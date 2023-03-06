Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Baldwin The Bear Draws A Crowd

A large bear has denned this winter and last in an open four-acre piece surrounded by I-91, Route 25B and the Waits River in Bradford. It has been coming out of its den on warm days since at least January 14 when I first saw it.
A few days later it turned cold and Baldwin, as locals named the bear, retreated to the den. I went to investigate from a distance. It had dug down about four feet in the soft soil and then tunneled in making a comfortable and warm den.
Until Saturday I had thought Baldwin was a male as had those with whom I had talked. Warden Mike Scott said he had a video showing it had two cubs and thus he became a she.
The den is in an area that has flooded often in the spring when the ice jams up at a bend in the river just downstream. She might well have a rude awakening one morning as cold water pours in.
Social media and word of mouth spread the word and often four or five vehicles will be parked along 25B when she is out. Warden Scott is a frequent visitor, mostly monitoring the bear and reminding people she is a wild animal and not to approach her for photos.
For the most part, she had simply lain on top of her den during warm days. That changed Wednesday, March 1. Around 11 a.m. I was notified that she was out so I drove down to take a look. She was standing by the den and then started moving around making small circles.
She then walked over to the base of the steep bank leading up to 25B where I was parked. I thought she might come up where the guardrails end and I-91 passes over. However, she looked up and then moved along the base of the bank before heading toward the river where she walked back and forth.
I commented to Byron Kidder, one of the people watching, that I thought she was hungry and likely wanted to cross 25B to get to the woods but all the vehicles and people along the highway were deterring her. Soon after noon, I received a call from Byron that Baldwin had crossed by her namesake, the Baldwin Bridge over the Waits River, and gone up into the woods. I went back and saw her tracks where she crossed.
I wonder if she will return to occupy her den or simply find a quieter place closer to residences where she can forage for food at night until spring comes and natural foods are available. At least she will return to get her cubs.
I have no doubt that Fish and Wildlife will be getting calls from homeowners in that end of town complaining of a bear destroying bird feeders and dumping trash cans.
All bears look big. The late Charlie Willey, a biologist for the Vermont Fish and Game Department (now Fish and Wildlife), used to call his truck-mounted scales, “the great bear shrinkers.”
In the late 70s he ran Fish and Game’s bear project where bears were treed with the aid of bear hounds, tranquilized, then weighed, tagged, tattooed, and examined before a reversal drug was administered and the bears set free. I spent many long days that began far before daylight working with Charlie and his assistant, Will Staats as we captured bears around the Northeast Kingdom as part of the research project.
I learned a lot about bears and, in the years since, have handled many bears that hunters killed. I say that to lend some credence when I say Baldwin is a big bear. Her footprints are the size of a large human hand with the fingers spread.
New Hampshire Fish And Game Has Many Resources To Help Teachers And Parents Teach Kids
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers a diversity of educational resources to connect youth of different ages with their natural environment, including their backyards.
Thanks to a grant from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, Wild Times for Kids engages younger students with the natural world through fascinating stories, images, and games that introduce them to ecological concepts and scientific information. In the latest issue titled “Winter Wildlife,” students will learn about how different animals prepare for winter. Wild Times for Kids presents terminology that can be defined by reading the text of the issue and provides keywords used in many science textbooks. You can check out the latest issue for your class or home-learning environment by visiting https://wildlife.state.nh.us/pubs/kids.html.
The New Hampshire Wildlife Journal features stories and columns that connect the reader with New Hampshire’s diverse wildlife resources and opportunities to explore the Granite State’s natural environment and sporting heritage. Ideal for middle and high school students, the magazine is published 6 times annually by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps Fish and Game conserve and manage the state’s natural resources, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities.
Fish and Game also offers educational programming designed to enrich each student’s in-person learning experience about their natural surroundings. The Wildlife Education Program helps to provide students of all ages with a connection to wildlife through high-quality professional development for teachers and educators of pre-K through grade 12 students, including homeschoolers and non-formal educators. Hands-on activity-based professional development workshops offered annually include Project WILD, Aquatic WILD, Growing Up WILD, and Below Zero and are available as half-day, full-day, and multi-day workshops depending on the topic. To learn more about upcoming workshops, sign up for Educator eNews by visiting https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/g7Zbw07/WildEducation.
Space does not allow me to go into more depth but you can learn more about any of these and other educational programs at www.wildnh.com/education.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 7, 1971: “Back-to-back snowstorms buried the north country. In Montpelier, snowfalls of 17 inches and 19 inches brought the snow depth to 70 inches.”
Mark reminds us that on March 13, 1993: “The Blizzard of ‘93 brought over a foot of snow from Alabama to Nova Scotia, including 29 inches fell in Brookfield, VT. And when the snow stopped in West Danville, the snow depth reached 58 inches on the ground.”
Also on March 14, 1984: “Record-breaking snowfall; Peru, VT set a state record for the greatest snowfall in 24 hours with 38 inches.”
Parting Shots
It has been snowing the past week helping make up for the dearth of snow we had for all but the last few days of February. We need to remember that March often brings some big snow storms. Just look at the numbers above that Mark Breen reports for storms in 1971, 1984 and 1993.
I was saddened to learn that Dan Gregory, a Fish and Game Warden from 1963 to 1994, had died. Dan served the Island Pond district for most of his career.
I encourage you to visit the WREN Gallery in Bethlehem to see the new exhibit. Women in Print features the works of Kathie Lovett, Rachel O’Meara, Kelly Slater and Pam Smith. It runs through April 30.
Linda and I visited Sunday and enjoyed the variety of works by the four women.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
