We are a litigious society today where seldom does anyone take responsibility for their actions, preferring to blame others or at least expect others to save them from their own actions.
It seems that many hikers head out unprepared under the false premise that their cell phone can summon help from anywhere and that rescuers will arrive promptly and save them. Often they learn the hard way that cell service is not always available and that rescues can take hours or even days. The magic helicopter that they think will fly them quickly to safety can not fly in many conditions and is extremely expensive to operate.
Often rescues place volunteers and professionals alike in danger. Almost always their lives are disrupted as they leave home and work to help the person who called for help.
New Hampshire Fish and Game is the responsible agency for search and rescue in the Granite State while the State Police is in Vermont. Both states rely heavily on volunteer search and rescue groups to assist in searches as most are labor-intensive.
New Hampshire Fish and Game received 359 calls for help last year of which 173 required officers and volunteers to rescue someone. The rest were handled by phone, with a Conservation Officer simply talking a lost hiker to a trail. I don’t have the numbers from Vermont but my contacts with volunteer squads indicate an increase in calls, often caused by people being unprepared.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan said recently, “People must always take personal responsibility as they head out by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of changing weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back. Some locations at higher elevations are still holding snow and may require microspikes or even snowshoes to cross. It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution. Unsafe and irresponsible behavior also puts first responders at extreme risk of injury.”
Colonel Jordan strongly recommends that hikers and outdoor enthusiasts be prepared by carrying with them the 10 essentials for changeable spring weather conditions and unanticipated emergencies which include:
• Map • Compass • Warm Clothing • Extra Food and Water • Flashlight or Headlamp • Matches/Firestarters • First Aid Kit/Repair Kit • Whistle • Rain/Wind Jacket and Pants • Pocket Knife
Take responsibility for your actions. Research where you will be hiking and check the weather predictions. Leave your planned route and schedule with someone at the least leave it on the dash of your car. Most important, turn back if time and weather make continuing dangerous.
Regular readers of this column know that I am not afraid to turn back and have done so many times. There is no reason to put myself or others in danger.
I spent some 20 years on the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and can attest that SAR people are dedicated to helping those in trouble and do so willingly. However, it can be frustrating when a search is needed because the lost was completely unprepared or was reckless.
Be responsible, be prepared, be prudent, be safe, enjoy recreating in this wonderful place we call home.
Outdoor enthusiasts who recreate in New Hampshire are encouraged to purchase the voluntary card for 2021 because card proceeds help defray the costs of training and of search and rescue equipment for Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.
2021 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2020. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents.
Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters in Concord.
Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.
Most deer fawns are born in late May and the first and second weeks of June. I say this every year and did so in this column a couple of weeks ago, leave them alone.
It is likely they are not abandoned as the fawn’s mother is almost always nearby.
Also, it is illegal to pick up wildlife in both Vermont and New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has a depository box on the exterior of its main entrance in Concord for those applying for permits to bait wildlife. The drop box is intended to collect application materials from the public including baiting permits, which may have been personally hand-delivered to the Law Enforcement Division prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Permits to bait wildlife are required in the Granite State to hunt bear, deer, or take any other wildlife over bait, and extend to lands that are state owned or managed as well as to privately owned property.
Completed applications to bait on state-owned or state-managed lands, which includes federally managed lands, may be left in the Department’s dropbox from Monday, June 7 through Monday, August 2. Applications may also be mailed, postmarked between June 7 and August 2, and sent to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Permits to bait bear on private property must be received by Monday, August 2 to be accepted, while permits to bait deer on private property must be received by Monday, October 4 this year.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings in New Hampshire this spring and summer. It’s easy to participate, and the survey is open now. If you see groups of turkeys with poults (juvenile birds) between June 1 and August 31, report these brood sightings by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/surveys/turkeybrood.html.
Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 12 this year.
“Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Fishing is an activity that can be shared with family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together.”
Vermont’s bass fishing season kicks off on Saturday, June 12, and anglers throughout the state are eager to hit their favorite body of water in search of fun and exciting fishing adventures for largemouth and smallmouth bass.
With the beginning of summer upon us and the increase in shore fishing, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds people that open fires are prohibited at all Vermont fishing access areas and state wildlife management lands.
Game Wardens will be strictly enforcing the open fires and camping rules at state fishing access areas this summer. You can report violations to your local warden or use the anonymous Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-75ALERT. Reports of time-sensitive violations should be called into a local State Police radio dispatcher who can contact a warden.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering Introduction to Fishing seminars for those who want to learn the basics of angling.
Corey Hart, an education specialist with the department, will conduct the seminars from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The sessions will cover fisheries ecology, knot tying fish identification, regulations, equipment, and more. All equipment will be provided. Participants will leave with all the information they need to feel confident fishing on their own.
Registration is limited and must be done on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website in their Upcoming Events section on the right side of the home page or at the links below:
Wrightsville Reservoir in Middlesex: June 15: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07ei355phvcf5eec1b
Ricker Mills in Groton (dam, not the state park): June 24 http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07ei356jen03ab9600
For help with questions, email Corey.Hart@vermont.gov, or call him at 802-505-5562.
I encourage all who can to attend the 9th Annual Veterans Summit which will be held this coming Monday, June 14, at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon Campus.
Veterans, military families, and anyone who cares about veteran’s issues are invited to attend. The event will be held outdoors at NVU’s Veterans Park, rain or shine.
The keynote speaker this year is John Hojek. John is a US Marine Iraq War Veteran, a Lyndon State College/Northern Vermont University alumnus, and soon to be Graduate of the University of Chicago’s School of Social Work. Dr. Laura Gibson, Ph.D., Associate Chief, Behavioral Health Service, White River Junction VA Medical Center will be delivering the Summit Address.
There will also be a variety of breakout sessions covering topics such as Veterans Benefits, Veterans Career Opportunities, Homeless Veterans, Choosing the Right Care for your Brain and Pain, Options for living with PTSD, Anxiety, Depression, and Substance Disorders, and more.
A large number of exhibitors representing the Veterans Administration, Veteran Service Organizations, and other entities which serve veterans and their families will be present along with the Mobile Vet Center.
The VA will be offering a vaccine clinic at the Summit for veterans, their caregivers and their spouses who would like to get either the Moderna or Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Call 802-296-5151 to register for an appointment at the Summit. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Go to: https://www.northernvermont.edu/veterans-summit to check out the schedule or to register.
I was honored to be the guest speaker at the Piermont Memorial Day Ceremony. Unfortunately, rain caused the parade to be canceled and the ceremony moved inside but there was a nice turnout. It was an excellent example of small-town pride and patriotism.
***
It is 5 a.m. Monday and already it is 64 degrees as I finish this column and get ready to hit send. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for today and says tomorrow will not be much cooler.
The weekend was vey hot and humid as well. I had to give up working on my wood and on a shed roof long before noon both days. I don’t do well in the heat and long for 65-degree weather.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
