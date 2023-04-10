Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Annual Closing Of Peregrine Nesting Sites Announced

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. Several cliff areas are now closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from their nests,” said Wildlife Diversity Program Manager Rosalind Renfrew with Fish and Wildlife. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Among the closed sites are: Marshfield Mountain in Marshfield, Fairlee Palisades in Fairlee, Nichols Ledge in Woodbury and Eagle Ledge in Vershire.
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines this year, and not all sites have been visited to date. Once closed, these sites will remain closed until August 1 or until Fish and Wildlife determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed. As sites are visited in April and if nesting falcons choose new sites, additional sites may be added to the closed list on Fish and Wildlife’s website.
Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. “Peregrine falcons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the population continues to thrive thanks to the efforts of our many volunteers and partners,” said Fowle. “In many cases the lower portions of the trails remain open, and we encourage people to enjoy watching peregrine falcons from a distance that requires using binoculars or a spotting scope.”
Ice Out At Winnipesaukee Last Friday
Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation declared Lake Winnipesaukee ice free at 4:55 p.m. Friday. It marked what many call the unofficial start of spring in the Granite State.
Ice out on the big lake is declared when the M/S Mount Washington can navigate to all five of its stops from Center Harbor in the north to Alton Bay in the south.
Emerson Aviation pilots have been flying the lake for more than 40 years and are the ones to declare ice out.
Thursday Dave Emerson said he thought it would be a week before ice out but a day later it happened. Likely wind played a big part in breaking up the remaining ice, softened by the sun and warm temperatures.
Ice out has been called as early as March 18, 2016 and as late as May 12, 1888 according to WMUR.
Were my old friend Gordon Freeman still alive, I would be heading down to his Varney Point home in Gilford to join him in his boat trolling for salmon as I did so many times in the 80s and early 90s. I think of him often and relive the many good times fishing with him.
Northern Long-Eared Bat Given Endangered Status
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reclassified the northern long-eared bat from threatened to endangered status as of March 31.
The northern-long eared bat received Vermont endangered status in 2011 due to rapid and drastic declines caused by the deadly fungal disease white-nose syndrome. It received federal threatened status in 2015 after the disease had spread throughout the Northeast, but not the entire range of the species.
Following white-nose syndrome’s expansion across the United States and Canada, the northern long-eared bat has experienced similarly dramatic population declines throughout most of its range. In Vermont, this once-common species of mature forest habitat has declined by 98 percent in the underground hibernation sites where it overwinters.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and partners have proactively tracked the state’s northern long-eared bat population and implemented protections like the 2011 state endangered designation. Because of this advanced effort, the reclassification to federal endangered status is not expected to have major impacts on Vermont landowners, land managers, or developers.
“The federal reclassification will mobilize additional resources for northern long-eared bat conservation and recovery,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s mammal biologist Alyssa Bennett. “Vermonters have already done substantial conservation work for this species, placing us ahead of the curve. We are in a good position to protect high-quality northern long-eared bat habitat where surviving bats occur, and to manage our forests with this and other wildlife species in mind.”
Bats are voracious eaters of insects, think mosquitoes and black flies. Every time I get bitten I wish for more bats. We used to see them fly over our little pond in the evenings catching bugs, but seldom do anymore. We even purchased and installed a bat box which remains unused.
Protect Amphibians Crossing Roads
Spring is here and love is in the air for many species, often causing their deaths. Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking drivers to slow down and be cautious when traveling at night in early spring or to take alternate routes if possible to avoid driving roads near ponds and wetlands that salamanders and frogs cross during their breeding season.
Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff is suggesting people take note of the amphibians, many of which are seen only a few weeks a year.
“One of the benefits of checking out amphibian road crossings,” he says, “is that you can see many individuals and species in a short period and small area.”
Road crossings are also a great way to see rare or otherwise hard-to-find species, which biologists rely on for data collection. For example, the four-toed salamander is rare in Vermont, and its distribution is not well understood. This information is used by Fish and Wildlife, the Agency of Transportation and other conservation partners to assess the need for wildlife passages and barriers in road construction plans that allow all wildlife, not just frogs and salamanders, to more safely cross roadways.
Groff is encouraging Vermonters to explore their nearby roads and report amphibian road crossings to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, https://www.vtherpatlas.org/sighting-submission-form). If you can safely take photos of the amphibian species crossing, please include them.
Vermonters who wish to contribute to the Fish and Wildlife Department’s work to conserve frog and salamander populations can donate to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on their state income tax form or on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
Two Women From The Area Reach Pinnacle Of Their Sport
I recommend reading, Katie Schide and Hillary Gerardi: From the White Mountain Huts to Giant Races, an article in AMC Outdoors as it is a tale of great sacrifice and perseverance that led two area women to compete in the highest levels of a most difficult sport.
https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/features/from-the-white-mountain-huts-to-the-giant-races-meet-katie-schide-and-hillary-gerardi/?utm_source=internal-mem&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mkg-oc-040423&utm_content=cta3-btn
Gerardi, a St. Johnsbury native and Schide who is from Gardiner, Maine are both Middlebury College grads who worked as croo members at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s high huts, although in different years.
The job of croo member was great training for the challenging sport of trail running. Those of us who spend time at the huts or on the surrounding trails in the Whites have often seen croo members carrying huge loads on wooden pack boards as they hurry up to the huts with fresh supplies to feed hungry guests.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 5 to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The hope is the hunt will result in an estimated harvest of about 100 moose, or 10 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
The goal of the department’s 2023 moose harvest recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Permit applications are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website.
***
New Hampshire’s Salmon Season Now Open
April 1 was the official start of the open-water fishing season on New Hampshire’s large lakes, which are managed for landlocked salmon. Among them my favorite, Lake Winnipesaukee, as well as Big Squam Lake, and Lake Sunapee. The Fish and Game Department also manages 11 other waterbodies for landlocked salmon, including Big Dan Hole Pond, First and Second Connecticut, Conway, Francis, Merrymeeting, Newfound, Ossipee, and Winnisquam Lakes. Pleasant Lake in New London is also managed for landlocked salmon, but is classified under designated trout ponds, with a 2023 opening date of April 22.
***
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, a celebration connecting those attending with life outdoors, is set for Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. Admission is free.
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions and see live animals, big fish, trained falcons, and retrieving dogs in action. More than 60 outdoor and conservation organizations from around the state will be on hand to share exhibits and demonstrations. Kids will love arts and crafts and other hands-on activities such as archery, casting, and air rifle. To view a list of the day’s vendors and a map of the grounds, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/events/dwnh.html.
***
Maine moose permit applications are accepted online only this year. To apply go to: mefishwildlife.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 12, 1992: “The first in a series of late-season snowfalls brought 8 inches to Newport, VT and a foot of snow to Guildhall, VT and Colebrook, NH.”
It was different April 16, 2014: “Temperatures in the 60s and 70s from the 12th to the 15th, followed by 1 to 2 inches of rain, resulted in significant flooding.”
Parting Shots
Mark Breen is back from his vacation so for the past week I have been able to check out the predictions for the day’s weather soon after I get up at 5. Eye on the Sky has been my go-to source for weather for a long time.
Unfortunately, during the time Mark was away his replacements never got the forecast up in a timely manner. It was frustrating as every half hour or so I would go to the Eye on the Sky website and find the weather for the previous day still up.
I guess those filling in just needed their sleep. Welcome back Mark.
***
Press releases from New Hampshire Fish and Game often arrive too late to be of any use. I hear the same complaint from my colleagues in the New England Outdoor Writers Association.
An example was the release announcing the April 1 opening of the salmon season. It was sent on Friday, March 31, one day before. Often releases arrive Monday for events three or four days hence. They are not making it to our columns so readers may well miss events and important notifications.
The Public Affairs people know a year ahead when the seasons open and have plenty of time to write releases and they know when most events are scheduled months before.
That was not the way it used to be. I don’t know what has happened in the past year but it means much does not make it to our columns that would be of interest to the readers.
***
Congratulations to Barnet resident Ezra Goss. The Lyndon Institute sophomore won Best of Show in the Vermont competition for the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest. He joins a long line of talented LI artists who have won the competition in past years.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
