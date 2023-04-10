Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Annual Closing Of Peregrine Nesting Sites Announced
A peregrine falcon on a nest eyes the camera. (Photo by Tom Rogers/Vermont Fish & Wildlife)

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. Several cliff areas are now closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from their nests,” said Wildlife Diversity Program Manager Rosalind Renfrew with Fish and Wildlife. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”

