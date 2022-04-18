One of Vermont’s premier wildlife watching opportunity is taking place in Orleans. The annual steelhead rainbow trout have started their upstream migration to leap up waterfalls in a spectacular display of determination on their way to their spawning grounds.
Steelhead can be spotted moving up the falls during warmer days in mid-to-late April and sometimes into early May. I have made the trip to Orleans countless times over the years and not seen any fish far more times than I have. However, when they are jumping the falls the sight is spectacular and makes all the other trips worthwhile.
“Many people may not realize we have opportunities to watch fish in Vermont just like there are for birds and mammals,” said Pete Emerson, fisheries biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“Witnessing these trout migrate is a powerful reminder of the importance of maintaining healthy and connected waters to allow fish to thrive. We’re working to conserve Vermont’s waterways and the surrounding habitats so that future generations can continue to witness this incredible migration each spring. While the annual migration occurs over several weeks, the best opportunities for seeing jumping fish only last for a few days when flows and water temperatures are just right.”
Willoughby River steelhead also provide an excellent fishing opportunity attracting anglers from all over the Northeast for Vermont’s trout fishing season that opened April 9. The section of the river in Orleans from the Orleans-Brownington Road Bridge to the top of the natural falls just upstream is closed to all fishing from April 9-May 31.
Turkey Hunting Opens Soon In Twin States
The very popular sport of turkey hunting will soon commence in Vermont and New Hampshire. The youth hunting weekend is April 23 and 24 and the regular spring turkey season is May 1-31 in both states.
“The youth and novice turkey hunting weekend provides an excellent opportunity for experienced hunters to teach young or new hunters how to safely and successfully hunt wild turkeys,” said Chris Bernier, Vermont’s wild turkey biologist.
To hunt turkeys on April 23 and 24 in Vermont, a youth must be 15 or younger and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license and a free youth turkey hunting tag.
A person who has purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice on April 23 and 24. They also must have a hunting license, turkey hunting license and a free novice tag.
The youth or novice must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18 years of age. Shooting hours for the weekend are one half hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during youth-novice turkey hunting weekend.
The youth or novice may take one bearded turkey on the weekend and two bearded turkeys in the regular May hunting season.
Last year, youth and novice hunters took 708 and 35 turkeys, respectively during the April weekend hunt and hunters took 5,024 gobblers during the regular spring season.
During the 2021 youth weekend in New Hampshire, young hunters took 542 turkeys, 10% of the total spring season’s harvest.
To participate in the New Hampshire youth weekend, hunters must be age 15 or younger and accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. The mentoring adult may not carry a firearm or bow. Youth hunters do not need a hunting license, but they must have a valid turkey permit, which is $16 for residents and $31 for nonresidents. Accompanying adults must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit.
Bits and Pieces
Summer is on its way, and free, in-person OHRV Safety Education classes are now being scheduled in the Granite State. To operate an off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class, which are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending a class should register soon by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.
OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be conveniently taken online. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety information and the rules that apply to all trail riders. The cost for the virtual class is $34.95. Learn more or register by visiting www.wildnh.com/ohrv/education-online.html.
All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when operating an OHRV or snowmobile, including on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.
***
If you intend to apply for a Maine moose permit don’t wait. The deadline is May 12. To apply online, go to mefishwildlife.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on April 19, 1976: “Heat wave pushing temperatures into the 80s, reaching 90 degrees in many locations. Burlington set its all time April maximum of 91 degrees, and Vernon soared to 97.”
Parting Shots
Last week was rough. I was in the DHMC emergency room from 2-6 Tuesday morning and in Newport at North Country Hospital Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This Friday I started my chemo treatment at Norris Cotton Cancer Center, or what ever the new name is, at NVRH.
Despite all that I feel fine, just have to take it easy until I can get into DHMC’s Cath Lab on Friday.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
Welcome to the discussion.
