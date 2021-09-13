Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Avid Hiker And Craftsman Creates Unique Hiking Stick

Fall hiking season is here, a time many of us find most enjoyable to be on the trails. This summer three of my hiking friends and I have been experimenting with a new hiking aid, beautifully crafted hardwood MountainRailz hiking sticks invented and built by a one time North East Kingdom resident.
The accompanying photo shows Steve Thienel’s wife Christine with one of the MountainRailz and better shows what it looks like and how it works than I can describe with words.
First a little back story. Don Kollisch and I were hiking Franconia’s Bald Mountain and Artists Bluff loop trail in early May when we encountered three adults and two children all of whom carried walking sticks like we had never seen. Naturally, we had to ask and learned that the husband of one and father of another was the craftsman who made them. After chatting for a bit and taking some photos, we left with contact information for him.
It turns out that Steve Thienel now lives in Woodstock, Connecticut and runs Thienel Building Company.
In the mid 70s he lived in Lyndonville and worked at Burke Mountain as a lift operator and snowmaker. He also logged with Mike Guyer. For a while in the 70s he owned land in Newbury so he is very familiar with the area.
Thienel told me that, “While living in Lyndonville, he looked at Mt. Washington and decided to backpack it and the nearby Presidentials. It was a major learning experience but he loved it and has been hiking ever since.
An avid skier as well as hiker, he and his family ski Cannon and Jay Peak regularly and spend many summer and fall weekends hiking in the White Mountains and Green Mountains.
As I said earlier, the MountainRailz are both functional and beautiful. They are made of solid maple and have no moving parts. The mortise and tenon construction is to be admired.
The double rail design allows you to adjust your grip the length of the stick with ease. You can flip the stick over to change the location of the cross beam hand holds or simply slide your hand up or down the rails.
They come in various lengths so you can choose what best fits you. They also are offered in a variety of colors.
I found the sticks especially helpful when going down a steep slope with a large reach to the next step. As the hiking stick is tall, in my case, five feet, I could reach down to a stable footing before stepping off.
I normally hike with two adjustable trekking poles with shock absorbers. I will continue to use them but now will also hike with a MountainRailz depending on my choice of trail.
Steve Thienel is a skilled craftsman who restores historic buildings such as those at Yale. You can learn more about Thienel and his company at https://mountainrailz.com where you can watch a two minute video about the walking stick and at https://www.thienelbuilding.com. You can also call him at 508-612-2782.
The hiking sticks are available at the Mt. Washington Auto Road store and soon to be other locations.
Youth Waterfowl Hunt A Learning Experience That Can Last A Lifetime
Taking a youth on their first hunt can mark the beginning of a lifelong passion for the outdoors and a commitment to wildlife conservation. There is no better time to begin this journey than during Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend on September 25 and 26.
“Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend helps ensure that young hunters get the quality training and experiences they need for lifelong participation,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “By design, the youth weekend hunt reinforces the route of initiation that is critical in recruitment, learning from an experienced adult role model.”
On September 25 and 26, hunters 17 years of age or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and must be accompanied by an unarmed adult, 18 years of age or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. Youths 16 and 17 years of age must have state and federal duck stamps. All youth hunters must also register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) in each state that they hunt. This can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free 877-306-7091. The adult may not hunt waterfowl or carry a firearm while accompanying the youth when the youth is hunting waterfowl.
Ducks and geese may be taken by youth hunters on September 25 and 26 according to the bag limits set in the 2021-2022 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont, available from Vermont post offices and as a downloadable file from www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt – Waterfowl.
Successful Bear Hunters Must Submit Tooth To Aid In Management Of Species
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is reminding successful bear hunters that a regulation requires them to submit a bear tooth so wildlife managers can collect important information on Vermont’s bear population.
The hunter must field dress the bear before taking it to a reporting station. It is also legal to skin the bear and cut it up in order to carry it out of the woods. Although the bear must be reported within 48 hours, Fish & Wildlife urges doing so quickly to cool the meat. The hunter must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population.
Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game check stations.
“Successful bear hunters will be helping in our management of this magnificent big game animal,” said Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “The premolar tooth we’re asking hunters to extract is small and easy to loosen with a knife. Directions for removing the tooth are on the back of the envelope provided by the check station, and a short video showing tooth removal is found on our website by clicking on Hunt and then Black Bear.”
Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, is from September 1through November 12 with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15. The late bear season begins November 13 and continues through November 21. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.
“Carefully regulated hunting plays a very important role in scientific wildlife management by helping to control the growth of Vermont’s bear population now estimated at being well within our population objective of 3,500 to 5,500 bears,” said Scott. “Minor fluctuations in the bear population will always occur due to changes in food availability, winter severity and hunter success. Despite these fluctuations, we look at the long-term trends to manage for a healthy, robust population.”
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire’s archery season for deer opens statewide Wednesday, September 15.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 14, 1979: “The remnants of Hurricane Frederic merged with a cold front, causing widespread wind damage. Winds gusted to 72 mph in St. Albans, while the Bedell covered bridge in South Newbury was destroyed.”
Mark tells us that back on September 18, 1908: “Very smoky air throughout New England from the 10th to the 18th, from forest fires in Canada, sent south on prevailing northwest winds. Very dry, only 0.35” of rain in Northfield.”
Also on September 19, 1864: “Moosehillock (Mt. Moosilauke in NH) covered with snow”
Parting Shots
I find it hard to believe how fast the summer went. By the time you read this it will be mid September and soon the leaves will turn and Autumn will be here.
Sunday morning, just as daylight arrived, I was sitting on the back porch reading emails and enjoying a cup of coffee as I often do. Usually all I hear is the chirping of birds as they announce the start of a new day. Sunday, however, the noise was loud, raucous and nonstop.
We have a stonewall I built nearly 50 years ago that starts at the back door and winds around to the front of the house enclosing Linda’s flower garden and our beloved magnolia tree. The stonewall is home to chipmunks, many chipmunks. One of them sat five feet from the screen door on the porch, chattering, loudly. Its constant chatter went on for more than an hour. If I got too close, it would drop down between the stones only to pop back up a few seconds later still talking.
I thought it might have been a singular occurrence, perhaps a mating ritual, but it has continued each morning now for several days.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
