals both on and off the boat.
If you are looking for something different that is truly enjoyable and relaxing as well as educational, take a ride on the Northern Star.
In addition to the dinner cruises, there are afternoon scenic cruises and Sunday brunch cruises.
This Saturday, June 26 the theme is Wild West Night with live country music. It is advertised as an evening of beer, boots and bbq.
Last Saturday it was Speakeasy Night and guests listened to jazz and learned about the history of bootlegging on the lake during prohibition.
Many more theme cruises are in the works. Go to: http://northernstarcruises.com for a look at what is happening. You can call 802-487-0234 or email: NorthernStarCruise@gmail.com for reservations or information.
Bits and Pieces
I write about this every year but I want to remind you that if you don’t need to mow fields and pastures to harvest crops, wait until mid-August.
Bobolinks, meadowlarks, Savannah sparrows, and grasshopper sparrows enrich our summers with their songs, but some of these species are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat.
Landowners can make a difference by altering the times of year they mow fields. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging landowners to help these species by waiting a little longer to mow to give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season.
“People maintain fields and meadows in Vermont for a variety of reasons, from commercial hayfields and grazing pastures, to simple aesthetic beauty,” said Doug Morin, biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Mowing is the most common way to maintain grasses, but if mowed early in the summer, grassland birds will lose their nests and chicks.”
Bobolinks build nests among the grasses and wildflowers of fields and meadows. When bobolinks are present, other grassland bird species such as Savannah sparrows and grasshopper sparrows, may also be nesting among the grasses. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks, and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early.
According to Morin, landowners who mow their fields for aesthetic reasons can maintain these fields and accommodate nesting birds simply by cutting later in the summer, preferably after August 15.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds the public not to swim at fishing access areas due to safety concerns. The primary use of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department maintains 196 developed fishing access areas on lakes and rivers throughout the state. These areas have allowed uses determined by law, and swimming is not one of them.
***
Registration is now open for the New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman Introduction to Hiking Course. The day-long course will take place on Saturday, July 10, with an introductory Zoom session scheduled for Thursday, July 8. Enjoy a great day hiking Carter Notch while learning all about safety, proper gear, and planning for a rewarding hike.
The class is intended for participants with minimal hiking experience. The cost for the workshop is $80. Participants will learn what to pack and how to prepare for the hike during the Zoom session.
Participants can register online now at www.nhbow.com. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.
***
Good news! New Hampshire’s white-tailed deer population once again showed no evidence of chronic wasting disease (CWD), based on monitoring data gathered during the 2019 and 2020 hunting seasons.
The NH Fish and Game Department is asking hunters to do their part in the effort to keep the state CWD-free by not using natural urine-based deer lures and following state restrictions on importing carcasses from CWD-positive jurisdictions.
***
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, RHDV2, was first detected in the 1980’s and made its way to the United States in 2018. RHDV2 can affect both wild and domestic rabbits. Improper care and handling of pets can result in further spread of this disease. New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking the public to take precautions against transmitting this virus further and potentially bringing it to the state.
RHDV2 can result in very high mortality rates for the animals infected. To protect native rabbits and the snowshoe hare, people are asked to keep all domestic rabbits in confined areas where they cannot interact with wild rabbits and when purchasing new rabbits, source them locally to prevent importation of the disease to our New Hampshire.
For more information about RHDV2, visit the Northeast Wildlife Disease Cooperative website at https://www.northeastwildlife.org/disease/rabbit-hemorrhagic-disease.
***
Winners of the 2021 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery were announced on Friday. A total of 40 moose hunting permits were issued, a reduction of 9 permits from the number that were awarded in 2020.
One of the winners was Michael L Lessard from Easton.
To see who the lucky ones were go to: www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html.
***
A 2003 oil spill off the Massachusetts coast benefits loons. A recent settlement has granted some $440,000 to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies for its work with loons and the New Hampshire Loon Preservation Committee received $844,881 for its work.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 16, 1806: “A total solar eclipse darkened the midday hours of central New England. Totality lasted about 3 minutes and 50 seconds in Bennington. The area of totality included Bennington and Windham counties; skies were clear giving ideal views.”
Mark also reminds us that on June 24, “The Full “Strawberry” Moon rises at sunset this evening, opposite the Sun, and takes the Sun’s “opposite” track, low across the south. “
Parting Shots
Growing old is no more than a bad habit which a busy man has no time for.
Andre Maurois
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
